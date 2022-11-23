The Worldwide Aircraft Actuators Industry is Projected to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Actuators Market by Installation Type (OEM & Aftermarket), System, Technology (Hydraulic, Electric Hybrid, Mechanical, Pneumatic, and Full Electric), Type, Platform, Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aircraft Actuators market size is projected to grow from USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2027.

The anticipated rise in demand for commercial aircraft and the rising use of more electric aircraft concepts is driving the growth of the market. Although constraints limiting market expansion include the high-power consumption of electric actuators and associated design issues such heat dissipation.

The OEM segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period

Based on Installation Type, the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment is projected to dominate market share during the forecast period.

The market is further segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The demand is influenced by the rapidly increasing of the passenger travel is a growing number of deliveries to meet the need for it. The increasing regulations that attempt to enhance the safety features provided by aircraft and standardize the functions delivered by certain types of aircraft are anticipated to be the driving force behind the fleet modernization initiatives.

Flight Control System is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on System, the flight control system segment is projected to lead the aircraft actuators market during the forecast period. Flight Control to dominate the market as fly-by-wire systems, which replace the physical linkages between the pilot controls and flight control surfaces with an electrical interface, are being introduced into aircraft platforms. Since landing and braking systems contribute to the safety of both the aircraft and onboard passengers and crew, they are essential to maintaining the fleet's airworthiness and will represent the largest segment of spending throughout the forecast period.

The Hydraulic segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period

Based on system, the hydraulic segment is projected to dominate market share during the forecast period. The market is further segmented into hydraulic, electric hybrid, mechanical, pneumatic and full electric. The demand is due to intrinsic advantages such variable speed, high power output, stall condition, and overload protection, which are fueling market expansion. Because of this, they are suitable for high-force applications like landing gear. However, OEMs are attempting to include hybrid actuators as a prelude to integrating electric actuator aboard new forthcoming aircraft programs in the next generation of aircraft.

The Rotary segment projected to lead Aircraft Actuators market during the forecast period

Based on Type, the rotary segment is projected to lead the aircraft actuators market during the forecast period. Rotary actuators have intrinsic advantages that make them particularly useful in automation applications like gates and valves. For instance, the demand for their integration into contemporary aircraft platforms is driven by their high effectiveness, which ranges from 85% to 92% in single rack models and from 92% to 97% in double rack models.

Fixed-wing Aircraft is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Aircraft Type, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to lead the aircraft actuators market during the forecast period. There is a concurrent need for aircraft actuators for integration into the various systems onboard the aircraft because of the rapidly increasing global passenger traffic, which is expected to increase demand for fixed-wing aircraft in the commercial and general aviation sectors.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The aircraft actuators market industry has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Latin America is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need for air travel in the area is expected to increase demand for commercial and general aviation. Additionally, the leading OEMs have increased their investments in R&D to develop higher performance electric actuators to satisfy future aviation industry demand.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Aircraft Actuators Market

4.2 Aircraft Actuators Market, by System

4.3 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Electric Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Large Fleets of Commercial and Military Aircraft

5.2.1.3 Advancements in Electric Actuators for All-Electric Platforms and Light Aircraft

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Power Consumption and Other Associated Issues

5.2.2.2 Design Challenges

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Ongoing Digitization and Internet of Things (Iot)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Actuator Manufacturers

5.4 Trade Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.6.1 Prominent Companies

5.6.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.6.3 End-users

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Electric Actuators

5.8.2 Shape-Changing Wing for Next-Generation Aviation

5.8.3 Sweeping Jet Actuators

5.8.4 Plasma Wing Actuators

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.10 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.11 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.12 Tariff Regulatory Landscape for Aerospace Industry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Smart Actuators

6.3.2 Evolution of Fly-By-Wire Systems

6.3.3 Fly-By-Wire Rudders

6.3.4 Morphing Wings

6.3.5 Flow Control Actuators

6.3.6 No-Bleed System Aircraft Architecture

6.3.7 Electric Actuation System

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 Implementation of Industry 4.0

6.4.2 Globalization of Supply Chain for Aircraft Actuator Manufacturing

6.5 Aircraft Actuators Market: Patent Analysis

7 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Installation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (Oem)

