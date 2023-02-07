The Worldwide Application Release Automation Industry is Expected to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2030: Continuous Delivery and Streamlined Software Adoptions Drives Demand

Feb 07, 2023, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Release Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Application Release Automation estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.7% CAGR and reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 21.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $870.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR
The Application Release Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$870.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 17.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Product Overview
- Major Components of Application Release Automation
- Application Release Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Continuous Delivery and Streamlined Software Adoptions Drives Demand for Application Release Automation
- Application Release Automation: Enhanced RA Tool for Tech Community
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
