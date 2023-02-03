The Worldwide Competent Cells Industry is Projected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030: Need for Faster Characterization Proteins & More Efficient Protein Expression Spurs the Use of Competent Cells

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competent Cells - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Competent Cells estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Chemically Competent Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrocompetent Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $502.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Competent Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$502.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$553.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Competent Cells - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competent Cells Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Clean-Label Starch Innovations

Chemically Competent Cells Segment Dominate in North America

Drivers & Restrains Summarized for Competent Cells Market

Cloning is Expected to Take the Largest Share of Competent Cells Market

Competent Cells Growth Outlook

Competent Cells Application Trends

Academic and Research Institutes Emerge as Largest End Users of Competent Cells Market

Leading Players in competent cells market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements in Molecular Cloning Drives Competent Cell Market

Drivers and Restraints Summarised

SGI-DNA Inc has Launched VmaxT Express Chemically Competent Cells .

Increasing Research on Cloning Demands Competent Cells Requirement

Increasing Intensity of Research and Technological Advancements Drives Market

Expanding Use of Protein Expression in the Production of Therapeutic Proteins Ranging from Insulin, Interferons & Interleukins to Drive Demand for Competent Cells: Global Market for Protein Expression (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

As the Foundation for Modern Biomolecular Research, Importance of Recombinant Proteins Spurs Demand for Competent Cells



As Molecular Engineering Takes Huge Strides Forward in Manipulating & Harnessing the DNA for the Production of More Potent Therapies, Poised to Benefit are Ready-to-Use Competent Cells

Escherichia coli, the Most Widely Used Organism in the Expression of Cloned Proteins

Need for DNA Library Construction in Molecular Cloning Benefits Demand for Competent Cells

Need for Faster Characterization Proteins & More Efficient Protein Expression Spurs the Use of Competent Cells

Rise of Protein Expression Services Offering Flexible, Low-Cost Production of High-Quality, Bioactive Recombinant Proteins, Bodes Well for Market Growth

Higher Transformation Efficiencies Give Electroporation an Edge Over Chemical Methods

Heat Shock Treatment for Transformation of Competent Cells, Another Popular Method

Increased Investments in Life Sciences Research to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Competent Cells

Rising Global Pharmaceutical R&D Offers a Fertile Environment for the Growth in Demand for Competent Cells: Global Pharmaceutical R&D (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Continuous Developments in Chemical Transformation Technologies to Benefit Market Growth

Rise in Non-Communicable Diseases, a Key Macro Trend Shaping Demand for Recombinant Enzymes & Proteins in Drug Discovery

Mind Bending Economic Burden of Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) Drives Urgent Investments in Drug Research & Development, Opening Up Opportunities for Competent Cells in Mass Production of Therapeutic Proteins: Cumulative Global Burden of NCDs (In US$ Trillion) for the Period 2011-2030

Cell Free Protein Expression & the Accompanying Promise of the Development of a Versatile Mass Production System for Protein Expression to Benefit Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

