The Worldwide High Potency APIs/HPAPI Industry is Projected to Reach $39.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Type of Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech, Biosimilars, mAbs, Vaccines), Manufacturers (Captive, Merchant), Application (Oncology, Hormonal Imbalance, Glaucoma), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HPAPI market is projected to reach USD 39.6 Billion by 2027 from USD 24.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The innovative HPAPIs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021



Based on type, the HPAPI market is segmented into innovative and generic. The innovative segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HPAPI market in 2021. The large share can be attributed to the increased R&D investments.



The Synthetic APIs segment to account for the largest share of the market in 2021



Based on type of synthesis, the market is segmented into synthetic and biotech HPAPIs. The synthetic APIs segment is expected to command the largest share in 2021. Ease of production and emergence of new molecules and technological advancements in synthesis are driving growth of synthetic HPAPI segment.



The Oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021



Based on therapeutic application, the market is divided into oncology, hormonal imbalance, glaucoma, and other therapeutic applications. In 2021, Oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market. The launch of new target therapies in addition to technological advancements and growing prevalence of cancer across the globe are driving growth of oncology segment.



Asia is the fastest growing region of HPAPI market from 2022 to 2027



HPAPI market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High prevalence of chronic diseases, lifestyle diseases, age related diseases and government efforts for encouragement for the adoption of generics are some of the factors driving the growth of the market in Asia.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 HPAPI: Market Overview

4.2 HPAPI Market, by Type, 2021 vs. 2027 (USD Billion)

4.3 HPAPI Market, by Type of Synthesis, 2021 vs. 2027 (USD Billion)

4.4 HPAPI Market by Therapeutic Area (2021-2027)

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of HPAPI Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Oncology Drugs

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Antibody-Drug Conjugates

5.2.1.3 Increasing Focus of Leading Pharmaceutical Companies on HPAPIs

5.2.1.4 Advancements in HPAPI Manufacturing Technologies

5.2.1.5 Growing Focus on Precision Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Requirement of Large Investments for Employee Safety

5.2.2.2 Discrepancies in HPAPI Banding Systems

5.2.2.3 Rising Number of Uncertainties Associated with Products

5.2.2.4 High Risk of Cross-Contamination

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Opportunities for CMOs and CDMOs

5.2.3.2 Increasing Opportunities for Companies in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Need for Appropriate Process Designs

5.2.4.2 Constant Evolution of Industry Standards and Technologies

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on HPAPI Market

5.4 Regulatory Analysis

5.4.1 Handling HPAPI

5.4.2 Third Party Certification

5.4.3 Containment Strategies

5.4.4 Challenges

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.5 Degree of Competition

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Handling Potent Compounds

5.6.2 Controls

5.6.3 Safety Assessment and Standard Operating Procedures

5.6.4 Dedicated Equipment and Systems

5.6.5 Expertise and Training

5.6.6 Combustible Dust Handling

5.6.7 Suitable Personal Protective Equipment



6 High-Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Classification and Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 HPAPI Ingredients Classification as Per Safebridge Consultants



7 HPAPI Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Innovative HPAPIs

7.3 Generic HPAPIs



8 HPAPI Market, by Type of Synthesis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Synthetic APIs

8.2.1 Synthetic APIs Market, by Type

8.3 Biotech APIs

8.3.1 Biotech APIs Market, by Type

8.3.2 Biotech APIs Market, by Product

8.3.3 Vaccines

8.3.4 Recombinant Proteins



9 HPAPI Market, by Type of Manufacturer

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Captive HPAPI Manufacturers

9.3 Merchant HPAPI Manufacturers

9.3.1 Merchant HPAPI Manufacturers Market, by Type

9.3.2 Merchant HPAPI Manufacturers Market, by Type of Synthesis

9.3.3 Synthetic APIs

9.3.4 Biotech APIs



10 HPAPI Market, by Therapeutic Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Oncology

10.3 Hormonal Imbalance

10.4 Glaucoma

10.5 Other Therapeutic Applications



11 HPAPI Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 UK

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Rest of Asia

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Players Strategies/Right to Win

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.6 Footprint of Companies

12.7 Regional Footprint

12.8 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 Pfizer Inc.

13.1.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.1.2 Products Offered

13.1.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.1.4 Analyst's View

13.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

13.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.2 Novartis International AG

13.1.2.1 Business Overview

13.1.2.2 Products Offered

13.1.2.3 Recent Developments

13.1.2.4 Analyst's View

13.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

13.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.3 Sanofi

13.1.3.1 Business Overview

13.1.3.2 Products Offered

13.1.3.3 Recent Developments

13.1.3.4 Analyst's View

13.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

13.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

13.1.4.1 Business Overview

13.1.4.2 Products Offered

13.1.4.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4.4 Analyst's View

13.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

13.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

13.1.5.1 Business Overview

13.1.5.2 Products Offered

13.1.5.3 Recent Developments

13.1.5.4 Analyst's View

13.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

13.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.6 Boehringer-Ingelheim

13.1.6.1 Business Overview

13.1.6.2 Products Offered

13.1.6.3 Recent Developments

13.1.7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industry Ltd.

13.1.7.1 Business Overview

13.1.7.2 Products Offered

13.1.7.3 Recent Developments

13.1.8 Eli Lily and Company

13.1.8.1 Business Overview

13.1.8.2 Products Offered

13.1.8.3 Recent Developments

13.1.9 Merck & Co. Inc.

13.1.9.1 Business Overview

13.1.9.2 Products Offered

13.1.9.3 Recent Developments

13.1.10 AbbVie Inc.

13.1.10.1 Business Overview

13.1.10.2 Products Offered

13.1.11 Viatris Inc.

13.1.11.1 Business Overview

13.1.11.2 Products Offered

13.1.11.3 Recent Developments

13.1.12 Bayer

13.1.12.1 Business Overview

13.1.12.2 Products Offered



14 Appendix

