The Worldwide High Level Disinfection Services Industry is Expected to Reach $42 Billion by 2030 - Rising Prevalence of Hospital-acquired Infections Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Level Disinfection Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Services (Inhouse, Outsource), by Compound (Formaldehyde, Glutaraldehyde, Peracetic Acid), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high level disinfection services market size is expected to reach USD 42.12 billion by 2030, according to this report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infection and surgical site infections, the increasing number of surgeries coupled with the rise in the incidence of chronic disorders, and the impact of COVID-19 are the key driving factors for the market.



An increase in the prevalence of HAIs due to a lack of sanitation and preventive measures is a major factor expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Unclean medical devices are a key source of hospital-acquired infections. According to the report published by CDC in 2017, hospital-acquired infections result in more than 99,000 deaths every year.

Also, according to antimicrobe.org, HAP accounts for around 27.00% of all nosocomial infections acquired in medical intensive care units (ICU). Since these products are needed for disinfection and cleaning of various hospital equipment, therefore, these instances are expected to surge the demand for high level disinfectant services.



Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. According to the Worldometer estimates, as of 26th April 2021, there are total 147,884,279 cases globally. If more people become infected with the coronavirus, there will be a significant need for critical care supplies that will boost the demand for high-level disinfectant services.

Furthermore, major players operating in the market are developing HLDs that are effective against COVID-19. For instance, LANXESS developed Rely+On Virkon and Solvay's PROXITANE, which is effective against the coronavirus. Hence, such instances indicate considerable market growth over the forecast period.



High Level Disinfection Services Market Report Highlights

The outsource segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. Several benefits associated with outsourcing such as cost-saving, customized disinfection services and usage of advanced technology is the major factor propelling segment growth

The glutaraldehyde segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of surgeries

The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment growth is majorly driven by the increasing number of hospital-acquired infections and the rising number of people suffering from coronavirus

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Objectives



Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 High Level Disinfection Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent market outlook

4.1.2 Ancillary Market

4.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.3 Regulatory Framework

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1 Global increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases

4.4.1.2 Rising number of surgical procedures

4.4.1.3 Rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections

4.4.2 Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1 Stringent manufacturing policies

4.4.2.2 Safety associated with certain toxic and chemical-based HLDs

4.5 High Level Disinfection Services Market Analysis Tools

4.5.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

4.5.2 Porter's five forces analysis

4.6 COVID-19 Market Impact

4.6.1 Supply chain

4.6.2 Changing market trends



Chapter 5 High Level Disinfection Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Services, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Services Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3 High Level Disinfection Services Market, by Services, 2018 to 2030

5.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

5.4.1 In house

5.4.1.1 Inhouse market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2 Outsource

5.4.2.1 Outsource market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 High Level Disinfection Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Compound, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Compound Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.3 High Level Disinfection Services Market, by Compound, 2018 to 2030

6.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

6.4.1 Formaldehyde

6.4.1.1 Formaldehyde market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2 Glutaraldehyde

6.4.2.1 Glutaraldehyde market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.3 Ortho-phthalaldehyde

6.4.3.1 Ortho-phthalaldehyde market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.4 Hydrogen peroxide

6.4.4.1 Hydrogen peroxide market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.5 Peracetic acid

6.4.5.1 Peracetic acid market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.6 Others

6.4.6.1 Others market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 High Level Disinfection Services Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

7.3 High Level Disinfection Services Market, by End Use, 2018 to 2030

7.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

7.4.1 Hospitals & clinics

7.4.1.1 Hospitals & clinics market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4.2 Diagnostic laboratories

7.4.2.1 Diagnostic laboratories market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4.3 Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

7.4.3.1 Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4.4 Academic and research institutes

7.4.4.1 Academic and research institutes market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4.5 Other end users

7.4.5.1 Other end users market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 High Level Disinfection Services Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Services, Compound, and End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 High Level Disinfection Services Market: Competitive Analysis

9.1 Company Profiles

9.1.1 ECOLAB

9.1.1.1 Company overview

9.1.1.2 Financial performance

9.1.1.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.1.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.2 GE Healthcare

9.1.2.1 Company overview

9.1.2.2 Financial performance

9.1.2.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.2.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.3 Altapure

9.1.3.1 Company overview

9.1.3.2 Financial performance

9.1.3.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.4 OLYMPUS CORPORATION

9.1.4.1 Company overview

9.1.4.2 Financial performance

9.1.4.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.5 Getinge AB

9.1.5.1 Company overview

9.1.5.2 Financial performance

9.1.5.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.5.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.6 Fortive Corporation (ASP)

9.1.6.1 Company overview

9.1.6.2 Financial performance

9.1.6.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.6.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.7 Lifemed

9.1.7.1 Company overview

9.1.7.2 Financial performance

9.1.7.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.7.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.8 Steelco

9.1.8.1 Company overview

9.1.8.2 Financial performance

9.1.8.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.8.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.9 STERIS PLC

9.1.9.1 Company overview

9.1.9.2 Financial performance

9.1.9.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.9.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.10 Microchem Laboratory

9.1.10.1 Company overview

9.1.10.2 Financial performance

9.1.10.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.10.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.11 Metrex Research, LLC

9.1.11.1 Company overview

9.1.11.2 Financial performance

9.1.11.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.11.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.12 EcoFMR.com

9.1.12.1 Company overview

9.1.12.2 Financial performance

9.1.12.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.12.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.13 Jani-King

9.1.13.1 Company overview

9.1.13.2 Financial performance

9.1.13.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.13.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.14 Rentokil Initial plc

9.1.14.1 Company overview

9.1.14.2 Financial performance

9.1.14.3 Services benchmarking

9.1.14.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcx3ix

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets