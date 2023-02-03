The Worldwide Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Industry is Projected to Reach $61.7 Billion by 2030: Backup/Disaster Recovery Operations Gravitate Towards HCI

Feb 03, 2023, 16:30 ET
The global market for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.6% CAGR and reach US$46.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 27.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.9% CAGR
The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.5% and 22.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.9% CAGR.
