The Worldwide Athletic Footwear Industry is Projected to Reach $165 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Athletic Footwear Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The athletic footwear market was valued at $109.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $165.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2030.



Athletic footwear refers to those shoes that are designed for sports and other outdoor activities. The global consumption volume indicates a trend of these being used as casual and fashion footwear by people of all age groups. The market offers a variety of footwear with options in color, design, and price to cater to the needs and purchasing abilities of individual customers. The athletic footwear market is highly competitive with players making huge investments in marketing and brand building to differentiate themselves and attract more number of players. There are numerous small players that offer tough competition to the global athletic footwear giants, primarily in developing markets.



Large population size, coupled with rising disposable income is among the major factors that boost demand for high-end footwear in developing markets. Increase in sales through online channels, innovative product launches, attractive marketing, and promotional strategies are other factors that propel the overall growth of the athletic footwear market. Increasing environmental concerns and rising prices of raw materials are the major challenges for players operating in the market. However, the market is anticipated to unfold attractive business opportunities, owing to changing consumer lifestyles and increasing penetration of online retailing.



Consumers are becoming more health conscious due to work-related stress and lifestyle disorders. Thus, increase in number of health-conscious consumers has created a strong demand for athletic sportswear and footwear, which, in turn, augments growth of the overall market. Moreover, rise in trend of fashionable sports apparel propels growth of the athletic footwear market. Furthermore, continuous innovations in sportswear and footwear notably contributes toward growth of the market. For instance, Adidas launched electronic-enabled shoes (smart shoe) that exhibit shock-absorbing feature depending on body weight, running style, speed, and running surface.



However, increase in inclination of kids toward indoor leisure activities is expected to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, increase in participation of women in sports is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of athletic sportswear and footwear market in the future.



Availability of fake and low-priced products restrict growth of the market. Sportswear and footwear by renowned brands have a high price range, which are not affordable by lower income groups. Hence, local suppliers design the same style products at comparatively lower costs. Such products are of low quality and hamper brand image of forerunners in the market, thereby limiting sales of original products. Availability of counterfeit or low-quality sportswear and footwear restricts sales of branded products, thus threatening growth of the athletic footwear market.



The athletic footwear market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is categorized into sports shoes, running & walking shoes, hiking & backpacking shoes, and aerobic & gym wear shoes. By end user, it is segmented into men, women, and kids. On the basis of distribution channel the market is subdivided into hypermarket/supermarket, brand outlets, specialty stores, and online channels. Region wise it is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asics and Puma are popular companies in Europe, while in North America, Skechers, New Balance, and VF Corporation have a stronger presence.



The key players operating in the athletic footwear market have adopted product launch, business expansion, and merger & acquisition as its key strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Leading players analyzed in the athletic footwear market analysis include Asics Corporation, Adidas AG, Puma, VF Corporation, Nike, Inc., FILA Korea, Ltd., New Balance, Inc., SKECHERS, Inc., K-Swiss, Inc., and Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. COVID-19 impact on athletic footwear market

3.4.1. Introduction

3.4.2. Impact on footwear industry

3.4.3. Multiple Scenario

3.5. Value chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis

3.7. Technological roadmap

3.8. Case study

3.1.4 Ps of top players

3.2. Top Impacting Factor

3.3. Parent Market Analysis

3.5. Consumer behavior analysis

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Growing health awareness is fostering the market growth

3.6.1.2. Surge in government investment in sports events is boosting the demand for athletic footwear

3.6.1.3. Rise in number of sports-inspired children is propelling the demand for athletic footwear among kids

3.6.1.4. Growing number of outlets

3.6.1.5. Emergence of new designs is propelling the market

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Increasing environmental concerns is hampering the market growth

3.6.2.2. Rising prices of raw materials

3.6.2.3. Availability of counterfeit products

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Changing consumer's lifestyle

3.6.3.2. Growing fashion trends

3.6.3.3. Emerging role of e-commerce



CHAPTER 4: ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Sports shoes

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.1.1. Tennis shoes

4.2.1.2. Soccer Shoes

4.2.1.3. Basketball Shoes

4.2.1.4. Cricket Shoes

4.2.1.5. Others

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Running and walking shoes

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Hiking and backpacking shoes

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Aerobic and gym wear shoes

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Men

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Women

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Kids

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hypermarket/supermarket

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Specialty stores

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Brand outlets

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Online Channels

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top winning strategies

8.2. Top player positioning

8.3. Product mapping

8.4. Competitive dashboard

8.5. Competitive heat map

8.6. Key developments

8.6.1. Acquisition

8.6.2. Business Expansion

8.6.3. Product Launch



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ADIDAS AG

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. R&D Expenditure

9.1.7. Business performance

9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. ASICS CORPORATION

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. R&D Expenditure

9.2.7. Business performance

9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. FILA HOLDINGS CORP.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. K-SWISS

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. Business performance

9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. NEW BALANCE INC

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. NIKE, INC.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. Business performance

9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. PUMA SE

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. R&D Expenditure

9.7.7. Business performance

9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. SKECHERS USA, INC.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. Business performance

9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. VF CORPORATION

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executive

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. Business performance

9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executive

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Business performance

9.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqv5wh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets