The Worldwide Data Monetization Industry is Estimated to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Monetization Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the data monetization market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Data monetization involves conversion of unstructured large volume of enterprise data into valuable insights and monetizing the data in to currency or exchange of service. The ability of data monetization to sort data in a raw format, store it in different structural formats, and subsequently release it for further analytics drive its demand among numerous industry verticals. It helps the organizations to increase revenue by investing in analytics platform, thus obtaining valuable insights from the unstructured data. An effectivity of its output is based on business factor, technology factor, and execution factor.



Continuous rise in the volume of enterprise data, technological advancements in big data &analytics solutions, and growth in importance to generate new revenue streams from the data volume of organizations drive the growth of the market. However, security and privacy concerns are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increased adoption of data monetization among telecom service providers as well as rise in awareness about the potential benefits of data monetization offers a major opportunity for market expansion.



The data monetization market is segmented based on component, deployment type, enterprise size and industry verticals and region. Based on component, the market is burificated into software and service. By deployment type, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. By industry verticals, it is divided into BFSI, IT &telecommunication, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global data monetization market is dominated by key players such as Accenture, SAP SE, Adastra Corporation, Monetize Solutions, Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., ALC, Reltio, Optiva, Inc. (Redknee Solutions Inc.), Cisco Systems, Inc., and Mahindra ComViva. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and others, which help to drive the growth of the global data monetization market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: DATA MONETIZATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Software

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: DATA MONETIZATION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 On-Premises

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: DATA MONETIZATION MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: DATA MONETIZATION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 BFSI

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 IT & Telecommunication

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Retail & E-Commerce

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Healthcare

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

7.6 Manufacturing

7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3 Market analysis by country

7.7 Media & Entertainment

7.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3 Market analysis by country

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: DATA MONETIZATION MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Accenture plc

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 SAP SE

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Adastra Corporation

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Monetize Solutions, Inc.

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 VIAVI Solutions Inc.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 ALC

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Reltio

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Optiva, Inc. (Redknee Solutions Inc.)

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Mahindra ComViva

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9g74fb

