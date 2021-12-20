The Worldwide Dairy Testing Industry is Expected to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2026

Dec 20, 2021, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dairy Testing Market by Type (Safety [Pathogens, Adulterants, Pesticides], Quality), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Product (Milk & Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter & Spreads, Infant Foods, ICE Cream & Desserts, Yogurt), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dairy testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.2% driven by the globalization of dairy trade, and stringent food safety and quality regulations.
In most developing countries, the milk sector is usually unorganized. Most of the milk is produced by small farms and cattle holders. In India, around 50% of the milk produced is consumed on-farm. In the last three decades, milk production worldwide has increased by more than 59%.
The milk and milk powder segment is projected to be the largest segment in the dairy testing market by product during the forecast period
Milk constitutes a significant part of the diet for a high proportion of the global population even though there is an increasing trend towards a dairy-free or vegan diet. However, adulteration, poor hygiene during storage, faulty supply chains, and contaminated equipment lead to milk contamination, which can cause serious health problems on consumption. Milk powder is one of the most popular dairy products due to its long shelf life; it is used in a wide variety of dairy products such as ice cream, cheese and evaporated milk. Made with the help of spray-drying, milk powder is the best solution in the absence of refrigeration facilities. Perishable raw milk is converted to its dried form to create a product with greater shelf-life.
The Chromatography & Spectroscopy segment is the dominant one in the rapid testing technology segment of dairy testing
The most widely used chromatography & spectrometry testing technologies include HPLC, GC (gas chromatography), LC, MS (mass spectrometry), and LC-MS/MS. These methods are used for the detection of almost all targets to be tested, including pathogens, food allergens, pesticide residues, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and veterinary drug residues. Chromatography also allows companies to analyze the product for various nutrients like proteins, vitamins, and preservatives. This enables proper nutritional testing of the product, and ensures that details on labels are accurate and comply with all government regulations.
Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share
Currently, the Europe region is the dominating market for dairy testing; it is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing market in the coming years, as well. Food products found to contain illegal pesticides or excessive amounts of other residues are withdrawn from the European market. Allergen labeling mandates are also very strict and require allergens to be clearly identified in food products.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Growth Opportunities in Dairy Testing Market
4.2 Dairy Testing Market, by Technology
4.3 Europe: Dairy Testing Market, by Key Country and Target Tested (2020)
4.4 Dairy Testing Market, by Target Tested and Region
4.5 Dairy Testing Market, by Key Country/Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 E. Coli
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Sudden Increase in Demand for Dairy Products During COVID-19 Pandemic
5.3.2 Disruption in Supply Chain Amid COVID-19
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Dairy Testing Industry
6.3 Value Chain Analysis
6.3.1 Input Market
6.4 Ecosystem Map
6.4.1 Supply-Side
6.4.2 Downstream
6.5 Supply Chain Analysis
6.5.1 Upstream Process
6.5.2 Midstream Process
6.5.3 Downstream Process
6.6 YC-YCC Shift
6.7 Technology Analysis: Upcoming Technologies in Dairy Testing Market
6.7.1 Microarrays
6.7.2 Phages
6.7.3 Biosensors
6.7.4 Flow Cytometry
6.7.5 NMR
6.7.6 NIRS
6.7.7 ICP
6.8 Patent Analysis
6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.9.1 Degree of Competition
6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.9.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.10 Case Studies
6.10.1 Allergen Sensors for Consumers
6.10.2 Improved Turnaround Times with Eurofins Scientific's Expressmicro Service
7 Regulatory Framework
7.1 Introduction
7.2 US
7.3 European Union (EU)
7.3.1 Microbiological Criteria Regulation
7.3.2 GMOs Regulation
7.4 China
7.5 Japan
7.6 India
7.7 Australia
8 Dairy Testing Market, by Product
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Testing Market, by Product
8.2 Milk & Milk Powder
8.3 Cheese, Butter & Spreads
8.4 Infant Food
8.5 Ice Cream & Desserts
8.6 Yogurt
8.7 Others
9 Dairy Testing Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Testing Market, by Type
9.2 Safety Testing
9.2.1 Pathogens
9.2.1.1 Increase in Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses
9.2.2 Adulterants
9.2.3 Pesticides
9.2.4 Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)
9.2.5 Mycotoxins
9.2.6 Others
9.3 Quality Testing
10 Dairy Testing Market, by Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Testing, by Technology
10.2 Traditional Technology
10.2.1 Agar Culturing
10.3 Rapid Technology
10.3.1 Convenience-based
10.3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
10.3.3 Immunoassay
10.3.4 Chromatography & Spectrometry
11 Dairy Testing Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020
12.3 Dairy Testing Market Share Analysis
12.4 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2017-2020
12.5 Key Player Strategies: Dairy Testing Market
12.6 COVID-19-Specific Company Response
12.6.1 SGS SA (Switzerland)
12.6.2 Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
12.6.3 Intertek Group plc (UK)
12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
12.7.1 Stars
12.7.2 Pervasive Players
12.7.3 Emerging Leaders
12.7.4 Participants
12.8 Service Footprint
12.9 Dairy Testing Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
12.9.1 Progressive Companies
12.9.2 Starting Blocks
12.9.3 Responsive Companies
12.9.4 Dynamic Companies
12.10 New Service Launches, Deals, and Other Developments
12.10.1 Deals
12.10.2 Other Developments
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 SGS SA
13.1.2 Bureau Veritas
13.1.3 Eurofins Scientific
13.1.4 Intertek Group plc
13.1.5 TUV SUD
13.1.6 TUV Nord Group
13.1.7 ALS Limited
13.1.8 Neogen Corporation
13.1.9 AsureQuality Limited
13.1.10 Merieux Nutrisciences
13.1.11 Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
13.1.12 Romer Labs
13.1.13 Foodchain ID, Inc.
13.1.14 Symbio Laboratories
13.1.15 R J Hill Laboratories Limited
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Nova Biologicals
13.2.2 Campden Bri
13.2.3 Certified Laboratories, Inc.
13.2.4 Agrolab GmbH
13.2.5 AGQ Labs USA
14 Adjacent and Related Markets
15 Appendix
