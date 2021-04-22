The Worldwide Airborne Optronics Industry is Projected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2020

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airborne Optronics Market by End Use, System, Technology (Hyperspectral, Multispectral), Application (Commercial, Military, Space), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Urban Air Mobility, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airborne optronics market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 2.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The market is driven by various factors, such as a growing fleet of commercial and combat aircraft and increased deployment of electro-optics in unmanned vehicles.

The airborne optronics market includes major players Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales SA (France), Safran (France), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect airborne optronics production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.

Surveillance system: The largest segment of the airborne optronics market, by system.

The surveillance system segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the surveillance system segment of the airborne optronics market can be attributed to the increasing usage of small UAVs in the military sector along with long-range and high-altitude UAVs to provide battlefield intelligence. Small UAVs help monitor enemy forces or specific areas and send video feedback to ground stations with the help of GPS. UAVs are used for ISR operations to record information of potential targets that are otherwise challenging to detect.

Multispectral: The fastest-growing segment of the airborne optronics market, by technology.

Based on technology, the multispectral segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the airborne optronics market during the forecast period. The growth of the multispectral segment of the airborne optronics market can be attributed to the low-cost multispectral imaging system which is considered to be the best fit for unmanned autonomous aircraft.

Commercial: The fastest-growing segment of the airborne optronics market, by application.

Based on the application, the commercial segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the airborne optronics market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various commercial applications of airborne optronics. The use of drones is not limited to aerial imaging and surveying applications. UAVs are also integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) to carry out a range of commercial operations, including preventive maintenance, rapid emergency response, facility surveys, security, and land surveys. The demand for drone services in different verticals is also increasing, with the rise in the use of UAVs.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: The fastest-growing segment of the airborne optronics market, by aircraft type.

Based on aircraft type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the airborne optronics market during the forecast period. UAVs are commonly termed drones and are mostly known for their wide usage in various military missions such as border surveillance. They are also used for mapping, surveying, and determining weather conditions of a specific area. Certain remotely piloted UAVs are designed to operate as loitering munition for defense forces. These UAVs are equipped with high-resolution cameras and electro-optics and infrared systems that help them carry out surveillance activities and identify the location of a target. Once located, the UAV is guided towards the target to destroy it.

OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the airborne optronics market, by end use.

Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the airborne optronics market during the forecast period. OEMs are responsible for the installation of optronics in an aircraft during the assembly stage and are then made available for delivery to aircraft manufacturers and space agencies. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for different aircraft types across regions. According to Airbus, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019.

North America: The largest contributing region in the airborne optronics market.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share for the airborne optronics market during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for North America, leading the airborne optronics market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced optronics in the region. In North America, the rise in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of airborne optronics to increase their sales year on year. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), FLIR System (US), Lockheed Martin (US), L3Harris Technologies (US), and Collins Aerospace (US), are expected to drive the airborne optronics market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing airborne optronics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Airborne Optronics Market

4.2 Airborne Optronics Market, by Application

4.3 Airborne Optronics Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Fleet of Commercial and Combat Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Modernization and Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Increased Deployment of Electro-Optics for Unmanned Vehicles

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emergence of Urban Air Mobility Platforms

5.2.2.2 Growing Defense Budgets of Major Economies

5.2.2.3 Global Expansion of Military Air Fleet

5.2.2.4 Use of UAVs in Military Operations

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Inefficiency in Extreme Weather Conditions

5.2.3.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Operational Data

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Airborne Optronics Market

5.6 Disruption Impacting Customer's Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and & New Revenue Pockets for Airborne Optronics Market

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.5 Competition in the Industry

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Airborne Optronics Market Ecosystem

