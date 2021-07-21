The Worldwide Biolubricants Industry is Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2025
Jul 21, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biolubricants: Global Markets 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biolubricants market should reach $2.4 billion by 2025 from $2.0 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on bio-based end-use category, base oil, product type and region. It offers an overview of the global market for biolubricants and analyzes global market trends, considering the base year of 2019 and estimates for 2020 and 2025. Revenue forecasts for 2025 are given for each bio-lubricant type, base oil, product type, end-use and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for biolubricants and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for biolubricants.
This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the biolubricants industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the biolubricants industry and their areas of application.
Global markets are presented by base oil, product type and end-use industry of biolubricants, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the biolubricants are procured by manufacturers.
Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and base oils of biolubricants. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.
The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and thus the biolubricants market will also be indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2021, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.
The report does not include separate market data for the very small base oil types and product types covered under the other categories.
A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the regions for 2020 due to COVID-19, but a later positive economic outlook has been assumed to continue in all the regions until 2025. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.
The Report Includes:
- 177 data tables and 106 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for biolubricants
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for biolubricants by end-use application, end-user, type and region
- Description of biodegradable and renewable feedstock, such as vegetable oil, animal fat, and bio-based esters and discussion on major advantages of biolubricants as they are biodegradable, minimally toxic, and not bio-accumulative, and lubricants produced from these feedstocks are considered as environmentally acceptable lubricants (EAL)
- Discussion on the importance of bio-lubricants products and their effect on economic activity, and analysis of recent developments, new product launches and strategic innovations within the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, or partnerships
- Company profiles of major players, including Binol Biolubricants, Exxon Mobil Corp., Kluber Lubrication, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Vickers Oil
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material
- Blending
- Distribution
- End-use Industry
- Biodegradation Mechanism of Vegetable Oil
- Methods of Biodegradation Mechanism
- Average Selling Price Trend
- Industry Outlook
- GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies
- Lockdowns and Economic Activity
- Mining
- Wind Energy
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
- Disruption in Major Industries
- Chemical Industry
- Metal and Mining Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Construction Industry
- Oil and Gas Industry
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Base Oil
- Introduction
- Vegetable Oil
- Chemical Structures of Vegetable Oils and Fatty Acids
- Transesterification of Vegetable Oils
- Epoxidation
- Animal Fat
- Others
- Polyalkylene Glycols (PAGs)
- Esters
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Introduction
- Hydraulic Fluid
- Metalworking Fluid
- Removal Metalworking Fluid
- Protecting Metalworking Fluid
- Forming Metalworking Fluid
- Treating Metalworking Fluid
- Chainsaw Oil
- Mold Release Agents
- Two-Cycle Engine Oil
- Gear Oil
- Rust- and Corrosion-inhibited Gear Oil
- Compounded Gear Oil
- Extreme Pressure Gear Oil
- Grease
- Metallic Soap Thickeners
- Non-soap Thickeners
- Inorganic Thickeners
- Other Thickeners
- Others
- Transformer Oil
- Refrigeration Oil
- Textile Machinery Lubricants
Chapter 7 Market by Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Introduction
- Industrial
- Industrial Subsegments
- Commercial Transport
- Consumer Automobile
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Nordic Countries
- Germany
- Benelux
- Switzerland
- Italy
- France
- United Kingdom
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Methodology
- Document Type
- Trends by Year
- Trends by Country
- Trends by Assignee
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Major Manufacturers in the Lubricants Ecosystem
- Lubricants Industry Structure
- Per Capita Lubricant Demand
- Market Share and Ranking Analysis of Biolubricants Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Balmer Lawrie & Co., Ltd.
- Bechem Lubrication Technology Llc
- Binol Biolubricants
- Biona Jersin S.R.O.
- BP Plc
- Cargill Inc.
- Chevron Corp.
- Emery Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd
- Eneos Corp.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Fuchs Petrolub Se
- Green Earth Technologies Inc.
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- Igol Lubricants Pvt., Ltd.
- Kajo Group
- Kluber Lubrication
- Lanopro
- Magna Group
- Panolin Ag
- Renewable Lubricants, Inc.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- RSC Bio Solutions Llc
- Total S.A.
- Vickers Oil
- Companies That Participate In All Categories Of Lubricant Manufacturing
- Amsoil Inc.
- Avista Oil Ag
- Bharat Petroleum Corp., Ltd. (Bpcl)
- BP P.L.C.
- Chevron Corp.
- Eneos Corp.
- Eni S.P.A.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Fuchs Petrolub Se
- Gazprom Neft Pjsc
- Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Ltd. (Hpcl)
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- Indian Oil Corp., Ltd. (Iocl)
- Lukoil
- Petrochina Co., Ltd.
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
- Pt Pertamina (Persero)
- Phillips 66
- Petrobras
- Petroleos De Venezuela, S.A.
- Pjsc Tatneft
- Repsol
- Rosneft
- Saudi Aramco
- Sinopec Lubricant Co.
- Valvoline Inc.
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
