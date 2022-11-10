The Worldwide Food Pathogen Testing Industry is Expected to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Pathogen Testing Market, By Type (Salmonella, E.coli, Listeria, Others), By Food Type (Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), By Technology, By Region, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Pathogen Testing Market was valued at USD8728.72 Million, which is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast years to achieve the market value of USD13451.98 Million by 2027.

Increasing concerns regarding the consumption of street food under unhygienic conditions and growing cases of infectious diseases will drive the growth of the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market in the next five years. Stringent food safety regulations and strict precautionary steps to maintain the hygiene standards support the growth of the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market in the next five years.

A higher mortality rate due to consumption of contaminated, stale food also aids the demand for a higher standard of food, thereby aiding the growth of the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market in the next five years. Consumers are also growing awareness regarding the food standards, and they monitor the expiration and shelf life of the packaged food to maintain healthy food consumption and facilitate the growth of the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market in the forecast years through 2027. Advancing healthcare sector and incorporation of the advanced food testing methods such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), biosensors, and immunoassays, also fuel the growth of the global food pathogen testing market in the forecast period.

The Global Food Pathogen Testing Market is segmented based on type, food type, technology, region, and company. Based on type, the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market can be split into salmonella, E. coli, listeria and others. Based on food type, it can be further categorized into meat & poultry, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, processed food, and others. Meat & poultry segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the ground of higher affinity of the products to be contaminated by the bacterial and viral growth.

Historical years have seen increasing instances of infectious diseases like bird flu, H1N1 viruses, etc., growing due to unhygienic consumption of meat & poultry, thereby aiding the growth of the segment and the growth of the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market in the future five years. Based on technology, the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market can be segmented into rapid and traditional technology. Based on region, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Major companies in the market are SGS S.A, Bureau Veritas S.A, Intertek Group Plc, ALS Limited, AssureQuality Limited, bioMerieux SA, TUV SUD, Eurofins Scientific SE, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Genetic Id Na Inc. Major players operating in the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market are following strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new therapy, among others, to stay competitive and have an edge over other players in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017- 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the market size of the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market based on type, food type, technology, region, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product & service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Food Pathogen Testing Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Commonly Observed Food Pathogens

5.2. Requirement for Food Pathogen Testing, By Food Type

5.3. Preference, By Technology

5.4. Brand Awareness



6. Global Food Pathogen Testing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, Others)

6.2.2. By Food Type (Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Others)

6.2.3. By Technology (Rapid Technology v/s Traditional Technology)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map



7. North America Food Pathogen Testing Market Outlook



8. Europe Food Pathogen Testing Market Outlook



9. Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market Outlook



10. South America Food Pathogen Testing Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Food Pathogen Testing Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Eurofins Scientific, SE

14.2. TUV SUD

14.3. Bureau Veritas S.A.

14.4. bioMerieux

14.5. SGS SA

14.6. Intertek Group Plc.

14.7. ALS Limited

14.8. AssureQuality



15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkfoef

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets