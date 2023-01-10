The Worldwide Choline Chloride Industry is Projected to Reach $916.9 Million by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Choline Chloride Market By Form, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global choline chloride market was valued at $494.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $916.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.



The growth of the global choline chloride market is driven by increase in use of choline chloride in personal care and pharmaceutical end-use industries. Choline chloride acts as a lipotropic agent which increase the transport and metabolism of lipids including synthesis of lipoprotein and also act as a nootropic agent, thus making it widely used during formulation of pharmaceutical products.

Pharmaceutical formulations require analyte for determination of the efficiency of the formulations. Several pharmaceutical reference standard are used for determination of analyte efficiency and these are known as secondary standards or certified reference materials.

Choline chloride is mainly used as certified reference material is the key market trend. In addition, pharma grade choline chloride is used widely as a raw material for production of pharma or biopharmaceutical cell culture media products drives the demand for the global market. Solvents are important intermediate compounds that are vital during purification of pharmaceutical excipients and products.

Moreover, growing concern over green chemistry has created immense opportunities for growth of bio-based solvents in pharmaceutical industry. Several studies suggest the efficiency and sustainability of choline chloride being used as solvent for pharmaceutical purification. All these factors have collectively surged the demand for global market.



However, there are several side effects associated with excessive use of human nutritional products containing choline chloride. As per the prescribed value, consumption of choline chloride containing human nutritional products is 3.5 grams per day. Excessive use over prescribed value leads to diarrhea and vomiting sensation. In addition, over usage leads to side effects during pregnancy and lactation period. Other side effects such as Congestive heart failure, Dehydration, Excessive sweating, and Respiratory acidosis, have been observed with consumption of large amount of human nutritional products containing choline chloride.



Choline chloride is used in oil and gas industry during exploration, production, and refining process. Choline chloride is used as an auxiliary chemical compound owing to its ability to stabilize machine shafts during exploration, deliver efficient bit cuttings, increase the underground safety and improves machine's rotational speed. Moreover, it can also be used as shale inhibitor in drilling fluids. Mainly potassium chloride (KCL) was used as clay stabilizer during oil and natural gas production and purification.

However, owing to choline chloride structural characteristics, effectiveness and environment friendly characteristics makes it viable stabilizers over other clay stabilizers drives the demand of the global market.

In addition, choline chloride tend to minimize the release of chloride content by 70%-75% making it widely adopted clay stabilizer over KCL. Clay stabilizers play important role during petroleum drilling and purification. However, KCL tend to escalate the inhibitory effect thereby hampering petroleum purity. The mass fraction of choline chloride is 1%-2% and contains inorganic salt is over 3% making it suitable to prohibit inhibitory effect is another considerable factor driving the demand of the global market.



The choline chloride market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. By form, the market is segregated into powder and liquid. By application, it is segregated into animal feed, oil and gas, human nutrition, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



