The Worldwide Battery-free Sensors Industry is Expected to Reach $109 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery-free Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Sensor Type (Temperature Sensors, Humidity/Moisture Sensors, Pressure Sensors), Frequency, Industry (Automotive, Logistics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery-free sensors market size is projected to grow from USD 32 million in 2021 to USD 109 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2021 to 2026.

With rapid technological advancements, battery-free sensors are increasingly adopted in IoT applications to improve production efficiency and reduce operational and maintenance costs in the wake of COVID-19.



Additionally, the ongoing miniaturization of medical and electronic devices and the growing implementation of automated condition monitoring solutions in smart factories are expected to boost the growth of the battery-free sensors market during the forecast period.



In the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the expected growth of the battery-free sensors market is expected to decline as the pandemic is restricting the supply of batteries and other components due to severe disruptions in businesses and the global economy. The current situation has impacted the supply chain of the battery industry. Key components for batteries are mainly manufactured in Asia Pacific.



The COVID-19 situation has exposed the overdependency on the region for key raw materials, especially China. Battery manufacturers in the US, Germany, and Australia are highly impacted by the shutdown of operations in China and other Asia Pacific countries.



It has also resulted in limited production leading to a serious decline in business inputs. The recovery depends on government assistance, as well as the level of corporate debt and how the companies and markets cope with the trimmed demand.

Ultra High frequency segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

At present, most battery-free sensor manufacturers offer UHF sensors for various applications. These sensors have much longer read ranges (up to 20 feet) than that of low-frequency and high-frequency sensors and can be mounted on metal; hence, UHF sensors are ideal for industrial applications.



UHF sensors also allow multiple sensors to read with the help of one reader. Thus, UHF sensors work well in a wireless sensor network. These factors contribute to the high demand for UFH battery-free sensors. Similarly, high-frequency sensors hold a significant market share owing to the high deployment of these sensors in medical devices, smartphones, and supply chain applications.

Logistics industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In recent years, logistics has emerged as a significant market for sensors. Smart sensors increase the automated collection and processing of data and broaden management visibility across the supply chain to help companies reduce operating costs, improve asset efficiency, and generate incremental revenue. Battery-free sensors with RFID technology enable touch-free identification and tracking of items and have helped transform traditional inventory management.



RFID enables a more automated approach that can offer increased accuracy and real-time inventory tracking at a very low cost. These sensors allow for more traceability of inventory, potentially reducing the risk of inventory shrinkage or loss. More reliable and current information can also strengthen demand-planning capabilities, potentially reducing out-of-stock and overstock situations.



Moreover, advancements in battery-free sensors technology have generated savings not only from inventory theft protection but also from reduced spoilage. Hence, the logistics industry is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Battery-free sensors market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021?2026. Ongoing industrialization, growing adoption of predictive maintenance tools, and increasing competitive pressure to achieve operational efficiency are fueling the growth of the battery-free sensors market in this region.



The expansion of manufacturing activities resulting from the migration of production bases to Asian countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, with low labor costs, drives the demand for battery-free sensors in the region.



However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the manufacturing facilities of all verticals across the world, forcing them to shut down. However, production has resumed in a few facilities in China, thereby initiating the manufacturing of some essentials.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In Battery-Free Sensors Market

4.2 Market, by Sensor Type

4.3 Market, by Frequency

4.4 Market In North America, by Industry and Country

4.5 Market, by Industry

4.6 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising use of battery-less sensors in IoT applications to reduce maintenance costs, coupled with rapid advancements in sensing technology

5.2.1.2 Increasing installation of battery-free sensors in manufacturing plants during COVID-19 scenario to improve productivity

5.2.1.3 Ongoing miniaturization of medical and electronic devices

5.2.1.4 Surging adoption of automated condition monitoring solutions in smart factories

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High set up costs associated with the installation of sensor networks and intense price competition

5.2.2.2 Data security concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Supportive government initiatives and funds sanctioned for IoT projects

5.2.3.2 High implementation of predictive maintenance programs in industrial environments

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Restricted market growth in first half of 2020 owing to supply chain disruptions resulting from COVID-19

5.2.4.2 Lack of knowledge to handle large data sets

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Battery-Free Sensors Market

5.6 Porter's Five forces Analysis

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Tariff Landscape

5.13 Regulatory Landscape

6 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Frequency

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low Frequency

6.2.1 Access Control and Inventory Management Applications Are Major Contributors To the Growth of Low-Frequency Segment

6.3 High Frequency

6.3.1 Medical Devices and Supply Chain Applications Contribute Most To Rising Demand for High-Frequency Sensors

6.4 Ultra High Frequency

6.4.1 Ultra-High-Frequency Battery-Free Sensors Are the Most In-Demand Sensors

7 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Sensor Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Temperature Sensors

