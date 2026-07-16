Chicago's iconic destination unveils a redesigned space, expanded menu and a first-ever order-ahead feature

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago summer just got a little sweeter. Nutella® Café, owned and operated by Ferrero, returns to 189 N. Michigan Avenue with a newly reimagined experience, featuring a refreshed design, expanded menu and, for the first time, a convenient order-ahead option.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/nutella/9408351-en-nutella-cafe-returns-to-michigan-avenue-with-new-offerings

The World's Only Nutella® Café Returns to Michigan Avenue with a Fresh New Experience The World's Only Nutella® Café Returns to Michigan Avenue with a Fresh New Experience The World's Only Nutella® Café Returns to Michigan Avenue with a Fresh New Experience

In the heart of the Magnificent Mile, the Nutella Café is a one-of-a-kind destination no other city in the world can claim. As part of Ferrero's ongoing dedication to evolving with guests, the Nutella Café has emerged from a complete revamp with a fresh new look, an expanded menu, and the beloved chocolate hazelnut-filled classics - crepes, waffles and more - that made it a Chicago staple for visitors and locals alike.

"Chicago is home to something truly unique, the world's only permanent Nutella Café, and we could not be more honored to welcome guests back," said Richard Fossali, Vice President and General Manager, Fannie May and Nutella Café. "While the space has been completely reimagined, it still delivers everything fans love about the Café. To bring that experience back to Michigan Avenue is a proud moment for everyone at Ferrero."

The redesigned space draws from the iconic Nutella jar, featuring a custom ordering station inspired by its signature silhouette, along with a swirling bronze mesh ceiling and textured walls that echo the brand's signature chocolate hazelnut spread. Dedicated zones for merchandise, ordering and dining create a more seamless guest experience while feature walls throughout offer "Instagrammable" moments for guests.

An elevated menu introduces new offerings, including:

Nutella Tiramisu Cups

Nutella Mocha Frappes

Nutella Milkshakes

Nutella Ice Cream Cones

Nutella Peanut Spread, now available as an add-on to cafe favorites

Assorted new gelato flavors from Ferrero partner, Vero Gelato

Guests can also enjoy fan-favorite items like customized Nutella jars, a beloved staple that keeps Chicagoans and visitors from around the world coming back. New merchandise including Nutella tumblers, key chains and mini totes will also be available for purchase.

Coming soon, guests will be able to order ahead for pickup or join a new waitlist to be notified when their table is ready. Whether stopping between meetings or making it a destination visit, the new features will make it easier than ever to enjoy the Nutella Café experience.

As the Nutella Café approaches its 10th anniversary in 2027, the newly renovated space marks the beginning of an exciting next chapter. For more information, visit nutella.com or follow along at @nutellacafechicago.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. For additional information, please visit FerreroNorthAmerica.com and stay connected with Ferrero on social (Instagram, X).

ABOUT NUTELLA®

Nutella was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has expanded to offer delicious snacks filled with creamy Nutella, including Nutella Biscuits, Nutella B-ready, and Nutella & Go.

Contact: Mia Rusch, Golin Ketchum, 773-329-6426, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero