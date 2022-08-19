The Worldwide Highly Visible Packaging Industry is Expected to Reach $60 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type, By End Use Industry, By Region and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Highly Visible Packaging Market was valued at USD 39 Bn in the year 2021 which is s expected to reach USD 60.1 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.55% from 2021-2027.

Packaging is one of the fastest growing industries which is in continuously changing according to demand from end users as well as consumers. Packaging not only represents the indent of a brand or company, but doubles as a means of offering consumers information & messages regarding various aspects of a product or brand. Highly visible packaging enables a company to differentiate its products from that of competitors in the market & helps to increase visibility owing to features like attractiveness.

Market Drivers

The increase in demand for the packaging industry in pharmaceutical for the storage & delivery of medicines will drive the market in the forecast period. Also, the capability to be durable, such as highly protective covering & tamper-proof, makes it a profitable option for product manufacturers & indirectly for consumers. During the COVID pandemic, restaurants focused on take-away and food deliveries during lockdowns, growing the use of high visibility single-use plastic food containers. This affected the studied market & led to an increase in sales.

The demand for convenience foods drives manufacturers towards using more high visibility packaging as ease of use plays important role in customer purchase decisions. High visibility packaging delivers clarity to improve product identification & protection from damage and contamination. In the case of pharmaceutical packaging, it facilitates patient compliance with drug regimens and improves distribution, and recordkeeping for health care providers & institutions.

Market Restraints

However, increase in the use of plastics like PE, HDPE, LLDPE, PP, LDPE, and others for all packaging needs is gradually compelling manufacturers to opt for recyclable alternatives, reducing product visibility. Furthermore, relatively high capital expenditure of this type of packaging technology currently is resulting in hesitation among manufacturers to invest in setting up this technology which is expected to act as a restraint for growth of the highly visible packaging market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Highly Visible Packaging Market is segmented into type such as Clamshell Packaging, Blister Pack, Shrink Wrap, Windowed Packaging, Plastic Container Packaging, Glass Container, Corrugated Box. Further, market is segmented into end use industry such as Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Fashion and Apparels, Electronics and Appliances, and Others.

Regional Analysis

Also, the Global Highly Visible Packaging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America Region Dominates the Market in 2021, due to the United States has witnessed strong demand for dairy products, including milk, cheese, and yogurt. Also, Consumer awareness, towards health benefits of keeping food fresh & healthy highly visible packaging help consumers recognize it. More research & development in the region within Industry leads to innovative new products & technology to manufacture new products.

Key Players

Amcor Limited, Imex Packaging, Drug Package Inc., Anchor Packaging, Bemis Corporation, Sonoco Corporation, Bayer AG, Rohrer Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Mondi Group, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Clamshell Packaging

5.3.2. Blister Pack

5.3.3. Shrink Wrap

5.3.4. Windowed Packaging

5.3.5. Plastic Container Packaging

5.3.6. Glass Container

5.3.7. Corrugated Box



6 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market, By End Use Industry

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End Use Industry

6.2 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By End Use Industry

6.3 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry

6.3.1 Food & Beverage

6.3.2. Healthcare

6.3.3. Manufacturing

6.3.4. Agriculture

6.3.5. Fashion and Apparels

6.3.6. Electronics and Appliances

6.3.7. Others



7 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market, By Region

7.1 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America Highly Visible Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Product

8.3 North America Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry

8.5 North America Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.5.1 U.S.

8.5.2 Canada

8.5.3 Mexico



9 Europe Highly Visible Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Product

9.3 Europe Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry

9.5 Europe Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 Germany

9.5.2 France

9.5.3 UK

9.54. Rest of Europe



10 Asia Pacific Highly Visible Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Product

10.3 Asia Pacific Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry

10.5 Asia Pacific Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11 Latin America Highly Visible Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Product

11.3 Latin America Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry

11.5 Latin America Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, Country

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Rest of Latin America



12 Middle East Highly Visible Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Product

12.3 Middle East Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry

12.5 Middle East Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12.65.1. Saudi Arabia

12.5.2. UAE

12.5.3. Egypt

15.5.4. Kuwait

12.5.5. South Africa



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Amcor Limited

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financials

14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.1.5 Key Market Developments

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2. Imex Packaging

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Offerings

14.2.3 Key Financials

14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.2.5 Key Market Developments

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3. Drug Package Inc

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Offerings

14.3.3 Key Financials

14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.3.5 Key Market Developments

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 Anchor Packaging

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Offerings

14.4.3 Key Financials

14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.4.5 Key Market Developments

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Bemis Corporation

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Offerings

14.5.3 Key Financials

14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.5.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.6 Key Strategies

14.6 Sonoco Corporation

14.6.1 Overview

14.6.2 Offerings

14.6.3 Key Financials

14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.6.5 Key Market Developments

14.6.6 Key Strategies

14.7 Bayer AG

14.7.1 Overview

14.7.2 Offerings

14.7.3 Key Financials

14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.7.5 Key Market Developments

14.7.6 Key Strategies

14.8 Rohrer Corporation

14.8.1 Overview

14.8.2 Offerings

14.8.3 Key Financials

14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.8.5 Key Market Developments

14.8.6 Key Strategies

14.9 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

14.9.1 Overview

14.9.2 Offerings

14.9.3 Key Financials

14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.9.5 Key Market Developments

14.9.6 Key Strategies

14.10 Mondi Group

14.10.1 Overview

14.10.2 Offerings

14.10.3 Key Financials

14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.10.5 Key Market Developments

14.10.6 Key Strategies

