The Worldwide Endoscopic Ultrasound Industry is Projected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscopic Ultrasound Market By Product, By Application, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market was valued at $1,190.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,171.18 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.



Endoscopic ultrasound or echo-endoscopy is a medical procedure in which endoscopy is combined with ultrasound to obtain images of the internal organs in the chest, abdomen, and colon. It can be used to visualize the walls of these organs or to look at adjacent structures.

The increase in the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and incidences of lung diseases drives the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2021, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S. an estimated 14.8 million adults are diagnosed with ulcers every year. Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) is used for the diagnosis of various gastrointestinal diseases such as peptic ulcers and bowel inflammations.



In addition, the surge in the geriatric population drives the growth of the market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2050, the world's population of people aged 60 years and older is estimated to reach 2.1 billion. The old age population is prone to digestive disorders and ulcers.

Thus, the rise in geriatric populations drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in demand for advanced diagnostic tools and the latest technological advancements drives the growth of the market.

In addition, the rise in demand for minimally invasive diagnostic tools and the increase in the number of endoscopic procedures drive the growth of the market. Moreover, an increase in R&D activities for the development of advanced endoscopic ultrasound, a rise in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approvals, and novel product launches in the market by key players boost the market growth.



For instance, in September 2020, PENTAX Medical, a healthcare industry leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, announced the launch of the new J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscopes. Furthermore, the rise in the number of hospitals and improvement in healthcare infrastructure further contribute in the market growth. However, the shortage of qualified professionals, trained doctors, and endoscopists across the world may hinder the growth of the market.



The endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region. By product, the market is classified into endoscopes, ultrasound probes, ultrasonic processors, imaging systems, needles, and accessories. The endoscopes segment further bifurcates into the radial endoscope and linear endoscope.



Depending on the application, the market is divided into oncology, pancreatic conditions, and others. By end user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major companies profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Limaca Medical, Ltd, Medtronic Plc., Olympus medical, PENTAX Medical, Smith & Nephew, SonoScape & Stryker Corporation.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: ENDOSCOPIC ULTRASOUND (EUS) MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Endoscopes

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.2.4 Endoscopes Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market by Type

4.2.4.1 Radial endoscope Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.2 Linear endoscope Market size and forecast, by region

4.3 Ultrasound probes

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Ultrasonic processors

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Imaging system

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Needles

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Accessories

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ENDOSCOPIC ULTRASOUND (EUS) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Oncology

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Pancreatic conditions

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ENDOSCOPIC ULTRASOUND (EUS) MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Hospitals

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Ambulatory surgery centers and Clinics

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 others

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ENDOSCOPIC ULTRASOUND (EUS) MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 CONMED Corporation

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 cook medical

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Limaca Medical

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Medtronic, Inc.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Olympus Medical

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 pentax medical

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Smith & Nephew plc

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Sonoscape Medical Corp.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Stryker Corporation

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h99z64



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets