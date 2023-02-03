The Worldwide Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Industry is Projected to Reach $61.7 Billion by 2030: Backup/Disaster Recovery Operations Gravitate Towards HCI

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.6% CAGR and reach US$46.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 27.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.9% CAGR



The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.5% and 22.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Maxta, Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

Pivot3, Inc.

Scale Computing

Vmware, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Software Defined Enterprises, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

An Emerging Reality in the "Software-Defined Anything" Era, Robust Growth of SDDCs to Spur Opportunities for HCI: global Software-Defined Datacenter (SDDCs) Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Virtualization, the Backbone of Hyper-Convergence

Myriad Benefits Drive Adoption Rates Across Industries

Growing Number of Hyper Scale Datacenters Mirrors Rapid Penetration Across Industries Without Boundaries: Global Number of Hyper-Scale Datacenters for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Growing Trend Towards Datacenter Consolidation to Push Up Market Opportunities

As the Starting Point for Resource Consolidation, Hyper Convergence to Benefit from Datacenter Consolidation Evidenced by their Falling Numbers: Global Number of Datacenters (In Million) for the Years 2015, 2018 and 2022

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure to Bring In the Highest Market Gains

Enterprise Mobility Projects Spurs Investments in Desktop Virtualization and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure: Global Enterprise Mobility Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024, 2026

Ability to Extend Virtualization to Mobile Devices Against the Backdrop of the Rising Wave of BYOD Drives Interest in Desktop Virtualization: Global BYOD Device Market (In US$ Billion) Breakdown by Device Type for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Server Virtualization, a Large Established Market Segment

Backup/Disaster Recovery Operations Gravitate Towards HCI

Reliable Backup in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Bodes Well for Market Growth Amid the Growing Focus Shed on Building Disaster Recovery Capabilities: Global Disaster Recovery Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Stringent Data Storage Regulations Like GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, FFIEC, GDPR, FINRA & the Ensuing Conformance Burden Drives Adoption of HCI

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