7.2.1 High Adoption of Temperature Sensors In Manufacturing Sector To Drive Market Growth

7.3 Humidity/Moisture Sensors

7.3.1 Easy Connectivity To Devices Enabled With Wi-Fi To Boost Demand for Battery-Free Humidity Sensors

7.4 Pressure Sensors

7.4.1 High Demand From Industries Such As Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, and Food & Beverages Propels Market Growth

7.5 Motion and Position Sensors

7.5.1 Technological Advancements Lead To Increasing Demand for Battery-Free Motion and Position Sensors In Different Applications

7.6 Light Sensors

7.6.1 Strong Demand for Light Sensors Is Primarily Driven by Building Automation Applications

7.7 Other Sensors

7.7.1 Image Sensors

7.7.2 Ultrasonic Sensors

7.7.3 Vibration Sensors

8 Applications of Battery-Free Sensors

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food Quality Monitoring

8.3 Supply Chain Management

8.4 Condition Monitoring

8.5 Building Automation

8.6 Data Centers

9 Battery-Free Sensors Market, by Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 IIoT Enables Automotive Industry To Adopt Easy-To-Integrate Battery-Free Sensors

9.3 Logistics

9.3.1 Battery-Free Sensors Have Huge Potential In Logistics and Supply Chain Applications

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Pharmaceutical Companies Use Battery-Free Sensors To Supervise and Manage Various Processes On Production Floor

9.5 Oil & Gas

9.5.1 Advent of Industry 4.0 and Battery-Free Sensors Ensures Smooth Monitoring and Management of Oil & Gas Plants

9.6 Food & Beverages

9.6.1 Rapid Technological Developments In Food & Beverages Industry To Accelerate Demand for Battery-Free Sensors

9.7 It and Telecommunications

9.7.1 Automated Data Centers To Create Huge Opportunities for Battery-Free Sensor Providers

9.8 Others

10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Product launch and collaboration strategies of key players to stimulate the growth of battery-free sensors market in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Adoption of smart factory solutions in Canada to propel the growth of market in-country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Growth of industrial automation market in Mexico to create lucrative opportunities for battery-free sensors market in-country

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Implementation of Industry 4.0 to support growth of battery-free sensors market in Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Deployment of IoT in manufacturing sector to drive growth of battery-free sensors market in UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Focus on technological research and development and government support to promote battery-free sensors market growth in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 High labor costs in China encouraging manufacturers to use battery-free sensors

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Notable growth of automotive industry of Japan to elevate demand for battery-free sensors in country

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Make in India initiative to drive utilization of battery-free sensors in manufacturing sector in India

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.5.1 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1.1 High adoption of battery-free sensors by oil and gas companies in Middle East to propel market growth

10.5.2 South America

10.5.2.1 Heavy investments of South American economies in shipbuilding, mining, and automobile manufacturing activities to spur demand for battery-free sensors

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2020

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Star

11.4.2 Emerging Leader

11.4.3 Pervasive

11.4.4 Participant

11.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix, 2020

11.5.1 Progressive Company

11.5.2 Responsive Company

11.5.3 Dynamic Company

11.5.4 Starting Block

11.6 Battery-Free Sensors Market: Product Footprint

11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.7.1 Battery-Free Sensors Market: Product Launches, September 2020-May 2021

11.7.2 Market: Deals, October 2018-November 2020

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 On Companies Operating In Battery-Free Sensors Market

12.2 Key Players (Business Overview, Products offered, Recent Developments, and MnM View (Key strengths/Right to Win, Strategic Choices Made, and Weaknesses and Competitive Threats))*

12.2.1 ON Semiconductor

12.2.2 Farsens

12.2.3 Axzon (Rfmicron, Inc.)

12.2.4 Inductosense Ltd.

12.2.5 Phase IV Engineering

12.2.6 Powercast Corp.

12.2.7 Distech Controls

12.2.8 Enocean GmbH

12.2.9 DCO Systems Ltd.

12.2.10 Everactive

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

12.3.2 Bridg Inc.

12.3.3 General Electric

12.3.4 Infineon Technologies Ag

12.3.5 Metalcraft

12.3.6 GA0 Group

12.3.7 Texas Instruments Inc.

12.3.8 Omni-ID

12.3.9 NXP Semiconductors

12.3.10 Zebra Technologies

12.3.11 Alien Technology

12.3.12 Impinj

12.3.13 CAEN RFID S.R.L.

12.3.14 Identiv

12.3.15 Securitag Assembly Group (SAG)

13 Appendix

