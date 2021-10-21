The Worldwide Business Process Management Industry is Expected to Reach $13+ Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Process Management Market (2021-2026) by Component, Function, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Business Process Management Market is estimated to be USD 9.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.12 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.



Key factors such as growing organization responsiveness for improving the business processes to increase overall business efficiencies and higher profits have led to a need for a Business Process Management (BPM) Solution. Also, other factors such as the need for real-time management of the business operations and adherence to the dynamic regulations and policies have further contributed to the growth of the BPM market.



With a rise in cloud-based deployment, there is a higher susceptibility to data theft with cybersecurity attacks. This is one of the prime restraining factors to the growth of the market. Reluctance to adopt BPM solution by middle management of an organization and lack of clarity about BPM solutions' benefits among end-users compels the market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growing Demand for Automation of Business Processes

Real-Time Management of Business Processes

Streamlined Communication across Varied Business Functions in The Organization

Adherence to Stringent Government Regulations and Policies

Restraints

Security Concerns owing to The Cloud Technology Adoption

Opportunities

Increased Adoption and Dependency on Cloud Technology

Integration of AI And Ml Technologies

Advances in Cloud Computing and Big Data Increasing The Demand for Software-As-A-Service (Saas) Offerings

Challenges

Barriers in Adopting Advanced Solutions over Traditional Systems

Lack of Clarity about The Benefits of BPM Solutions

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Business Process Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Process Improvement

6.2.2 Automation

6.2.3 Content and Document Management

6.2.4 Integration

6.2.5 Monitoring and Optimization

6.3 Services

6.3.1 System Integration

6.3.2 Consulting

6.3.3 Training and Education



7 Global Business Process Management Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Human Resource Management (HRM)

7.3 Procurement and Supply Chain Management (SCM)

7.4 Sales and Marketing

7.5 Accounting and Finance

7.6 Customer Service Support

7.7 Others (Operations Management, Legal, and R&D)



8 Global Business Process Management Market, By Deployment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-premises



9 Global Business Process Management Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

9.3 Large enterprises



10 Global Business Process Management Market, By Industry vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 BFSI

10.3 IT

10.4 Telecommunication

10.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.7 Others

10.8

11 Global Business Process Management Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.6 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.5 Malaysia

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Russia

11.5.9 Rest of APAC

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Qatar

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11.6.5 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Fundings



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Adobe Systems

13.2 Appian Corp

13.3 Capgemini

13.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

13.5 IBM Corp

13.6 OpenText Corp.

13.7 Oracle Corp.

13.8 Pegasystems, Inc.

13.9 Red Hat, Inc.

13.10 SAP SE

13.11 Software AG

13.12 Microsoft Corporation

13.13 EMC Corp.

13.14 Tibco Software

13.15 Appian Corp.

13.16 Ultimus Inc

13.17 Laserfische

13.18 BP lOGIX

13.19 Nintex

13.20 OpenText

13.21 Genpact

13.22 Newgen Software

13.23 ProcessMaker

13.24 Infosys Ltd



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsdo9k

