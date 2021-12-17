The Worldwide Hot Drinks Industry is Expected to Reach $257 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hot Drinks Market, By Product Type (Coffee, Tea, Others (Hot Chocolate, Apple Cider, etc.), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Coffee Shops, Online, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 - 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hot Drinks Market size was valued at USD180.31 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period to reach USD257 billion by 2026, on account of increasing awareness of healthy lifestyle. Other main factors contributing to the growth of this market are price, convenience, and taste. The demand for healthy hot drinks such as green tea, detox coffee, organic tea, and coffee is growing due to the numerous health benefits provided by these products such as relaxation of brain muscles, increased fat burning, prevention of cardiovascular disease, among others.



Customers nowadays prefer tea flavors that are unique and different, as well as authentic and high-quality. Tea producers highlight tea's high quantities of flavonoids. Therefore, consumers are increasingly viewing it as a beverage with various health benefits. Moreover, the emergence of specialty coffee shops around the world has further contributed to the growth of coffee in the hot drinks market. Hot drink products that are presently available can be prepared and consumed in a matter of minutes.

The convenience, ease of preparation, control over the strength of the completed drink, and, most importantly, the ability to have the beverage whenever and wherever they choose are all advantages of these items for the consumers. Instant coffee sachet is also gaining popularity among consumers in the hot drinks market. Companies are coming up with new and innovative products which include new varieties of tastes. For instance, Starbucks recently introduced premium instant coffee in three different flavors, medium roast, dark roast, and blonde roast. The flavor contains milk chocolate, nuts, and dark chocolate.



The Global Hot Drinks Market can be segregated into product type, distribution channel, region, and company. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Globalization and urbanization particularly in developing countries such as India, China, etc. are further propelling the growth of this market. Moreover, the market expansion in this region is being driven by a fast-growing middle-class population and growing brand awareness of hot drink products among consumers. However, despite urban consumers' increasing disposable incomes, they still favor products that provide better value for money through reduced prices or value-added features. The increased variety in the range of hot drinks products offered by companies is driving the demand for the hot drinks market in Asia-Pacific as well as across the globe.



