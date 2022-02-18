The Worldwide Acoustic Camera Industry is Expected to reach $204 Million by 2026

Feb 18, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acoustic Camera Market (2021-2026) by the Array Type, Measurement, Measurement Type, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Acoustic Camera Market is estimated to be USD 149.75 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 204.69 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.45%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors, such as the steady rise in vehicular noise and the need to analyze and study these sounds for understanding a vehicle's operative behavior during testing, have led to a demand for acoustic cameras in the automotive sector. As the automotive sector is one of the important industry verticals utilizing the acoustic camera, these factors drive the market's growth.
Similarly, the growing need for acoustic mapping increased automated production processes, and applications of an acoustic camera in oil &gas and power generation projects further benefit the market's growth. Moreover, the increasing usage of advanced Non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment and the growing adoption of acoustics in entertainment venues create more global acoustic camera market opportunities.
However, the high costs involved in manufacturing and maintaining an acoustic camera are likely to hinder the market's growth.
The Global Acoustic Camera Market is segmented based on the Array Type, Measurement, Measurement Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are GFAI Tech, Bruel & Kjar, CAE Software & Systems, Siemens PLM Software, Signal Interface Group, Norsonic, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Acoustic Camera Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Vehicle Noise and Growing Need to Identify Vehicle Noise Patterns
4.1.2 Growing Need for Acoustic Mapping
4.1.3 Increasing Automated Production Process and Awareness about Noise Pollution
4.1.4 Increasing Usage of Acoustic Camera in Oil & Gas and Power Generation Projects
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Manufacturing and Maintenance Cost of Acoustic Camera
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 New Technologies in Acoustic Mapping
4.3.2 Increasing Usage of Advanced Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment
4.3.3 Growing Adoption of Acoustics in Entertainment Venues
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Need for High Computational Power
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Acoustic Camera Market, By Array Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 2D Array
6.2.1 Hexagon Array
6.2.2 Ring Array
6.2.3 Square And Rectangle Array
6.2.4 Star Array
6.2.5 Wheel Array
6.3 3D Array
6.3.1 Sphere Array
6.3.2 Other 3D Array
7 Global Acoustic Camera Market, By Measurement
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Far Field
7.2.1 Beamforming
7.3 Near Field
7.3.1 Intensity
7.3.2 Holography
8 Global Acoustic Camera Market Analysis, By Measurement Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Below 50 cm
8.3 50 cm-100 cm
8.4 Above 100 cm
9 Global Acoustic Camera Market Analysis, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Noise Source Detection
9.3 Leak Detection
9.4 Others
10 Global Acoustic Camera Market, By End-User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aerospace and Defense
10.3 Industrial
10.4 Infrastructure
10.5 Energy and Power
10.6 Automotive
10.7 Others
11 Global Acoustic Camera Market, By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 01db
13.2 Bruel & Kjar
13.3 CAE Software & Systems
13.4 GFAI Tech
13.5 Microflown Technologies
13.6 Norsonic
13.7 Polytec
13.8 Scantek
13.9 Siemens PLM Software (Siemens)
13.10 Signal Interface Group
13.11 Sinus Messtechnik
13.12 SM Instruments
13.13 SONOTEC
13.14 Sorama
13.15 Teledyne FLIR
13.16 THP Systems
13.17 TotalSim
13.18 VisiSonics Corporation
13.19 Wibro-Akustyka
13.20 ZIEGLER-Instruments
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tp808
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article