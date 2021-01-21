The Worldwide Head-up Display Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 28.5% Between 2020 to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Head-up Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Video Generator, Projector/Projection Unit, Display Unit, Software), Type (Conventional HUD, AR-Based HUD), Application (Aviation, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The head-up display market is projected to grow from USD 1,324 million in 2020 to USD 4,639 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The increase in awareness about passenger and vehicle safety, convenience offered by combination of satellite navigation technology & HUD system, increasing demand for connected vehicles, increasing demand for technologically advanced HUDs, and growth of the augmented reality market are the key factors driving the head-up display market growth. Large space requirements in the automotive cockpit, high requirement of luminance, power, and brightness, and fatal errors in HUD technology are some of the major restraints.



Automotive application is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period for head-up displays



The application of AR HUD in the automotive on a large scale will still require 4-5 years considering the extra windscreen space required to accommodate AR HUDs and the legal aspects. Conventional HUDs have witnessed high growth in the last five years and will continue to lead the market till 2025. AR HUDs would grow at a higher CAGR than conventional HUDs. Initially, the application of ADAS was restricted to premium and high-end cars. However, with advancements in the HUDs and increasing adoption of HUDs, even commercial vehicles are expected to use HUDs



Europe leads the head-up display market in 2020



The HUD market in Europe is driven by Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe. Globally, Europe is considered as the prominent luxury/premium car manufacturer. The major high-end car OEMs, such as Audi AG (Germany), BMW AG (Germany), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Bentley Motors Ltd (UK), Maserati (Italy), Skoda Auto (Malda), Ferrari s.p.a (Italy), and Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S (France), have their headquarters in Europe. As HUD is a major safety feature, most luxury/premium segment car manufacturers install HUD in their car models that are manufactured in Europe. Increasing demand for luxury or premium cars and SUVs equipped with HUD systems is expected to drive the HUD market in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Head-Up Display Market

4.2 Head-Up Display Market in APAC, by Application and Country

4.3 Head-Up Display Market: Developed and Developing Markets, 2020 and 2025 (USD Million)

4.4 Conventional Head-Up Display Market, by Type

4.5 Head-Up Display Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surged Awareness Worldwide About Passenger and Vehicle Safety

5.2.1.2 Enhanced Convenience Offered by Combination of Satellite Navigation Technology and Head-Up Displays

5.2.1.3 Risen Demand for Connected Vehicles Across the World

5.2.1.4 Increased Demand for Technologically-Advanced Head-Up Displays

5.2.1.5 Surged Adoption of Ar-Based Head-Up Displays

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Space Constraints in Automotive Cockpits

5.2.2.2 High Luminance, Power, and Brightness Requirements of Head-Up Displays

5.2.2.3 Incorrect Interpretation of Symbols Used in Head-Up Displays

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Semi-Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Screen-Less Displays

5.2.3.3 Enhanced Driving Experience Offered by Ar-Based Head-Up Displays

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Supply Chain

5.2.4.2 High Costs of Advanced Head-Up Displays

5.2.4.3 Availability of Laser-Based Volumetric Displays as Alternatives to Head-Up Displays

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.6 Display Ecosystem

5.7 Head-Up Display Market: Case Studies

5.7.1 Boyd Corporation Helped Navdy to Develop Thermal Solution for Its Head-Up Displays

5.7.2 Gx Group Helped Visteon to Design Compact Head-Up Display Unit

5.7.3 Garmin Collaborated with Ford Motors to Integrate Its Navigation Technology

5.7.4 Pioneer Partnered with Continental to Develop Cockpit Solutions

5.8 Important Patent Registrations, 2015-2020

5.9 Regulatory Standards

5.10 COVID-19 Impact on Head-Up Display Market



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Features of Head-Up Displays

