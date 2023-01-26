The Worldwide Data Pipeline Tools Industry is Expected to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2027: Emergence of Cloud Computing Technologies Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Pipeline Tools Market by Component (Tools and Services), Tool Type (ETL Data Pipeline, ELT Data Pipeline, Streaming Data Pipeline, and Batch Data Pipeline), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data pipeline tools market is projected to grow from USD 6.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 17.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

The ETL Data Pipeline segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By type, the data pipeline tools had been segmented into ETL Data Pipeline, ELT Data Pipeline, Streaming Data Pipeline, Batch Data Pipeline, and Change Data Capture Pipeline. Among all the ETL Data Pipeline segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The collection of procedures used to transfer data from one or more sources into a database, such as a data warehouse, is known as an ETL pipeline. The three interconnected data transformation procedures known as extract, transform, and load (ETL). Data can be loaded and then used for monitoring, research, and the creation of useful business insights. Source data from disparate systems needs to be migrated, aggregated, and adjusted to match with the features and functions of the target database to deliver valuable observations.

Businesses can streamline their data analysis by switching to cloud-based software services and enhanced ETL pipelines. Businesses that currently use batch processing can adopt continuous processing techniques without altering their existing workflows. The deployment can begin with specific types of data. ETL pipelines significantly help firms achieve an edge over its competitors by giving decision-makers more authority.

The deployment & integration solution is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By services, the data pipeline tools had been segmented into Consulting, deployment & implementation, support & maintenance. Integration and deployment services give businesses technical know-how and help them choose the best software architecture in accordance with their operational needs.

Therefore, the proper number of connectors and back-end integration skills are needed for system integration and deployment services. These services are becoming increasingly popular among end users all over the world since they make sure that systems interact well with one another to enhance the efficiency of the whole production and supply chain process.

Among applications, Real-time Analytics application is anticipated to register the largest market size during the forecast period

In current day and age, organizations are driven by a need to make data-driven decisions. Streaming data pipeline tools enable handling millions of events at scale and offer capabilities of collecting, analyzing, and storing large volume of information for enterprises.

Such tools are essentially critical for applying real time analytics and reporting. These tools can also enable streaming real time application data from legacy mainframe systems for business-critical applications that necessitate reporting and analytics. Streaming data pipelines offer businesses in achieving a competitive advantage and are particularly useful in assuring data accessibility across the enterprise.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the data pipeline tools market. North America is one of most captivate regions in data pipelining tools market. The US is the largest market for data pipelining tools and solutions in the North American region.

The increased simplification to unify large data volumes of huge enterprises around the country over a single cloud platform drives the adoption of data pipelining tools and services in the US. With the help of end-to-end data pipelines, it is easier to keep an eye on the data transformation at every single stage while it travels from the source till the visual analytics that provide actionable insights.

This provides added security in the data integration and pipelining process. The companies based in the US are rapidly providing end-to-end data pipelines to identify and respond to potential cyberattacks and minimizing security breaches compared to traditional data integration methods. For instance, Snowflake, a US-based technology company, provides Data Cloud for cybersecurity.

