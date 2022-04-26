The Worldwide Antispasmodics Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antispasmodics Drugs Market Research Report by Drug type, Route of administration, End-User, Distribution Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 11.60 billion in 2021, USD 12.54 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.26% to reach USD 18.69 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Antispasmodics Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. High incidences of irritable bowel syndrome and adoption of inactive lifestyle

5.1.1.2. Rising healthcare expenditure and improvement in treatment

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Adverse effects associated with the antispasmodic drugs

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing investment in research and development

5.1.3.2. Increasing patient awareness level and improvement in treatment

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Derivation of the plant-based antispasmodics

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict



6. Antispasmodics Drugs Market, by Drug type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Dicyclomine hydrochloride

6.3. Hyoscyamine

6.4. Loperamide hydrochloride



7. Antispasmodics Drugs Market, by Route of administration

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Injectable

7.3. Oral

7.4. Sublingual



8. Antispasmodics Drugs Market, by End-User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospitals

8.3. Speciality centres



9. Antispasmodics Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hospital pharmacy

9.3. Online pharmacy

9.4. Retail pharmacy



10. Americas Antispasmodics Drugs Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Antispasmodics Drugs Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Antispasmodics Drugs Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. ACTIZA PHARMACEUTICAL

14.2. Akorn Inc.

14.3. Allergan, Inc.

14.4. Ambrosia Pharma

14.5. Aurobindo Pharma Limited

14.6. B JOSHI AGROCHEM PHARMA

14.7. Blue Cross Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

14.8. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

14.9. Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

14.10. Fresenius Kabi AG

14.11. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

14.12. Lannett Company, Inc.

14.13. LEXICARE PHARMA PVT. LTD.

14.14. Mylan N.V.

14.15. Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

14.16. RIPCORD PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD.

14.17. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

14.18. Solitaire Pharmacia Private Limited

14.19. Strides Pharma Science Limited

14.20. SunGen Pharma LLC

14.21. Wellona Pharma Private Limited.



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbdag3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets