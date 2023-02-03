The Worldwide Competent Cells Industry is Projected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030: Need for Faster Characterization Proteins & More Efficient Protein Expression Spurs the Use of Competent Cells

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competent Cells - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global market for Competent Cells estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Chemically Competent Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrocompetent Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $502.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Competent Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$502.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$553.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • GenScript Biotech Corporation
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Merck KgaA
  • New England Biolabs, Inc.
  • OriGene Technologies, Inc.
  • Promega Corporation
  • Qiagen NV
  • Takara Bio, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Zymo Research Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Competent Cells - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competent Cells Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Clean-Label Starch Innovations
  • Chemically Competent Cells Segment Dominate in North America
  • Drivers & Restrains Summarized for Competent Cells Market
  • Cloning is Expected to Take the Largest Share of Competent Cells Market
  • Competent Cells Growth Outlook
  • Competent Cells Application Trends
  • Academic and Research Institutes Emerge as Largest End Users of Competent Cells Market
  • Leading Players in competent cells market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Advancements in Molecular Cloning Drives Competent Cell Market
  • Drivers and Restraints Summarised
  • SGI-DNA Inc has Launched VmaxT Express Chemically Competent Cells .
  • Increasing Research on Cloning Demands Competent Cells Requirement
  • Increasing Intensity of Research and Technological Advancements Drives Market
  • Expanding Use of Protein Expression in the Production of Therapeutic Proteins Ranging from Insulin, Interferons & Interleukins to Drive Demand for Competent Cells: Global Market for Protein Expression (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
  • As the Foundation for Modern Biomolecular Research, Importance of Recombinant Proteins Spurs Demand for Competent Cells
  • As Molecular Engineering Takes Huge Strides Forward in Manipulating & Harnessing the DNA for the Production of More Potent Therapies, Poised to Benefit are Ready-to-Use Competent Cells
  • Escherichia coli, the Most Widely Used Organism in the Expression of Cloned Proteins
  • Need for DNA Library Construction in Molecular Cloning Benefits Demand for Competent Cells
  • Need for Faster Characterization Proteins & More Efficient Protein Expression Spurs the Use of Competent Cells
  • Rise of Protein Expression Services Offering Flexible, Low-Cost Production of High-Quality, Bioactive Recombinant Proteins, Bodes Well for Market Growth
  • Higher Transformation Efficiencies Give Electroporation an Edge Over Chemical Methods
  • Heat Shock Treatment for Transformation of Competent Cells, Another Popular Method
  • Increased Investments in Life Sciences Research to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Competent Cells
  • Rising Global Pharmaceutical R&D Offers a Fertile Environment for the Growth in Demand for Competent Cells: Global Pharmaceutical R&D (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
  • Continuous Developments in Chemical Transformation Technologies to Benefit Market Growth
  • Rise in Non-Communicable Diseases, a Key Macro Trend Shaping Demand for Recombinant Enzymes & Proteins in Drug Discovery
  • Mind Bending Economic Burden of Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) Drives Urgent Investments in Drug Research & Development, Opening Up Opportunities for Competent Cells in Mass Production of Therapeutic Proteins: Cumulative Global Burden of NCDs (In US$ Trillion) for the Period 2011-2030
  • Cell Free Protein Expression & the Accompanying Promise of the Development of a Versatile Mass Production System for Protein Expression to Benefit Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3cmsy-cells?w=5