5.11 Case Study Analysis: Airborne Optronics Market

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Average Selling Price

5.14 Volume Data

5.15 Trade Data Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Emerging Technologies

6.3.1 Cameras for Unmanned Vehicles

6.3.2 Hyperspectral Imaging

6.3.3 Multispectral Imaging

6.3.4 Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for Navigation

6.3.5 Autonomy Level for Unmanned Systems

6.3.6 Weaponized Drones with Electro-Optics

6.4 Impact of Megatrend

6.5 Innovation & Patent Analysis

7 Airborne Optronics Market, by System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reconnaissance System

7.2.1 Technological Advancements in Optronics Enable UAVs to Carry-Out Reconnaissance Missions

7.3 Targeting System

7.3.1 New Contracts are Being Secured by Airborne Targeting Manufacturers to Provide New Advanced Targeting Systems for Combat Aircraft

7.4 Search and Track System

7.4.1 Search and Track System Provides Fighter Aircraft Stealth Vision

7.5 Surveillance System

7.5.1 UAVs are Increasingly Utilized in the Military Sector to Provide Battlefield Intelligence

7.6 Warning/Detection System

7.6.1 Increasing Investments by Armed Forces Facilitate Warning/Detection

7.7 Countermeasure System

7.7.1 Requirement for Adding Self-Protection Capability to Fighter Aircraft Drives this Segment

7.8 Navigation and Guidance System

7.8.1 New Guidance and Navigation Standards Drive the Demand of These Systems

7.9 Special Mission System

7.9.1 Demand for Monitoring Aerial Refueling Drives this Segment

8 Airborne Optronics Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Multispectral

8.2.1 Low-Cost Multispectral Imaging System is Considered to be the Best Fit for Unmanned Autonomous Aircraft

8.3 Hyperspectral

8.3.1 Hyperspectral Imaging Improves Situational Awareness with the Help of Isr Systems

9 Airborne Optronics Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Technological Advancements in Drones Technology Have Enhanced Their Capabilities for Commercial Applications

9.3 Military

9.3.1 Wide Use of Airborne Optronics in Military Applications Drive the Market

9.4 Space

9.4.1 Increasing Use of Advanced High-Tech Cameras for Space Applications Will Drive this Segment

10 Airborne Optronics Market, by Aircraft Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Type Segment

10.1.1.1 Most Impacted Segment

10.1.1.2 Least Impacted Segment

10.2 Fixed Wing

10.2.1 Business Jets

10.3 Rotary Wing

10.4 Urban Air Mobility

10.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

11 Airborne Optronics Market, by End Use

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End Use Segments

11.1.1.1 Most Impacted Segment

11.1.1.2 Least Impacted Segment

11.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (Oem)

11.2.1 Increasing Use of UAVs in Civil and Commercial Applications Drive this Segment

11.3 Aftermarket

11.3.1 Increasing Use of Optronic Devices in Military Aircraft Drive this Segment

12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Airborne Optronics Market

12.3 North America

12.4 Europe

12.5 Asia-Pacific

12.6 Middle East

12.7 Latin America

12.8 Africa

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2019

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.4.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1.1 Star

13.4.1.2 Emerging Leader

13.4.1.3 Pervasive

13.4.1.4 Participant

13.4.2 Startups Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.2.1 Progressive Companies

13.4.2.2 Responsive Companies

13.4.2.3 Dynamic Companies

13.4.2.4 Starting Blocks

13.5 Competitive Scenario

13.5.1 New Product Launches/Developments

13.5.2 Deals

13.5.3 Contracts

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.1.2 Thales Sa

14.1.3 Flir Systems, Inc.

14.1.4 Safran

14.1.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

14.1.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.1.7 Leonardo Spa

14.1.8 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

14.1.9 Hensoldt Ag

14.1.10 Collins Aerospace

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Israel Aerospace Industries

14.2.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

14.2.3 Kappa Optronics GmbH

14.2.4 Stark Aerospace, Inc.

14.2.5 Excelitas Technologies Corporation

14.2.6 Osi Optoelectronics, Inc.

14.2.7 Leidos Holdings, Inc.

14.2.8 Ii-Vi, Inc.

14.2.9 Bae Systems plc

14.2.10 Aselsan A.a.

14.2.11 Intevac, Inc.

14.2.12 Ximea GmbH

14.2.13 Headwall Photonics, Inc.

14.2.14 Cubert GmbH

14.2.15 Resonon Inc.

15 Appendix

