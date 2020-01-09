The World's Largest Rockabilly Event, Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Celebrates Its 23rd Year April 9-12!

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, now in its 23rd year, is a four-day music festival coming Thursday, April 9th- Sunday, April 12th at The Orleans Hotel and Casino. VLV won "Best Music Festival in Las Vegas;" is the Longest Running Music Festival in Vegas, and The Largest Rockabilly Event in the World! VLV annually attracts up to 20,000 of the most eye-catching, stylish, head-turning people you will ever see in one place.

VLV features bands and fans from over 30 countries around the globe who come to experience Rockabilly & Original 50s Music, a Classic Car Show, Burlesque Events, Vintage Fashion Show, Dance Lessons and Competition, Tiki Pool Parties, Swimsuit Contests, Pin-Up Beauty Academy, Pin-Up Contest, over 120 Vendors, a Bowling event, Tattoo Lounge and more.

Some of VLV 23'S biggest attractions include: Royal Crown Revue, JD McPherson, The Rhythm Shakers and The Polecats at the Car Show on Saturday, April 11th. Filmmaker and comedian John Waters will host the VLV Burlesque Showcase Friday Apr 10th at 8 :30 p.m. in the Orleans Arena.

Other bands of interest this year: High Noon, Mike Sanchez, Big Sandy & Flyrite Boys, Marcel Bontempi, and many more, including international Rockabilly bands from the UK, Germany, Indonesia, Hungary, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and Canada, some of whom have never played the U.S.! The Original Stars of Rock n Roll Show is a popular attraction for fans, featuring legendary musical acts from the 50s.

The Viva Las Vegas Car Show is one of the largest Classic Car shows in North America, featuring over 800 vintage cars, (pre-1964), as well as famous movie cars, a Pin-up Contest, and 5 bands. One day tickets are available for the car show.

Location: The Orleans Hotel and Casino, 4500 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas.

Tickets are available for the event until they sell out. Passes for the 4-day festival event have sold out in advance 11 years in a row.

VLV works with several other hotels to provide discounts to accommodate the fans traveling from far and wide.

