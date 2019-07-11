The Worldwide 3D Reconstruction Market, Forecast to 2024 - CAGR is Projected to Rise at 14% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Reconstruction Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D reconstruction market is expected to register a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2019-2024). 3D reconstruction henceforth is a revolutionary technology that marks a paradigm shift in the reconstruction market.

The increased adoption of 3D technology in the fields of movies and games, healthcare, creation of drones, maintenance of industrial machinery are some of the factors that would drive the market for the forecast period.

For instance, in June 2018 , the National Museum of Antiquities in the Netherlands unveiled the head of Julius Caesar which was reconstructed with 3D reconstruction technology using a 3D scan of a marble portrait in the museum's collection.

Key Market Trends

3D Reconstruction Software Segment is Expected to Gain Largest Share

3D reconstruction and 3D rendering technology help in visualizing 3D models representing neuron morphology for fluorescent confocal images that helps in providing provide accurate and complete characterizations. With this technology reconstruction of a single neuron with sub-micron resolution or large neuron system with a feature size of millimeters.

For instance, Philips with its XperCT a 3D reconstruction software CT-like imaging to interventional systems that allows the user to access soft tissue, bone structure, stent deployment, and tumor feeders. It also helps in avoiding structures during procedures.

3D reconstruction has been instrumental in determining the diagnosis for some diseases whose roots go deep upto tissue level. For instance, in July 2018 , a case study conducted by the Department of Thoracic Surgery, the First Hospital of Jilin University, Changchun found out that the application of 3D reconstruction in oesophageal cancer was safe and effective.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

US media and entertainment industry is among the largest in the world at USD 735 billion it represents one-third of the global M&E industry. For instance, in May 2019 , anthropologist Dr. Niobe Thompson a documentary filmmaker used 3D reconstruction to capture the earliest member of the horse family for his documentary titled Equus: Story of the Horse.

The increasing crimes in the region are also one of the factors that could help boost the usage of the 3D reconstruction as it could help the agencies in solving the cases by allowing them to create a 3D reconstruction of the crime scene.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry in the 3D reconstruction market is quite high owing to the presence of some key players like Philips, Realsense (Intel), Pix4D and many more. However, the market remains fragmented. The ability of these firms to constantly bring out innovations in this field has allowed them to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.



Recent Developments



April 2019 - Researchers from the University of Denver used drones for capturing high-resolution images to create a 3D reconstruction of a World War II-era Japanese internment camp in southern Colorado .

