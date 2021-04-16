The Worldwide Door Closer and Exit Devices Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5% During 2020 to 2026
DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Door Closer and Exit Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global door closer and exit devices market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during 2020-2026.
The global door market is witnessing constant innovations. The increasing demand for better technical features and efficient products is driving the market growth. Key vendors in the market have constantly been adopting innovative features to keep pace with changing regulations and consumer demands, thereby influencing the adoption of door closers and exit devices during the forecast period. They are manufacturing the devices that meet the requirements of recently updated BS8300 standards for low opening forces, CE marking, and compliance with fire regulations. The introduction of CAM-Motion technology, combining an integrated damping device that allows the door to be closed quietly, safely, and securely at a regulated speed, which can preserve the safety and silence of the door closing technique.
These technologies are ideal for hospitality, healthcare, education, commercial, and government buildings. Vendors offer electric strikes, electromagnetic locks, and access control components in their products. ASSA ABLOY Electronic Security Hardware aims at providing innovation, strength, durability, quality, and no-fault warranty. They offer no-touch products to hands-free access control and egress. Hence, increase inventions and innovative designs are expected to contribute to the development of the global door closer and exit devices market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the door closer and exit devices market during the forecast period:
- Feature Enhancements and Product Innovations
- Booming Demand in Emerging Economies
- Preference for Integrated Door Closers
- Growth in Real Estate and Construction Market
The study considers the door closer and exit devices market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Global Door Closer and Exit Devices Market Segmentation
The global door closer and exit devices market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, geography. Door closers are relatively familiar products, which are finding adoption in most emerging economies. Favorable government frameworks, stringent building codes, panic and fire emergency policies, the revival of the construction and tourism sector, renovation boom in APAC countries are some of the factors that can accelerate the adoption of door closers in the next five years. In 2020, North America dominated the market and accounted for a market share of 68%. The development of integrated door closers can drive momentum during the coming years as the installation of lightweight and elegant doors is gaining traction. The availability of heavy-duty pneumatic door closers with smother operation is expected to increase the share of hydraulic doors.
The global commercial real estate market experienced rapid growth in 2019, mainly supported by the rising global investments. Commercial real estate mainly refers to retail stores, shopping malls, corporate offices, hotels, restaurants, business parks, and other commercial properties. However, the market witnessed a decline in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Since door closers constitute an integral part of the hospitality industry, the global hospitality industry's rapid growth is expected to support the growth of the global door closer market during the forecast period. In the corporate environment, door closers come with improved security, access solutions, and protection features. The increased installation of door closers and exit devices in office buildings, business parks, and workspaces is likely to influence the market growth.
Key Questions Answered
1. How big is the global door closer market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global door closer market
3. Which segments are likely to dominate the door closer and exit devices market share?
4. Which end-user segment is likely to generate the largest revenue during the forecast period?
5. What is the growth of the door closer and exit devices market in North America?