6.3.1 Field of View

6.3.2 Resolution

6.3.3 Brightness

6.3.4 Accuracy

6.3.5 Combiner Transmittance

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.4.1 Cathode Ray Tubes

6.4.2 Light-Emitting Diodes

6.4.3 Optical Waveguides

6.4.4 Microelectromechanical Systems



7 Head-Up Display Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conventional Head-Up Displays

7.2.1 Increased Use of Conventional Head-Up Displays in Automotive Applications to Fuel Their Demand

7.2.2 Windshield-Based Head-Up Displays

7.2.3 Combiner-Based Head-Up Displays

7.3 AR-Based Head-Up Displays

7.3.1 Installation of Ar-Based Head-Up Displays in Luxury Cars to Fuel Their Global Demand



8 Head-Up Display Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Video Generators

8.2.1 Video Generators Act as Interface Between Projection Units and Data to be Displayed

8.3 Projectors/Projection Units

8.3.1 Increased Used of High Version Pico Projectors in Head-Up Displays

8.3.2 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (Lcos) Projectors

8.3.3 Digital Light Processing (Dlp) Projectors

8.3.4 Laser Beam Steering (Lbs) Projectors

8.4 Display Units

8.4.1 Display Units Process Images to Display Them on Windshields of Vehicles or Combiners

8.4.2 Digital Micromirror Device (Dmd) Technology

8.4.3 Liquid Crystal Display (Lcd) Technology

8.4.4 Liquid Crystal on Silicon Technology

8.4.4.1 Nematic Lcos Displays

8.4.4.2 Ferroelectric Lcos Displays

8.5 Software

8.5.1 Incorporation of Software Applications in Head-Up Displays for Navigational Purposes

8.6 Others



9 Head-Up Display Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aviation

9.2.1 Civil Aviation

9.2.1.1 Civil Aircraft

9.2.1.1.1 Increased Use of Head-Up Displays in Commercial and General Civil Aircraft to Provide Required Information to Pilots

9.2.1.2 Civil Helicopters

9.2.1.2.1 Surged Deployment of Head-Up Displays in Civil Helicopters for Providing Information Related to Flight Safety

9.2.2 Military Aviation

9.2.2.1 Aircraft

9.2.2.1.1 Military Aircraft Use Head-Up Displays to Provide Cockpit Information to Pilots

9.2.2.2 Helicopters

9.2.2.2.1 Modern Military Helicopters Use Head-Up Displays During War Missions

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Passenger Cars

9.3.1.1 Passenger Cars Segment Projected to Account for Large Size of Head-Up Display Market for Automotive from 2021 to 2025

9.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

9.3.2.1 Formulation of Mandates and Regulations Regarding Vehicle Safety to Fuel Adoption of Advanced Safety Features in Commercial Vehicles



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

11.4 Market Evaluation Framework

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Pervasive

11.5.3 Emerging Leader

11.5.4 Participant

11.5.5 Product Footprint Analysis of Top Players

11.6 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2019

11.6.1 Progressive Company

11.6.2 Responsive Company

11.6.3 Dynamic Company

11.6.4 Starting Block

11.7 Competitive Situations & Trends



12 Company Profile

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Nippon Seiki

12.1.2 Continental

12.1.3 Visteon

12.1.4 Denso

12.1.5 Bosch

12.1.6 Pioneer Corporation

12.1.7 BAE Systems

12.1.8 Yazaki Corporation

12.1.9 Garmin

12.1.10 Panasonic

12.2 Right to Win

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 Honeywell Aerospace

12.3.2 Thales Group

12.3.3 Microvision

12.3.4 Renesas Electronics

12.3.5 Collins Aerospace

12.3.6 STMicroelectronics

12.3.7 Alps Alpine

12.3.8 Elbit Systems

12.3.9 Saab Ab

12.3.10 Esterline Technologies

12.4 Key Innovators

12.4.1 Navdy

12.4.2 Hudway

12.4.3 Nuviz

12.4.4 Exploride

12.4.5 Texas Instruments



13 Appendix

13.1 Insights of Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customizations

13.5 Related Reports

13.6 Author Details

