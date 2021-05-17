The Worldwide AR and VR Display Industry is Projected to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 38.7% from 2021

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AR and VR Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (AR HMDs, VR HMDs, AR HUDs, VR Projectors), Technology (AR, VR), Display Technology (LCD, OLED, Micro-LED, DLP, LCoS), Application, and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AR and VR display market size was valued at USD 994 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5,102 million by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of AR and VR devices in various applications, increasing demand for OLED displays in AR and VR devices, growing adoption of AR and VR HMDs in different industries, and adoption of AR and VR devices in gaming industry are the key driving factors for the AR and VR display market. However, development of widescreen alternatives and limited availability of relevant content hampering the growth of the market.

HMDs to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The use of AR HMDs for enterprise and healthcare applications will be the major factor driving the growth of the market in the next 5 years. AR HMDs are used in different applications, including consumer, commercial, enterprise, aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare.

The use of AR HMDs in retail would drive the market growth for AR HMDs for commercial applications. The increasing number of local manufacturers and the growing adoption of VR HMDs in APAC are among the major factors for the high estimated growth of VR HMDs in APAC.

Local vendors have been promoting their products at a lower price than the tech giants that have entered this space with high-end products. Though per unit cost of products is low in this region, the high sales volume of these products in the region will lead APAC to be the major shareholder of the market during the forecast period.

Consumer application to account the largest share of the VR display market during the forecast period

The consumer application held the largest size of the VR display market in 2020. The introduction of VR in consumer technologies has led to the launch of many innovative products in the market. Moreover, continuous decline in the cost of VR devices, software developments, and relevant content developments are driving the market for VR.

The growing use of VR HMDs for gaming will propel the market for consumer applications. Virtual reality technology offers remarkable visual effects when used in gaming and sports broadcasts.

The demand for head-mounted displays is high in consumer applications because of their use in gaming and sports & entertainment. Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, and HTC Vive are among the popular HMDs that are used in various consumer applications.

APAC to account the largest share during 2021-2026

The VR display market growth in APAC is driven by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea due to the presence of major display manufacturers, growing consumer demand, and decreasing price of VR devices. Owing to the presence of a number of display panel manufacturers in the region, the adoption of the latest display technologies is high in APAC.

The use of VR displays in APAC is expected to grow in healthcare, commercial, and enterprise verticals. The commercial and enterprise verticals in APAC have adopted these displays at large owing to the easy availability of VR devices in the region.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the AR and VR display marketplace.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 AR and VR Display Market: Pre-COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19 Scenarios

3.1.1 AR and VR Display Market: Realistic Scenario

3.1.2 AR and VR Display Market: Optimistic Scenario

3.1.3 AR and VR Display Market: Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in AR and VR Display Market

4.2 AR and VR Display Market, by Technology

4.3 AR Display Market, by Application

4.4 VR Display Market, by Application

4.5 AR and VR Display Market, by Device Type

4.6 AR and VR Display Market, by Display Technology

4.7 AR and VR Display Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of AR and VR Devices in Various Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for OLED Displays in AR and VR Devices

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of AR and VR HMDs in Different Industries

5.2.1.4 Adoption of AR and VR Devices in Gaming Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Development of Widescreen Alternatives

5.2.2.2 Limited Availability of Relevant Content

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for AR and VR Devices Post COVID-19 Outbreak

5.2.3.2 Rising Investments in AR and VR Ecosystem

5.2.3.3 Rising Technological Advancements and Growing Use of Microdisplays in AR and VR Devices

5.2.3.4 Surging Adoption of AR Technology for Enterprise Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Display Latency and Limited Field of View

5.2.4.2 Complex Processes Involved in Manufacturing AR and VR Displays

5.2.4.3 Developing User-Friendly AR/VR Systems

5.3 AR and VR Display Market: Ecosystem

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.5 Degree of Competition

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Standards and Regulations Regarding AR and VR Display Panels

5.7.1 Key Regulations for Display Panels

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Case Studies

5.9.1 Introduction

5.9.2 AR in Corporate

5.9.3 AR in Warehouse Management

5.9.4 AR in Retail

5.9.5 VR in Manufacturing

5.9.6 VR in Manufacturing

5.9.7 VR in Corporate

5.9.8 AR in Marketing

5.10 Technology Trends

5.10.1 High Adoption of AR Smart Glasses to Improve Work Efficiency

5.10.2 Increased Demand for AR for Rugged Display Applications

5.10.3 Microdisplays for VR

5.10.4 Web AR

5.10.5 Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR)

