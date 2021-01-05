The Worldwide Automotive Piston Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats
Jan 05, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Piston - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Automotive Piston market accounted for $1.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for passenger car gasoline engines and rising command for lightweight pistons are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high penetration of electric vehicles in many countries is hampering the market growth.
The automotive piston is a moving component of vehicle engine. The piston system consists of piston rings, piston pin, and piston. The piston generates mechanical energy that helps to propel crankshaft movement to drive wheels of the vehicles. In addition, piston transfers generated force to crankshaft through the connecting rods. Generally, pistons made up of steel and aluminum alloys to withstand highest temperatures.
Based on the shape, the flat-top piston segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high compression ratio offered by these pistons makes them more suitable for mass-produced engines. The advantage offered by the flat-top piston is their less surface area, which allows the flame front to disperse evenly make it more applicable for gasoline engines. Flat-top pistons are simple in design, which reduces the manufacturing cost.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This region is dominated by economic cars, most of which are hatchbacks, compact sedans, and compact SUVs. Most of these vehicles are equipped with a 4-cylinder engine. Considering these factors, the passenger car segment is estimated to witness the highest demand for pistons in the future.
Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Piston Market include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Arias Industries, Inc., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., India Pistons Limited, MAHLE GmbH, Honda Foundry Co. Ltd., Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Ross Racing Pistons, Inc., Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited, Capricorn Automotive, TENNECO INC., Art Metal Mfg. Co., Ltd, PMG Holding GMBH, Dongsuh federal-Mogul, and GMB Korea Corp.
What the Report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Aluminum
5.3 Steel
6 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Piston Ring
6.3 Piston Pin
6.4 Piston Head
7 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Coating Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Thermal Barriers Coating
7.3 Oil Shedding Coating
7.4 Dry Film Lubricants Coating
8 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Two-Wheeler
8.3 Three-Wheeler
8.4 Passenger Cars
8.5 Commercial Vehicles
8.5.1 Light Commercial Vehicle
8.5.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
9 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Fuel Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Diesel
9.3 Alternate Fuel
9.4 Gasoline
10 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Piston Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Crosshead Piston
10.3 Deflector Piston
10.4 Slipper Piston
10.5 Trunk Piston
11 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Distribution Channel
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Aftermarket
11.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
12 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Shape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Dome Piston
12.3 Bowl Piston
12.4 Flat-top Piston
13 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
15.2 Arias Industries, Inc.
15.3 Federal-Mogul Corporation
15.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
15.5 India Pistons Limited
15.6 MAHLE GmbH
15.7 Honda Foundry Co. Ltd.
15.8 Rheinmetall Automotive AG
15.9 Ross Racing Pistons, Inc.
15.10 Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited
15.11 Capricorn Automotive
15.12 TENNECO INC.
15.13 Art Metal Mfg. Co., Ltd
15.14 PMG Holding GMBH
15.15 Dongsuh federal-Mogul
15.16 GMB Korea Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6hfze
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets