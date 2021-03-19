The Worldwide Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Industry is Expected to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software & Services), Application (Clinical, Research, Forensic), End-user (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Pharma Biotech, CROs), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dPCR and qPCR market is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9%.

The growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such as the rising incidence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders; technological advancements in PCR technologies; increasing investments, funds, and grants; increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics; and successful completion of the Human Genome Project. On the other hand, high instrument costs - especially that of dPCR - and the technical limitations of PCR are restraining market growth.

By application, the clinical applications segment (of qPCR) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the qPCR market is segmented into clinical applications, research applications, and forensic applications. The clinical applications segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market growth include the growing usage of qPCR in disease diagnosis, rising incidence of infectious & genetic diseases, and growing public emphasis on early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment.

By end-user, the hospitals and diagnostics centers segment dominated the dPCR market in 2019

Based on end-user, the dPCR market is segmented into Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, and Forensic Laboratories. The Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers segment accounted for the largest share of the dPCR market in 2019, primarily due to the growing demand for early and efficient disease diagnosis and treatment, increasing number of dPCR product launches for diagnostic applications, benefits offered by dPCR in disease diagnosis (as compared to other PCR technologies), and growing public awareness related to the benefits offered by dPCR in disease diagnosis.

Asia-Pacific dPCR and qPCR market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the ongoing expansion & modernization of the healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asian countries; increasing number of research projects in China, India, and Japan in the field of genomics and cancer; the rising trend of clinical research being outsourced to Asia-based CROs by leading drug manufacturing companies; and continuous government support for genomics-based research activities in emerging Asia-Pacific countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global dPCR and qPCR Market Overview

4.2 North American dPCR Market, by Region, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the dPCR and qPCR Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Target Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in PCR Technologies

5.2.1.3 Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants

5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Biomarker Profiling for Disease Diagnostics

5.2.1.5 Successful Completion of the Human Genome Project

5.2.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Device Costs Associated with dPCR

5.2.2.2 Technical Limitations of qPCR and dPCR Techniques

5.2.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Market Penetration in Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Shift from Plant-Derived to Genome-based Drug Discovery

5.2.4 Key Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adoption and Implementation of MIQE Guidelines

5.2.5 Key Market Trends

5.2.5.1 Development of Compact, Portable, and Lab-On-Chip PCR Devices

5.2.5.2 Ongoing Technological Integration with the PCR Process

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market

6 dPCR and qPCR Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 qPCR Products & Services

6.2.1 qPCR Reagents and Consumables

6.2.1.1 qPCR Reagents and Consumables Market, by Application

6.2.1.2 qPCR Reagents and Consumables Market, by End-user

6.2.2 qPCR Instruments

6.2.2.1 qPCR Instruments Market, by Application

6.2.2.2 qPCR Instruments Market, by End-user

6.2.3 qPCR Software and Services

6.2.3.1 qPCR Software and Services Market, by Application

6.2.3.2 qPCR Software and Services Market, by End-user

6.3 dPCR Products & Services

6.3.1 dPCR Instruments

6.3.1.1 dPCR Instruments Market, by Application

6.3.1.3 dPCR Instruments Market, by End-user

6.3.2 dPCR Reagents and Consumables

6.3.2.1 dPCR Reagents and Consumables Market, by Application

6.3.2.2 dPCR Reagents and Consumables Market, by End-user

6.3.3 dPCR Software and Services

6.3.3.1 dPCR Software and Services Market, by Application

6.3.3.3 dPCR Software and Services Market, by End-user

7 dPCR and qPCR Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 qPCR Applications

7.2.1 Clinical Applications

7.2.1.1 Infectious Disease Testing

7.2.1.1.1 The Wide Availability of qPCR Assays and Kits for Infectious Disease Testing is a Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.2.1.2 Oncology Testing

7.2.1.2.1 The Advent of Alternative Diagnostic Technologies for Oncology Testing is a Key Factor Restraining Market Growth

7.2.1.3 Blood Screening

7.2.1.3.1 The Elimination of Post-Amplification Processing and Easy Process Automation to Drive the Demand for qPCR Products

7.2.1.4 Transplant Diagnostics

7.2.1.4.1 Increasing Commercialization of qPCR Products for Transplant Diagnostics to Drive the Market Growth

7.2.1.5 Other Clinical Applications

7.2.2 Research Applications

7.2.2.1 Increase in Genome-based Research Activity Boosts the Market Growth

7.2.3 Forensic Applications

7.2.3.1 Limited Adoption of qPCR in Underdeveloped and Developing Countries is Expected to Restrict the Market Growth

7.3 dPCR Applications

7.3.1 Clinical Applications

7.3.1.1 Infectious Disease Testing

7.3.1.1.1 Accuracy and Precision of dPCR Have Made It a Prominent Tool in Infectious Disease Testing

7.3.1.2 Oncology Testing

7.3.1.2.1 dPCR Plays a Vital Role in Oncology Testing and Clinical Studies

7.3.1.3 Blood Screening

7.3.1.3.1 dPCR Offers Multiple Advantages Over Traditional Techniques for Blood Screening

7.3.1.4 Transplant Diagnostics

7.3.1.4.1 Low Market Availability of dPCR Products for Transplant Diagnostics to Reflect in the Small Share of this Segment

7.3.1.5 Other Clinical Applications

7.3.2 Research Applications

7.3.2.1 Wide Usage of dPCR in Genetic Research is the Primary Driver for Market Growth

7.3.3 Forensic Applications

7.3.3.1 The Need to Reduce the Time & Cost of Forensic Processes is a Key Factor Driving Market Growth

8 dPCR and qPCR Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 qPCR End-users

8.2.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

8.2.2 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

8.2.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.2.4 Clinical Research Organizations

8.2.5 Forensic Laboratories

8.3 dPCR End-users

8.3.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

8.3.2 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

8.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.3.4 Clinical Research Organizations

8.3.5 Forensic Laboratories

9 dPCR and qPCR Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.2.1 qPCR Market Share Analysis (2019)

10.2.2 dPCR Market Share Analysis (2019)

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Key Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals (2016-2020)

10.3.2 Key Partnerships and Collaborations (2016-2020)

10.3.3 Key Acquisitions (2016-2020)

10.3.4 Key Expansions (2016-2020)

10.4 Digital PCR and Real-Time (qPCR) Market: Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2019

10.4.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Major Market Players (2018)

10.4.1.1 Stars

10.4.1.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.1.3 Pervasive

10.4.1.4 Emerging Companies

10.4.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Emerging Companies/SMEs/Start-Ups (2018)

10.4.2.1 Progressive Companies

10.4.2.2 Starting Blocks

10.4.2.3 Responsive Companies

10.4.2.4 Dynamic Companies

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.3 Roche Diagnostics

11.4 Abbott Laboratories

11.5 Agilent Technologies

11.6 Analytik Jena AG

11.7 Becton Dickinson and Company

11.8 bioMerieux S.A.

11.9 Danaher Corporation

11.10 Eppendorf AG

11.11 Fluidigm Corporation

11.12 Merck KGaA

11.13 Qiagen N.V.

11.14 Takara Bio

11.15 Meridian Bioscience

11.16 Quidel Corporation

11.17 Promega Corporation

11.18 Enzo Life Sciences

11.19 Bioneer Corporation

11.20 Elitech Group

11.21 Quanta Biosciences

11.22 Sacace Biotechnologies S.R.L.

11.23 Bio Molecular Systems

11.24 Biomeme

11.25 JN Medsys Pte. Ltd.

11.26 Stilla Technologies

11.27 Kyratec

11.28 LGC Biosearch Technologies

11.29 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company

11.30 Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

12 Adjacent Related Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Limitations

12.3 Molecular Diagnostic Market

12.3.1 Market Definition

12.3.2 Market Overview

12.3.3 Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Region

12.3.3.1 North America

12.3.3.2 Europe

12.3.3.3 Asia-Pacific

12.3.3.4 Rest of the World

12.4 in Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market

12.4.1 Market Definition

12.4.2 Market Overview

12.4.3 in Vitro Diagnostic Market, by Region

12.4.3.1 North America

12.4.3.2 Europe

12.4.3.3 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Life Science Instrumentation Market

12.5.1 Market Definition

12.5.2 Market Overview

12.5.3 Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Region

12.5.3.1 North America

12.5.3.2 Europe

12.5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

