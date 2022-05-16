The Worldwide Dermatology OTC Medications Industry is Expected to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatology OTC Medications Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Route of Administration, Indication and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dermatology OTC medications market is expected to grow from US$ 15,456.63 million in 2021 to US$ 21,313.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Dermatology over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are sold directly to a consumer without a prescription from a healthcare professional, as opposed to prescription drugs, which may be sold only to consumers possessing a valid prescription. In many countries, OTC drugs are selected by a regulatory agency to ensure that they contain ingredients that are safe and effective when used without a physician's care. These medications are widely used in skin diseases, such as dermatitis, acne, psoriasis, skin bleaching, fungal infections, and warts.



Based on indication, the global dermatology OTC medications market is segmented into dermatitis, acne, psoriasis, skin bleaching, fungal disease, warts, and others. The acne segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; it is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high share of acne segment is due to high prevalence of acne across the globe. Acne vulgaris is becoming more prevalent in every country.

Dermatology OTC medications are widely used in the treatment of acne. Understanding the characteristics of acne vulgaris burden is critical for developing effective and targeted acne control therapies. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, 117.4 million incident cases of acne vulgaris, 231.2 million prevalent cases, and 5 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) were reported worldwide, representing a 48% increase since 1990.

Thus, the high prevalence of skin diseases supports the market's growth during the forecast period. Acne affected 5.6 million Canadians, or ~20% of the population, according to the Canadian Dermatology Association in 2021. Similarly, ~80% of acne patients are aged between 12 and 24. Acne affects ~90% of teenagers and 20-30% of adults aged from 20 to 40. Similarly, as per a study published in the journal Actas Dermo-Sifiliograficas in 2019, the prevalence of psoriasis in France was 5.2% of the entire French population. Moreover, according to 2020 US census data, ~7.55 million US individuals are suffering from psoriasis. The prevalence of psoriasis was similar in men and women, with 3.2% in women and 2.8% in men.



Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Perrigo Company plc; Bayer AG; Viatris Inc.; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S.; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Galderma; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; and Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC are among the leading companies operating in the market.



The report segments the dermatology OTC medications market as follows:

The market is segmented into product type, route of administration, indication, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the global market is segmented into tablets and capsules; gels; creams and ointments; and others. The creams and ointments segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the tablets and capsules segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on route of administration, the market is bifurcated into topical and oral. The topical segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; however, the oral segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on indication, the market is segmented into dermatitis, acne, psoriasis, skin bleaching, fungal disease, warts, and others. The acne segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; however, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online distribution and offline distribution. The topical segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; however, the oral segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, offline distribution is sub-segment into retail & hospital pharmacies and super & hyper markets. The retail & hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global dermatology OTC medications market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global dermatology OTC medications market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Dermatology OTC Medications Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Dermatology OTC Medications Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 High Prevalence of Skin Problems

5.1.2 Rising Income of Middle-Class Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Inappropriate Use of OTC Medications

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing OTC Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Transition from Rx to OTC

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Dermatology OTC Medications Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Dermatology OTC Medications Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Dermatology OTC Medications Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Dermatology OTC Medications Market Share by Product Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Tablets and Capsules

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Tablets and Capsules Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

7.4 Gels

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Gels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

7.5 Creams and Ointments

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Creams and Ointments Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)



8. Dermatology OTC medications Market Analysis - By Route of Administration

8.1 Overview

8.2 Dermatology OTC Medications Market Share, by Route of Administration, 2021 and 2028 (%)

8.3 Topical

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Topical: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Oral

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Oral: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Dermatology OTC Medications Market Analysis - By Indication

9.1 Overview

9.2 Dermatology OTC Medications Market Share, by Indication, 2021 and 2028 (%)

9.3 Dermatitis

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Dermatitis: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.3.3 Atopic Dermatitis

9.3.3.1 Overview

9.3.3.2 Atopic Dermatitis: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.3.4 Contact Dermatitis

9.3.4.1 Overview

9.3.4.2 Contact Dermatitis: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.3.5 Others

9.3.5.1 Overview

9.3.5.2 Others: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Acne

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Acne: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4.3 Non-Inflammatory Acne

9.4.3.1 Overview

9.4.3.2 Non-Inflammatory Acne: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4.4 Inflammatory Acne

9.4.4.1 Overview

9.4.4.2 Inflammatory Acne: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Psoriasis

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Psoriasis: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5.3 Plaque Psoriasis

9.5.3.1 Overview

9.5.3.2 Plaque Psoriasis: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5.4 Guttate Psoriasis

9.5.4.1 Overview

9.5.4.2 Guttate Psoriasis: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5.5 Others

9.5.5.1 Overview

9.5.5.2 Others: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Skin Bleaching

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Skin Bleaching: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Fungal Disease

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Fungal Disease: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7.3 Athlete's Foot

9.7.3.1 Overview

9.7.3.2 Athlete's Foot: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7.4 Ringworm

9.7.4.1 Overview

9.7.4.2 Ringworm: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7.5 Fungal Nail Infections

9.7.5.1 Overview

9.7.5.2 Fungal Nail Infections: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7.6 Others

9.7.6.1 Overview

9.7.6.2 Others: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8 Warts

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Warts: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8.3 Common Warts

9.8.3.1 Overview

9.8.3.2 Common Warts: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8.4 Flat Warts

9.8.4.1 Overview

9.8.4.2 Flat Warts: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8.5 Others

9.8.5.1 Overview

9.8.5.2 Others: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Others: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Dermatology OTC medications Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Dermatology OTC Medications Market Share, by Distribution Channel, 2021 and 2028 (%)

10.3 Online Distribution

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Online Distribution: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Offline Distribution

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Offline Distribution: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4.3 Retail and Hospital Pharmacies

10.4.3.1 Overview

10.4.3.2 Retail and Hospital Pharmacies: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4.4 Super and Hyper Markets

10.4.4.1 Overview

10.4.4.2 Super and Hyper Markets: Dermatology OTC Medications Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Dermatology OTC Medications Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbiq7f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets