The Worldwide Battery Industry is Expected to Reach $8.7 Billion in 2027

The sudden outburst of the pandemic in 2020 further dampened the market. As a result of that, there was an enormous decline in the demand for batteries across industries. Overall, the battery market witnessed a significant decline of -6%+ in 2020. However, the industry began rebounding in the year 2021 with the recovering demand from the defense and telecom industries and the restart of aircraft deliveries.

Furthermore, an incessant shift from traditional lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries and the declining cost of the latter is likely to drive market growth in the years to come. Overall, the battery market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 3.2% in the long run to reach US$ 8.7 Billion in 2027.

The world is moving fast from fossil fuel power to emission-free electrification. Batteries, as a vital storage tool, are taking the center stage in enabling this transition. Batteries are stand-alone power sources that convert chemical energy into electrical energy through a chemical reaction.

Between non-rechargeable (primary) and rechargeable (secondary) batteries, the latter are essentially used as energy storage devices where they are electrically connected to the main energy source, charged by it, and also supply energy when required. The main battery technologies are lead-acid, lithium-ion, and nickel-cadmium. These technologies find applications across industries; however, the scope of this report is limited to batteries used in the marine, railway, defense, aviation, and telecom industries only.



The battery industry has been experiencing the most disruptive journey in the past few years due to the supply chain crisis. The current battery production in the USA is struggling to keep up with the rising demand. In addition to the lack of manufacturing of Li-ion batteries in North America, there is also a shortage of cathode and anode materials, for which, the USA is solely dependent on producers located overseas.

Key Players

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the battery market. Most of the major players are providing both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries in their portfolio.

EnerSys

Saft

East Penn Manufacturing Co

Exide Technologies, LLC

Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co., Ltd

Leoch International Technology Ltd

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

C&D Technologies, Inc

GS Yuasa Corporation

Research Methodology

This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's battery market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies to expedite their growth process.



This report offers high-quality insights and is the outcome of a detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders, and validation and triangulation with the publisher's internal database and statistical tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact books, press releases, journals, investor presentations, white papers, patents, and articles, have been leveraged to gather the data. The publisher has conducted more than 15 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in all four regions and industry experts to obtain both qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

The battery market is segmented into the following categories:



Battery Market, by Battery Type

Lead-Acid Batteries

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW

, , , and RoW Lead-acid Battery Type Analysis: Flooded, VRLA-Gel, and VRLA-AGM

Lithium-Ion Batteries (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Nickel-Cadmium Batteries (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Battery Market, by Industry Type

Marine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Railway (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Telecom (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Battery Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

(Country Analysis: The , , and ) Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

(Country Analysis: , , The UK, , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

(Country Analysis: , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Saudi Arabia , and Others)





Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Battery Market Environment Analysis

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis

2.2. PEST Analysis

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Challenges



3. Battery Market Assessment (2016-2027)

3.1. Battery Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Battery Market Loss (2022-2022)

3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Growth Trajectories in Different Market Conditions



4. Battery Market Segment Analysis (2016-2027)

4.1. Battery-Type Analysis

4.1.1. Lead-Acid Batteries: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.1.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.1.2. Lead-acid Battery Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.2. Lithium-Ion Batteries: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.3. Nickel-Cadmium Batteries: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2. Industry-Type Analysis

4.2.1. Marine: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.2. Railway: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.3. Defense: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.4. Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.5. Telecom: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Regional Analysis

4.3.1. North American Battery Market: Country Analysis

4.3.1.1. The USA's Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.1.2. Canadian Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.1.3. Mexican Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.2. European Battery Market: Country Analysis

4.3.2.1. German Transportation Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.2.2. French Transportation Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.2.3. The UK's Transportation Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.2.4. Russian Transportation Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.2.5. RoE's Transportation Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.3. Asia-Pacific's Battery Market: Country Analysis

4.3.3.1. Indian Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.3.2. Chinese Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.3.3. Japanese Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.3.4. RoAP's Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.4. Rest of the World's (RoW) Battery Market: Sub-Region Analysis

4.3.4.1. The Middle Eastern Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.4.2. Latin American Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.3.4.3. Others' Battery Market T&F (US$ Million)



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1. Market Consolidation Level

5.2. Competitive Landscape

5.3. Market Share Analysis

5.4. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.5. Geographical Presence

5.6. New Product Launches

5.7. Strategic Alliances

5.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Battery Type

6.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Industry Type

6.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Region

6.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Country

6.2. Growth Matrix Analysis

6.3. Strategic Implications

6.4. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



7. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

7.1. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

7.2. C&D Technologies, Inc.

7.3. East Penn Manufacturing Co.

7.4. EnerSys

7.5. Exide Technologies, LLC

7.6. GS Yuasa Corporation

7.7. Leoch International Technology Ltd.

7.8. Saft (A Subsidiary of Total Energies)

7.9. Toshiba Corporation

7.10. Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.



8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwfqy2

