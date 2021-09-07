The Worldwide Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Industry is Expected to Reach $101.4 Million by 2031

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global haptic feedback surgical environment market was valued at $22.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $101.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6%, during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Factors such as growing demand for technological advanced surgical robotic systems and simulators for medical training applications are fueling the growth of the market. However, the factors such as low dexterity and a limited workspace of a haptic device can restrict the growth of this market and, implementation of this technology within a medical device is a very complex and technical process.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the current scenario of the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

What is the total market size and forecast (until 2031) for the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

What is the addressable market size and forecast based on region?

What is the future of haptic technology in the healthcare domain?

What is the analyst's perspective on the importance of haptic technology?

What is the technology used for the haptic devices?

What is the pre-and post-COVID-19 scenario for the minimally invasive surgeries?

What is the patent filling trend in the last five years for haptic technology?

What are the key market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities) for the haptic feedback surgical environment market?

What is the current total market size and forecast for different application categories available in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

Which application category is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period?

What is the current total market size and forecast for the global haptic feedback surgical environment market across different regions?

What is the role of each company in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

What are the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for each company in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

Competitive Landscape

The global haptic feedback surgical environment market consists of large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, the manufacturers in the market have ample opportunities to expand their offerings and to establish a strong foothold in the market.

There are many companies in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market some which are 3D Systems Corporation, Force Dimension, Forsslund Systems AB, Haption S.A., Orb Surgical Ltd., and Moog, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Overview

4 Industry Insights

4.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

4.1.2 Market Segmentation

4.1.3 Key players in the Global Haptic Technologies Market

4.2 Product Benchmarking and Pricing Analysis

4.3 Vendor Analysis

4.4 Key Enabling Technologies

4.5 Opportunity Assessment: Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.5.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario

4.5.2 Post-COVID-19 Scenario

4.6 Technological Analysis of Haptic Device

4.6.1 Overview

4.5.2 General Properties of Haptic Interfaces

4.5.2 Types

4.7 Use Cases of Implementing Haptic Technology in the Healthcare Domain

4.7.1 Case Study I: A Review of Simulators with Haptic Devices for Medical Training

4.7.2 Case Study II: Performance and Perception of Haptic Feedback in a Laparoscopic 3D Virtual Reality Simulator

4.7.3 Case Study III: Multi-Modal Haptic Feedback for Grip Force Reduction in Robotic Surgery

4.8 Future Assessment of Haptic Technology in the Healthcare Domain

4.9 Analyst's Perspective: Importance of Haptic Technology in the Healthcare Domain

5 Patent Landscape

5.1 Patent Filing Trend

5.1.1 by Country

5.1.2 by CPC Codes

5.2 Surgical Robotics: Patent Filing Trends

5.3 Simulators: Patent Filing Trends

5.4 Key Innovative Patents

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Drivers

6.2.1 Advancement in Raw Materials for Haptic Technology

6.2.2 Growing Adoption of Haptic Technology in Surgical Environment

6.3 Market Restraints

6.3.1 Technical Challenges Associated in Implementing Haptic Technology in Medical Devices

6.3.2 Limitation of Haptic Technology in VR-Based Simulation Systems

6.4 Market Opportunities

6.4.1 Adoption of Vibrotactile Feedback Mechanism in Medical Simulators

6.4.2 Increasing Research and Development Activities for Wearable Haptic Feedback Devices

6.5 Market Trends

6.5.1 Integration of Haptic Technology in Simulation Systems and Surgical Robotic Systems

7 Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market (by Application)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Incremental Revenue Opportunity Analysis

7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis

7.4 Surgical Robotic Systems

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4.2 Advent of Surgical Robotic Systems

7.4.3 Haptic-Enabled Surgical Robotic Systems

7.5 Medical Simulators

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5.2 Advent of Medical Simulators

7.5.3 Haptic-Enabled Medical Simulators

8 Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market (by Region)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Incremental Revenue Opportunity Analysis

8.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.4 North America

8.4 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Rest-of-the-World

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Competitors Snapshot

9.2 3D Systems Corporation

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Role of the Company

9.2.3 Product Portfolio

9.2.4 Financial Analysis

9.2.4.1 Overall Financials

9.2.4.2 Segmental Revenue

9.2.4.3 Regional Revenue

9.2.4.4 R&D Expenditure

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Force Dimension

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Role of the Company

9.3.3 Product Portfolio

9.2.4 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Forsslund Systems AB

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Role of the Company

9.4.3 Product Portfolio

9.4.4 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Haption S.A.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Role of the Company

9.5.3 Product Portfolio

9.5.4 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Moog, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Role of the Company

9.6.3 Product Portfolio

9.6.4 Financial Analysis

9.2.4.1 Overall Financials

9.2.4.2 Segmental Revenue

9.2.4.3 Regional Revenue

9.2.4.4 R&D Expenditure

9.6.5 SWOT Analysis

9.7 OrbSurgical Limited

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Role of the Company

9.7.3 Product Portfolio

9.7.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldj837

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

