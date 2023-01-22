The Worldwide Construction Toys Industry is Expected to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2028 at a 6.5% CAGR

DUBLIN , Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Toys Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Material, Product, Distribution Channel, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Construction Toys Market size is expected to reach $18.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



The market is anticipated to expand more quickly as the advantages of construction toys for children's cognitive development become more widely acknowledged.

The demand from educational systems is expected to be driven by the goods' ability to help youngsters develop their spatial reasoning. For instance, early education classes feature toys made of bricks and blocks. These activities for kindergarteners are intended to promote holistic development by encouraging children's imagination and inventiveness.



Construction toys have repeatedly been highlighted as having a positive impact on children's cognitive flexibility in recent research studies on child psychology and cognitive development. These games encourage creative problem-solving.

Children are challenged to come up with original solutions while assembling parts to recreate a specific structure, which is essential for their cognitive development. Additionally, playing these games might enhance cooperation, social skills, and teamwork abilities.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The economy was severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak that spread across the world. Lockdowns have been ordered in many nations around the world in an effort to stop the chain and spread of the coronavirus. The supply chains, avenues of distribution, trade, and growth of the building toy business were all severely harmed by this.

Additionally, since the COVID-19 pandemic, the selling of toys on various e-commerce websites has increased, which could increase the need for additional building toys over the projection period.



Market Growth Factors:

Parents Are Paying More Attention to Children's Overall Development



Children are becoming addicted to TVs, computers, and mobile phones, so parents are seeking ways to get them involved in new physical activities. With the aid of construction toys, kids may exercise their bodies and minds while also developing their inventiveness and social abilities. Building blocks, model construction vehicles, and city-building toys are just a few of the cutting-edge construction toys that vendors are offering to children.



The Growing Use of Social Media Expands the Market Growth



Companies are concentrating on forming alliances with various marketing firms and well-known social media influencers for creating content for youngsters in order to promote a strong brand image. This aids them in increasing their gaming-related earnings. Additionally, the rising demand for toys in several colors among preschoolers is projected to drive market expansion.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Availability of Alternative Products



The introduction and spread of e-commerce helped to increase the sales of counterfeit items by expanding their geographic reach. Additionally, these items cause market fragmentation, a lack of price uniformity, a decline in the margins of branded competitors, a decline in the brand value of significant competitors, an unfavorable competitive environment, and the loss of market share. Disney toys and Mattel toys are two of the most often imitated brands on the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.2.5 Business Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers: 2018, Feb - 2021, Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Construction Toys Market by Material

4.1 Global Polymer Market by Region

4.2 Global Wood Market by Region

4.3 Global Metal Market by Region

4.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Construction Toys Market by Product

5.1 Global Bricks & Blocks Market by Region

5.2 Global Tinker Toy Market by Region

5.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Construction Toys Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Global Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Market by Region

6.2 Global Specialty Stores Market by Region

6.3 Global Online Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Construction Toys Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Hasbro, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2 Mattel, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3 LEGO Group (KIRKBI A/S)

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Research & Development Expenses

8.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.4.1 Geographical Expansions:

8.4 Ravensburger AG

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.2.1 Geographical Expansions:

8.5 Spin Master Corp.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.5.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5.4.2 Business Expansions:

8.6 Magformers LLC

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7 PlayMonster LLC

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.8 Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9 Rockaway Records Ltd.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.10. Basic Fun, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzhllc



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets