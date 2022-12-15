The Worldwide AI in Oil and Gas Industry is Estimated to Reach $7.99 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Oil and Gas Market By Component, By Operation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the AI in oil and gas market was valued at $2.32 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.99 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is a cutting-edge technology that aids in the improvement of production and business efficiency. Artificial intelligence in the oil and gas industry aids in improving oil and gas output through predictive maintenance and machinery inspection, quality control, dwelling, exploration, tank and reservoir monitoring, and other methods, as well as increasing profit in the oil and gas industry.

Artificial intelligence consists of a variety of tools such as machine learning, artificial neutral networks, fuzzy logic, and expert systems that aid in the transformation of data into useful information that can then be applied at various stages of the lifecycle's exploration and production.



The oil and gas industry is beginning to see the incredible impact that AI can have on every sector in the value chain. The opportunities for AI strike directly at the greatest challenges in today's oilfield. Companies that effectively leverage AI are expected to have a distinct advantage over other operators that lack accurate understanding of their reservoirs, operating processes, and producing assets.

Oil and gas continue to be one of the most valuable commodities in the energy industry. Oil and gas businesses have been focusing more on boosting efficiency and minimizing downtime in recent years, as their revenues have been reduced since 2014 owing to shift in oil prices. However, as worries about the environmental impact of energy production and use grow, oil and gas corporations are looking for new ways to meet their commercial objectives while decreasing their environmental impact.



Furthermore, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), oil prices in OECD countries fell by 40.6 percent from March to April 2020, causing alarm among oil and gas companies. As a result, companies in the oil and gas industry are experimenting with new technologies to improve efficiency and revenue.

Corporations can design algorithms to guide drills on landmasses and ocean floors using AI in oil and gas operation. The AI in oil and gas market is segmented on the basis of component, type, operation and region. Based on component, it is segmented into solutions and services. Based on operation, the market is categorized into upstream, downstream, and midstream. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The company profiles of AI in oil and gas market players included in this report are C3.AI, Cloudera, FuGenX Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Inc., Google. Llc, General Vision, Hortonworks, Infosys Limited, International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Inbenta, NVIDIA Corporation, NeuDax, Oracle Corporation, Numenta, Shell Plc., Sentient technologies.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ai in oil and gas market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ai in oil and gas market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the ai in oil and gas market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ai in oil and gas market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Regulatory Guidelines

3.8.Key Regulation Analysis



CHAPTER 4: AI IN OIL AND GAS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: AI IN OIL AND GAS MARKET, BY OPERATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Upstream

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Midstream

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Downstream

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: AI IN OIL AND GAS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 IBM

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 C3.AI

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 Google LLC

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Microsoft Corporation

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 Oracle

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 FuGenX Technologies Pvt. Ltd , Inc.

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Cloudera, Inc.

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 NVIDIA Corporation

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Intel Corporation

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3l7k72

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Research and Markets