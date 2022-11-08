The Worldwide Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Industry is Expected to Reach $182.3 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market By Technology, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market was valued at $81.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $182.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Anti-counterfeit packaging is the process of securing and authenticating products in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement malpractices across pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries. Anti-counterfeiting packaging prevents imitation and confirms safety of goods.

The growth of the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market is driven by advancement in track & trace technology and favorable government policies. Government authorities who are engaged in regulating and controlling counterfeit activities now provide legislative support to companies dealing with counterfeiting activities. Developed countries have established several regulatory policies for controlling counterfeit practices.

For example, in Germany, rules and regulations provide authority to manufacturers/distributors/affected parties, to take counter action against counterfeiters. Customs applications under the EU Customs Regulation (1383/2003) and German IP laws, provide authority to find and seize counterfeited goods, which are being sold in the market or stored. These favorable government policies promote the commercial application of advance technology, ultimately driving the anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market.

However, high cost is required for implementing product identification setups (ground infrastructure). This high cost setup is not always feasible for low cost products. Such factors are not dominant in developed countries such as the U.S. and Europe due to favorable government support for ground infrastructure. However, in developing countries such as India, government finds it difficult to provide ground infrastructure, such as satellite for real time tracking to companies.

On the contrary, globalization gives rise to more trade across the borders, which creates a loophole for counterfeiters to foster and take advantage of such unmanaged businesses. The manufacturers in such cases are not in a position to track the actual location of their products while they are in transit.

This gives rise to a need of efficient supply chain management, which ends at one point i.e. adoption of anti-counterfeiting technology. For instance, counterfeited drugs of companies such as elokeen and Losec (Astra), Zantac (Glaxo) and Fansidar (Welcome) are being sold in EU States. The product chain of Zantac passes through four countries; the raw materials are collected from Turkey, manufactured in Greece, distributed through Swiss broker to Dutch Importer. Integrated security with multi-layered approach is the major focus of the high-end and luxury product manufacturers.

These industries are facing challenges at entry level of supply chain and finding difficult to maintain their brand integrity from the counterfeiting practices. Choosing a right type of multi-layered anti-counterfeit technology to authenticate the product is also a challenge for the manufacturers. This challenge in selecting the anti-counterfeit technologies is fueled by low volume high value manufacturers, in which the final products have been packed manually. This will increase the threat of counterfeiting at the point of packaging. All these factors are anticipated to offer new growth opportunities in the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Key Regulation Analysis

3.9. Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: ANTI-COUNTERFEIT PHARMACEUTICALS AND COSMETICS PACKAGING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Authentication Packaging Technology

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Track and Trace Packaging Technology

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ANTI-COUNTERFEIT PHARMACEUTICALS AND COSMETICS PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Pharmaceutical

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ANTI-COUNTERFEIT PHARMACEUTICALS AND COSMETICS PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Impinj Inc.

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 AlpVision

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 Authentix

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Zebra Technologies Corp.

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 U-NICA Solutions AG

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 Alien Technology Corp.

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Hague

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 Prooftag

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 OpSec

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 NanoMatriX International Limited

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments



