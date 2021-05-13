The Worldwide Immuno-Oncology Assays Industry is Projected to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno-Oncology Assays Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments, Software), Technology (PCR, NGS, Immunoassay), Cancer Indications (Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Bladder, Melanoma), Application (Research, Diagnostics) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immuno-oncology assays market is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026 from USD 4.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the growing significance of companion diagnostics in drug development and rising incidence of cancer and growing adoption of targeted therapies. On the other hand, the requirement of high capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio and the unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenario are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the immuno-oncology assays market, by product & service, during the forecast period

The immuno-oncology assays market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software & services based on product & service. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the immuno-oncology assays market. The requirement of consumables in large numbers as compared to instruments is the major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The research applications segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application, the immuno-oncology assays market is segmented into research applications and clinical diagnostics. In 2020, the research applications segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising prominence of biomarker-based drug development.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region immuno-oncology assays market

The global immuno-oncology assays market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is expected to be centered on China and Japan. Factors such as the growing number of CROs in the region and the increasing awareness about the early detection of cancer are driving the growth of the immuno-oncology assays market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Immuno-Oncology Assays Market Overview

4.2 Immuno-Oncology Assays Market Share, by Product & Service, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.3 Immuno-Oncology Assays Market Share, by Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.4 Immuno-Oncology Assays Market Share, by Indication, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.5 Immuno-Oncology Assays Market Share, by Application, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.6 Immuno-Oncology Assays Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer and Growing Adoption of Targeted Therapies

5.2.1.2 Increased Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of High Capital Investments and Low Cost-Benefit Ratio

5.2.2.2 Unfavorable Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.2.3 High Cost of Immunotherapy

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities

5.2.3.2 Growing Significance of Companion Diagnostics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Awareness of Cancer Immunotherapy

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Immuno-Oncology Assays Market

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Trade Analysis for Diagnostic and Laboratory Reagents

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem Analysis of the Immuno-Oncology Assays Market

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.5 Degree of Competition

5.11 PESTLE Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

5.12.1 North America

5.12.1.1 US

5.12.1.2 Canada

5.12.2 Europe

5.12.3 Asia-Pacific

5.12.3.1 Japan

5.12.3.2 India

5.12.4 Latin America

5.12.4.1 Brazil

5.12.4.2 Mexico

5.12.5 Middle East

5.12.6 Africa

5.13 Technology Analysis

5.14 Yc-Ycc Shift

5.14.1 Yc-Ycc Shift for the Immuno-Oncology Assays Market

6 Immuno-Oncology Assays Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Recurrent Purchase of Kits is a Major Factor Driving Market Growth

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Launch of Technologically Advanced Products to Support Market Growth

6.4 Software & Services

6.4.1 Increasing Need to Deliver Accurate and Timely Analysis of Diagnostic Tests to Support Market Growth

7 Immuno-Oncology Assays Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

7.2.1 Emergence of Advanced Pcr Technologies to Support Market Growth

7.3 Immunoassay

7.3.1 Immunoassays Have the Potential to Reduce Cancer Mortality Rate by Facilitating the Diagnosis of Cancer at an Early Stage

7.4 Next-Generation Sequencing

7.4.1 Ngs Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

7.5 in Situ Hybridization

7.5.1 High Demand for in Situ Hybridization in the Diagnosis of Small Tumors to Drive Market Growth

7.6 Flow Cytometry

7.6.1 Growing Incidence & Prevalence of Cancer to Support Market Growth

8 Immuno-Oncology Assays Market, by Indication

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lung Cancer

8.2.1 Increasing Research on Lung Cancer Biomarkers to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Breast Cancer

8.3.1 Increasing Government Funding for Breast Cancer Research to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Colorectal Cancer

8.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer to Propel Market Growth

8.5 Bladder Cancer

8.5.1 Bladder Cancer Segment to Witness Slower Growth Owing to the Limited Adoption of Immuno-Oncology Assays

8.6 Melanoma

8.6.1 Growing Incidence of Melanoma to Drive the Demand for Immuno-Oncology Assays

8.7 Other Cancers

9 Immuno-Oncology Assays Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Applications

9.2.1 Rising Prominence of Biomarker-Based Drug Development to Drive the Research Applications Market

9.3 Clinical Diagnostics

9.3.1 Benefits of Immuno-Oncology Assays are Driving Their Adoption in Clinical Diagnostics

10 Immuno-Oncology Assays Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies

11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 List of Evaluated Vendors

11.5.2 Stars

11.5.3 Emerging Leaders

11.5.4 Pervasive Players

11.5.5 Participants

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Startups/Smes (2020)

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Product and Geographical Footprint Analysis of Top Players

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 Market Evaluation Framework, 2018-2020

11.8.2 Product Launches & Regulatory Approvals

11.8.3 Deals

11.8.4 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.1.3 Illumina, Inc.

12.1.4 Merck Millipore

12.1.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.1.6 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

12.1.7 Sartorius Ag

12.1.8 Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

12.1.9 Htg Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

12.1.10 Perkinelmer, Inc.

12.1.11 Qiagen N.V.

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Biomerieux Sa

12.2.2 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

12.2.3 Guardant Health, Inc.

12.2.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.2.5 Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

12.2.6 Seegene Inc.

12.2.7 Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC.

12.2.8 Olink

12.2.9 Asuragen, Inc.

12.2.10 Invivoscribe, Inc.

12.2.11 Creative Biolabs

12.2.12 Reachbio LLC

12.2.13 Nmi Technologietransfer GmbH

13 Appendix

13.1 Insights from Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customizations

