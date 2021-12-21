The Worldwide Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Industry is Expected to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Functionality (Implementation, Training & Education), By End-use (Healthcare Providers, Life Science Companies), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare ERP consulting services market size is expected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by the publisher.

The growing healthcare expenditure and rising adoption levels of advanced technological solutions are driving facilities to successfully implement enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. The growing need to amalgamate multiple software solutions and applications running a facility under a single integrated database to enhance operational & financial efficiency is expected to drive the demand for consulting services in the market. Several healthcare organizations and facilities are contributing to the growing demand for ERP systems to integrate their business functionalities and enhance operational outcomes.



The rising awareness level of the organizations about the benefits associated with these solutions, such as remote location access of centralized data and better data management, is driving the adoption of ERP systems. The growing demand for consulting and strategic advising before and throughout the implementation of these solutions is driving the market growth. Adaption to the changes in business operations and training of advanced functions is a growing need of healthcare organizations and is provided by these consultancies and vendors, which is expected to propel market growth. Through the consultancy services, organizations can better understand the complexity of the solutions, the organization's size & scope, the type of modules being implemented, and the number of external resources required.



The implementation segment dominated the market with the growing need to understand the complexity of solutions before adoption. Implementation services are provided by software vendors, staffing firms, or business transformation leadership firms. However, the training and education segment is expected to grow significantly due to the provision of end-user training workshops in addition to implementation services for healthcare organizations adopting ERP solutions. The healthcare providers segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth owing to the growing need to improve operational & financial outcomes of the organization.



Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market Report Highlights

The global market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising need to integrate business software solutions into one database

In the functionality segment, implementation dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing need to align successful implementation of solutions with the business goals

The life science companies segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the need for advanced technological solutions in medical devices and pharmaceutical companies

North America was the dominant regional market in 2020 owing to the strong presence of key market players

was the dominant regional market in 2020 owing to the strong presence of key market players The emergence of advanced cloud technology solutions and increased adoption levels of these advanced technological systems will support the region's growth

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast years due to rapidly developing IT infrastructure and a rise in the number of start-ups providing advanced software solutions

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Global Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Technology Overview

3.3.1 technology evolution

3.3.2 technology overview

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing adoption of cloud-based erp

3.4.1.2 Integration of artificial intelligence in erp

3.4.1.3 Rising demand from small and medium enterprises

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 High cost of erp systems and erp implementation

3.5 Global Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1 Bargaining power of suppliers: Low

3.5.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers: moderate

3.5.1.3 Threat of substitution: Low

3.5.1.4 Threat of new entrants: moderate

3.5.1.5 Competitive rivalry: High

3.5.2 PEST Analysis

3.5.2.1 Political and Legal Landscape

3.5.2.2 Economic and social Landscape

3.5.2.3 Technology Landscape

3.6 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.6.2 technology collaborations

3.6.3 licensing & partnership

3.7 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Healthcare ERP Consulting Series Market



Chapter 4 Global Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market: Functionality Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market: Functionality Analysis

4.1.1 Implementation

4.1.1.1 Implementation market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1.2 Training & Education

4.1.2.1 Training & Education market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1.3 Others

4.1.3.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Global Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market: End Use Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market: End Use Analysis

5.1.1 Life Science Companies

5.1.1.1 Life Science Companies market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.2 Healthcare Providers

5.1.2.1 Healthcare Providers market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.3 Others

5.1.3.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Global Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Functionality and End-Use



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2 Company/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Strategic initiatives, Employee Strength)

7.3.2 list of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/ innovators



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Deloitte

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Financial performance

8.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.4 Strategic initiatives

8.2 PWC

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Financial performance

8.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.2.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3 KPMG

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Financial performance

8.3.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4 Oracle Corporation

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Financial performance

8.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.4 Strategic initiatives

8.5 Cerner Corporation

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Financial performance

8.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.5.4 Strategic initiatives

8.6 Infor

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Financial performance

8.6.3 Product benchmarking

8.7 Accenture

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Financial performance

8.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.7.4 Strategic initiatives

8.8 Premier Inc

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Financial performance

8.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.8.4 Strategic initiatives

8.9 Atos SE

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Product benchmarking

8.9.3 Product benchmarking

8.9.4 Strategic initiatives

8.10 Workday Inc

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Financial performance

8.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.10.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0rke7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

