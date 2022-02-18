The Worldwide Hi-Fi System Industry is Expected to Reach $17.71 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hi-Fi System Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hi-Fi System Market is estimated to be USD 13.11 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.71 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Hi-Fi System Market is driving due to rising infotainment services. Increasing innovations in wireless audio technology and advanced sound quality are driving the market's growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of portable devices is fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, issues related to operating frequency compliance in Hi-Fi systems, health-related issues like chronic sleep, damage in the ear cell. The problem arises from the prolonged use of audio devices such as a loudspeaker, headphones, etc., restricting the market and hampering growth.



Furthermore, the growing market for speakers, soundbars, new products, nonconventional applications in headphones, and growing funding by original equipment manufacturers in research and development activities create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, bandwidth constraints, delays in coding, and delivering high-quality and synchronized audio in Hi-Fi systems through wireless are challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth.



The Global Hi-Fi System Market is segmented based on Application Type, System Type, Connectivity Technology Type, Distribution Channel Type, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Apple, Inc, Bose Corporation, DEI Holdings, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, LG Electronics, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Group Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Group Corporation, and Yamaha Corporation, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Hi-Fi System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Infotainment Services

4.1.2 Increasing Innovations in Wireless Technology

4.1.3 Growing Adoption of Portable Devices

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Issue Related to Operating Frequency Compliance

4.2.2 Health Issues Associated with Prolonged Use of Devices

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The Growing Market for Speaker and Soundbars

4.3.2 Investment and Funding on Research & Development Activities

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Delivering High-Quality and Synchronized Audio



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Hi-Fi System Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Commercial

6.4 Residential

6.5 Others



7 Global Hi-Fi System Market, By System Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Product

7.2.1 Blu-Ray Player

7.2.2 Speaker & Soundbar

7.2.3 CD Players

7.2.4 DVD Players

7.2.5 Headphone & Earphone

7.2.6 Microphone

7.2.7 Network Media Player

7.2.8 Turntable

7.3 Device

7.3.1 Amplifier

7.3.2 DAC

7.3.3 Preamplifier

7.3.4 Receiver



8 Global Hi-Fi System Market, By Connectivity Technology Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wired

8.2.1 Audio Jacks and Cable

8.2.2 Ethernet Cable

8.3 Wireless

8.3.1 AirPlay

8.3.2 Bluetooth

8.3.3 Wi-Fi

8.3.4 Others



9 Global Hi-Fi System Market, By Distribution Channel Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ecommerce

9.3 Retail



10 Global Hi-Fi System Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Apple, Inc

12.2 Arcam Limited

12.3 Armstrong Hi-Fi Video Services Ltd

12.4 Bang & Olufsen

12.5 BBK Electronics Corporation

12.6 Bose Corporation

12.7 Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH

12.8 Cambridge Audio

12.9 Casio Computer Co., Ltd

12.10 Danish Audiophile Loudspeaker Industries

12.11 DEI Holdings, Inc

12.12 Human, Inc

12.13 JVC Kenwood Holdings, Inc

12.14 Koninklijke Philips N.V

12.15 LG Electronics, Inc

12.16 Linn Products Limited

12.17 Mclntosh Laboratory, Inc

12.18 Onkyo & Pioneer Corporation

12.19 Panasonic Corporation

12.20 Plantronics, Inc

12.21 Samsung Group

12.22 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

12.23 Sharp Corporation

12.24 Sonos, Inc

12.25 Sony Group Corporation

12.26 Sound United, LLC

12.27 Tannoy Ltd

12.28 Vervent Audio Group

12.29 Vizio, Inc

12.30 VOXX International Corporation

12.31 Yamaha Corporation



13 Appendix



