The Worldwide Emergency Department Information System Industry is Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Best-of-Breed Solutions, Enterprise Solutions), Application (Order Entry, Clinical Documentation, Patient Tracking, E-Prescribing, Others), and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global emergency department information system (EDIS) market is expected to grow from US$ 744.73 million in 2021 to US$ 1,698.03 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028.



Key factors such as the surge in patient flow at emergency departments and the high adoption of emergency department information systems drive the global emergency department information system (EDIS) market growth. However, the need for huge investments and lack of skilled healthcare IT professionals restrain the market growth.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for emergency department information systems has slumped. The emergency department information system (EDIS) market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. China and India are major contributors to the market growth owing to a few factors such as the rising adoption of emergency department information systems and the surging patient flow at emergency departments.



Emergency department information system (EDIS) is a database system used by emergency response services to track patients in emergency rooms and aid with other aspects of the ED workflow. To ensure the secure availability of sensitive healthcare information, these solutions are used to streamline patient care delivery, conform to applicable data interoperability requirements, and adhere to privacy and protection policies. It is a comprehensive electronic health record used to keep track of patient information.



Emergency medical services (EMS) involve the acute care of patients. The EMS departments manage patients with medical complications, and obstetrical and surgical emergencies. These departments also treat injuries, infections, heart attacks, strokes, asthma, and acute pregnancy complications. Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) is a software tool that assists in entering medical orders into computer systems in ambulatory and inpatient settings. Many former ways of enlisting medicine orders, such as verbal communication (in person or over the phone), written (paper prescriptions), and fax, are being replaced by CPOE.

The growing number of traumas, burns, and critical cases worldwide has increased the need for emergency procedures. The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) reported that trauma is the leading cause of death in individuals up to 45 years of age in the US. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is one of the most significant causes of death in the US, and around 1,000,000 people suffer from this per year accounting for 23,000 hospitalizations. The National Inter-Ministerial Observatory of Road Safety (ONISR) published that 6,520 people were injured in road accidents in France in 2018. According to the data published in 2021 by WHO regarding road injuries, about 1.3 million deaths are reported due to road accidents every year.



The increasing number of road accidents and critical cases eventually leads to the rise in emergency surgical procedures, which, in turn, boosts the growth of the emergency department information system (EDIS) market.



Based on end user, the emergency department information system (EDIS) market is segmented into small hospitals, medium-sized hospitals, and large hospitals. The medium-sized hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the small hospitals segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Patient Flow at Emergency Departments

5.1.2 High Adoption of Emergency Department Information Systems

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Need for Huge Investments and Lack of Skilled Healthcare IT Professionals

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Progress in Digitalization of Healthcare Services

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of Cloud-Based EDIS Services

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market, By Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Enterprise Solutions

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Enterprise Solutions: Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Best-of-Breed Solutions

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Best-of-Breed Solutions: Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Share by Application - 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Patient Tracking

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Patient Tracking: Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 E-Prescribing

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 E-Prescribing: Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Clinical Documentation

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Clinical Documentation: Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Order Entry (CPOE)

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Order Entry (CPOE): Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others: Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Analysis - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Share by End-user - 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Small Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Small Hospitals: Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Medium-Sized Hospitals

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Medium-Sized Hospitals: Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Large Hospitals

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Large Hospitals: Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Global Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies in the Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market, 2019-2021

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Cerner Corporation

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 eHealth-Tec

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Epic Systems Corporation

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Medical Information Technology, Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Q-nomy Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Picis

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Vital

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 EMIS Health

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 sublimd

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 Medsphere Systems Corporation

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments

13.12 MEDHOST

13.12.1 Key Facts

13.12.2 Business Description

13.12.3 Products and Services

13.12.4 Financial Overview

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.12.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32c7k1