7.2.1 Aircraft Deliveries Expected to Drive Segment

7.3 Aftermarket

7.3.1 Rise in Aircraft Fleet Size for Maintenance to Boost Growth

8 Aircraft Actuators Market, by System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flight Control System

8.2.1 Growing Emphasis on Safer and Lighter Aircraft Control Systems

8.3 Landing & Braking System

8.3.1 Ensures Safety of Aircraft and Passengers

8.4 Thrust Reverser Actuation System

8.4.1 Supports Smaller Airports with Shorter Runways

8.5 Power Generation System

8.5.1 Powers Aircraft Efficiently

8.6 Fuel Distribution System

8.6.1 Ensures Effective Control of Fuel Flow

8.7 Payload Management System

8.7.1 Demand for Military Aircraft Boosts Segment Growth

8.8 Cabin Actuation System

8.8.1 Driven by Growing Preference for Comfort Inside Aircraft Cabin

8.9 Fuel Storage System

8.9.1 Growing Emphasis on Increasing Operational Efficiency

9 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hydraulic

9.2.1 Used for High-Force Applications

9.3 Electric Hybrid

9.3.1 Electromechanical Actuators

9.3.2 Electrohydraulic Actuators

9.3.3 Electro-Hydrostatic Actuators

9.4 Pneumatic

9.4.1 Aircraft Modernization Plan to Fuel Segment

9.5 Full Electric

9.5.1 Provides Efficient Control at High Speed

9.6 Mechanical

9.6.1 Actuation System for High-Load Applications

10 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Rotary

10.2.1 Piston Type Rotary

10.2.1.1 Precision Control Applications

10.2.2 Bladder & Vane Rotary

10.2.2.1 Utilized in Gates and Valves

10.2.3 Motor Rotary

10.2.3.1 Controls Crucial Equipment

10.3 Linear

10.3.1 Rod Type Linear

10.3.1.1 Increasing Use in Aircraft Structures to Carry Loads

10.3.2 Screw Type Linear

10.3.2.1 Available with Servomotors to Drive and Control Hardware

11 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Platform

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial Aviation

11.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

11.2.1.1 Advancements in Hydraulic and Pneumatic Aircraft Systems

11.2.2 Wide-Body Aircraft

11.2.2.1 Increase in Passenger Travel Leads to More Demand

11.2.3 Regional Jets

11.2.3.1 Fly-By-Wire Technology Fuels Demand

11.3 Business & General Aviation

11.3.1 Business Jets

11.3.1.1 Growth of Private Aviation Companies to Fuel Demand

11.3.2 Commercial Helicopters

11.3.2.1 Increasing Corporate and Civil Applications to Drive Demand

11.3.3 Unmanned Aerial Mobility

11.3.3.1 Used for Aerial Remote Sensing Operations and Cargo Deliveries

11.3.4 Light Aircraft

11.3.4.1 Low Maintenance and Operation Costs

11.4 Military Aviation

11.4.1 Combat Aircraft

11.4.1.1 Growing Procurement due to Increasing Geopolitical Rift

11.4.2 Training Aircraft

11.4.2.1 Focus on Reducing Expenses with State-Of-The-Art Technology to Train Military Pilots

11.4.3 Military Drones

11.4.3.1 Proliferation of Drones for Isr Missions

11.4.4 Transport Aircraft

11.4.4.1 Increasing Use in Military Operations

11.4.5 Military Helicopters

11.4.5.1 Utilized in Combat and Search & Rescue Operations

11.4.6 Special Mission Aircraft

11.4.6.1 Growing Investment to Enhance Defense Capabilities

12 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Aircraft Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Fixed-Wing

12.2.1 Growth in Passenger Traffic to Drive Demand

12.3 Rotary-Wing

12.3.1 Growing Application in Military and Commercial Aviation

13 Components of Aircraft Actuation Systems

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Front/Rear Clevis

13.3 Outer Tube

13.4 Inner Tube

13.5 Spindle

13.6 Wiper

13.7 Drive Nut

13.8 Limit Switches

13.9 Gear

13.1 Motor and Motor Housing

13.11 Output/Feedback Sensors

14 Regional Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 2021

15.3 Top 5 Players Ranking Analysis, 2021

15.4 Competitive Benchmarking

15.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

15.5.1 Stars

15.5.2 Emerging Leaders

15.5.3 Pervasive Players

15.5.4 Participants

15.5.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

15.5.5.1 Progressive Companies

15.5.5.2 Responsive Companies

15.5.5.3 Starting Blocks

15.5.5.4 Dynamic Companies

15.6 Competitive Scenario

15.6.1 Market Evaluation Framework

15.6.2 New Product Launches and Developments

15.6.3 Deals

15.6.4 Ventures/Agreements/Expansions

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Key Players

16.2.1 Honeywell International Inc.

16.2.2 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

16.2.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

16.2.4 Liebherr Group

16.2.5 Moog Inc.

16.2.6 Safran Sa

16.2.7 Ametek, Inc.

16.2.8 Astronics Corporation

16.2.9 Nabtesco Corporation

16.2.10 Eaton Corporation plc

16.2.11 Saab Ab

16.2.12 Woodward Inc.

16.2.13 Itt Inc.

16.2.14 Sitec Aerospace GmbH

16.2.15 Arkwin Industries Inc.

16.2.16 Tamagawa Seiko Co. Ltd.

16.2.17 Parker Hannifin Corp.

16.2.18 Elektro-Metall Export

16.2.19 Pegasus Actuators GmbH

16.2.20 Beaver Aerospace & Defense Inc.

16.2.21 Meggitt plc

16.3 Other Players

16.3.1 Nook Industries, Inc.

16.3.2 Electromech Technologies

16.3.3 Whippany Actuation Systems LLC

16.3.4 Pht Aerospace LLC

16.3.5 Triumph Group

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crwpci

