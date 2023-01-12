The Worldwide Cloud Managed Services Industry is Estimated to Reach $319.4 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Managed Services Market By Service Type, By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global cloud managed services market size was valued at $83.26 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $319.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Managed cloud services can encompass a variety of IT tasks, including engineering on demand, operations management, 24/7 help desk support, hosting, and implementation. By offloading these types of tasks to a trusted partner, businesses can free up their internal IT teams to focus on more complex initiatives and efforts that drive new business outcomes.

Rising demands for cloud applications are propelling the growth of the global cloud-managed services market. Furthermore, lower costs of cloud services and hyper-scaling capabilities are also expected to aid in the growth of cloud managed services industry. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy can hamper the market growth. Conversely, the growing demand for cloud and cloud services in SMEs is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the cloud managed services market during the forecast period.

The global cloud managed services market is segmented on the basis of service type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on service type, the market is segmented into managed business services, managed network services, managed security services, managed infrastructure services, managed mobility services, and managed communication and collaboration services.

Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Depending on industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, IT and telecom, and others. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global cloud managed services market is dominated by key players such as Accenture, ALE International, ALE USA Inc., Atos SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudticity, Datacom Group Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, FUJITSU, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, NEC Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and Wipro. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global cloud managed services market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing global cloud managed services market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the global cloud managed services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global global cloud managed services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL CLOUD MANAGED SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Managed Business Services

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Managed Network Services

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Managed Security Services

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.4.4 Managed Security Services Global Cloud Managed Services Market by Application

4.4.4.1 Managed LPS and LDS Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4.2 Managed LPS and LDS Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.4.3 Distributed Denial of Services Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4.4 Distributed Denial of Services Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.4.5 Unified Threat Management Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4.6 Unified Threat Management Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.4.7 Secured Information and Event Management Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4.8 Secured Information and Event Management Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.4.9 Firewall Management Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4.10 Firewall Management Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.4.11 Endpoint Security Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4.12 Endpoint Security Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.4.13 Others Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4.14 Others Market size and forecast, by country

4.5 Managed Infrastructure Services

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Managed Mobility Services

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL CLOUD MANAGED SERVICES MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Large Enterprises

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 SMEs

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL CLOUD MANAGED SERVICES MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 BFSI

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Healthcare

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Manufacturing

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Retail

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 It And Telecom

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL CLOUD MANAGED SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Accenture plc

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 ALE International, ALE USA Inc.

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Atos SE

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Cloudticity

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Datacom Group Ltd

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 IBM Corporation

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 Infosys Limited

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 NEC Corporation

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 NTT DATA Corporation

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.16 RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY

9.16.1 Company overview

9.16.2 Company snapshot

9.16.3 Operating business segments

9.16.4 Product portfolio

9.16.5 Business performance

9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.17 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

9.17.1 Company overview

9.17.2 Company snapshot

9.17.3 Operating business segments

9.17.4 Product portfolio

9.17.5 Business performance

9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.18 Wipro Limited

9.18.1 Company overview

9.18.2 Company snapshot

9.18.3 Operating business segments

9.18.4 Product portfolio

9.18.5 Business performance

9.18.6 Key strategic moves and developments

