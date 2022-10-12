The Worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Cable Industry is Expected to Reach $3.45 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Cable Market By Power Type, By Application, By Cable Length, By Shape, By Charging Level: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the electric vehicle charging cable market was valued at $0.67 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.45 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging cable is kind of high-voltage cable that is used in infrastructure to charge electric vehicles. It can deliver high charging power up to 500 KW. It offers characteristics such as media-resistant, abrasion-resistant, hydrolyze-resistant, bending cycles-resistant, thermal stress-resistant, Halogen-free and flame-resistant.

Therefore, it is easy to handle at the charging station. It is also equipped with the controller, which is responsible for monitoring the temperature and regulating the coolant flow. The increase in the adoption of electric vehicles has led to an increase in demand for charging infrastructure in public as well as private charging stations.

Moreover, the development of fast charging technology including home charging options, proactive government initiatives, and expanding electric bus market surged the demand of the electric vehicle charging cables market over the forecast period.

For instance, in April 2019, Leoni AG launched & illustrated wide variety of its cables as well as solutions at the Electric & Hybrid Technology Expo, Stuttgart especially for fast charging technology, power supply with high-voltage cables as well as its LEONiQ digital cable technology. The new technology is equipped with liquid-cooled charging systems that contributes to ensure the temperatures in the cable and connector.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of EVs have amplified the EV charging cables market. Additionally, government concerns over reducing carbon footprints are driving the market of EV charging cables. Besides, the demand for fast charging cables would proliferate the market growth.

However, high operational costs of EV charging cables and adoption of wireless EV charging technology would hamper the market growth. Further, rocketing infrastructural developments of public EV charging station and advancements in EV charging cable technology will propel EV charging cable market growth.

For the purpose of analysis, the report segments of the global EV charging cable market based on power type, application, cable length, shape, charging level, and geography. Based on power type, the EV charging cable market is categorized into alternate charging (AC) and direct charging (DC).

By application, the market is categorized into private charging and public charging. By cable length, the market is divided into 2 meters to 5 meters, 6 meters to 10 meters, and above 10 meters. By shape, the EV charging cable market is categorized into straight and coiled. Based on charging level, the market is categorized into level 1, level 2, and level 3. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

AG Electrical Technology Co., Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Besen International Group, Brugg Group, Chengdu Khons Technology Co., Ltd., Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG, Dyden Corporation, EV Cables UK, Guangdong OMG Transmitting Technology Co., Ltd., Leoni AG, Manlon Polymers, Phoenix Contact, Prysmian S.p.A., Sinbon Electronics, and TE Connectivity are some of the leading players operating in the EV charging cable market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electric vehicle charging cable market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing electric vehicle charging cable market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the electric vehicle charging cable market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global electric vehicle charging cable market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