6 AR and VR Display Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Augmented Reality

6.2.1 Micro-Led Display Technology to Lead AR Display Market

6.3 Virtual Reality

6.3.1 New OLED Display Technology is Likely to be Vigorously Adopted in VR Display Market in Coming Years

7 AR and VR Display Market, by Device Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Head-Mounted Displays

7.2.1 AR Head-Mounted Displays

7.2.1.1 Use of AR HMDs for Enterprise and Healthcare Applications Will be Major Factor Driving Market Growth

7.2.2 VR Head-Mounted Displays

7.2.2.1 OLED Technology is Replacing LCD in VR HMDs

7.3 AR Head-Up Displays

7.3.1 Extensive Use of AR HUDs in Automotive Applications to Drive Market Growth

7.4 VR Projectors

7.4.1 Rise in Demand for VR Projectors Due to Virtual Working Culture to Support Market Growth

7.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Devices

8 AR and VR Display Market, by Display Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 OLED

8.2.1 Adaptive Frequency and Less Power Consumption Increase Demand for OLED Displays in VR HMDs

8.3 LCD

8.3.1 Technological Advancements and Decreasing Price Will Support Demand for LCD Technology-Based AR/VR Devices

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Micro-Led

8.4.2 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOs)

8.4.3 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

9 AR and VR Display Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 AR Display Applications

9.2.1 Consumer

9.2.1.1 Gaming

9.2.1.1.1 AR Smartglass Headsets Create Immersive Experience in Gaming

9.2.1.2 Sports and Entertainment

9.2.1.2.1 AR HUDs Are Extensively Used in Movies, Sports, and Theme Parks

9.2.2 Commercial

9.2.2.1 AR HMDs Are Widely Used for Commercial Applications

9.2.3 Enterprise (Manufacturing)

9.2.3.1 AR Devices Helps to Improve Efficiency and Accuracy in Manufacturing Industry

9.2.4 Automotive

9.2.4.1 AR HUDs and AR Glasses Are Extensively Used in Automobiles

9.2.5 Healthcare

9.2.5.1 AR Technology Can Help in Reduction of Complexities in Surgeries and Other Medical Procedures in Healthcare

9.2.6 Aerospace & Defense

9.2.6.1 Leading Aircraft Manufacturers Such as Boeing and Airbus Are Adopting AR HMDs and HUDs

9.2.7 Energy

9.2.7.1 Improving Safety, Maintenance & Repair, Training, and Knowledge Sharing Are Crucial Energy Applications of AR Devices

9.2.8 Others

9.3 VR Display Applications

9.3.1 Consumer

9.3.1.1 Gaming

9.3.1.1.1 VR Displays Are Used in Gaming to Facilitate Immersive Gaming Experience

9.3.1.2 Sports and Entertainment

9.3.1.2.1 VR in Sports & Entertainment Can Enhance Audience Experience and Facilitate Higher User Engagement

9.3.2 Commercial

9.3.2.1 VR HMDs Are Used in Commercial Applications Such as Advertisements, Marketing & Retail, and Fashion

9.3.3 Enterprise (Manufacturing)

9.3.3.1 VR Display Devices Are Used in Manufacturing Sector for Personnel Training, Remodeling and Redesigning, and Industrial Simulations

9.3.4 Healthcare

9.3.4.1 VR Display Devices Help Medical Professionals in Pain Management, Exposure Therapy, Stroke Rehabilitation, Education, and Surgical Planning

9.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

9.3.5.1 VR Projectors Are Being Used to Create Combat Simulations and Maneuvers in Aerospace & Defense Applications

9.3.6 Others

9.3.7 COVID-19 Impact on Major Applications

10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 RoW

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in AR and VR Display Market

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Revenue Analysis (Display Business)

11.5 Market Evaluation Framework

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.6.1 Star

11.6.2 Emerging Leader

11.6.3 Pervasive

11.6.4 Participant

11.6.5 Product Footprint

11.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix: AR and VR Display Market

11.7.1 Progressive Company

11.7.2 Responsive Company

11.7.3 Dynamic Company

11.7.4 Starting Block

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 Product Launches

11.8.2 Deals

11.8.3 Expansions

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Samsung Electronics

12.2.2 LG Display

12.2.3 AU Optronics (AUO)

12.2.4 Sony

12.2.5 eMagin Corporation

12.2.6 Kopin Corporation

12.2.7 Japan Display (JDI)

12.2.8 Barco

12.2.9 BOE Technology

12.2.10 Syndiant

12.3 Other Players

12.3.1 Tianma Microelectronics

12.3.2 Truly International

12.3.3 Himax Technologies

12.3.4 Innolux Corporation

12.3.5 Seiko Epson

12.3.6 Holoeye Photonics

12.3.7 Jasper Display Corp. (JDC)

12.3.8 Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology

12.3.9 Panasonic

12.3.10 Universal Display Corporation

12.3.11 Raontech

12.3.12 Everdisplay Optronics

12.3.13 Creal

12.3.14 Plessey

12.3.15 New Vision Display (NVD)

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: the Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hv64b8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

