The Worldwide Implantable Insulin Pump Industry is Expected to Reach $6+ Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Implantable Insulin Pump Market by Type, Disease, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global implantable insulin pump market was valued at $2,674 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,443 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Implantable insulin pump is a medical device that helps in delivering insulin into peritoneal cavity, and remains inside the human body all the time. Moreover, implanted insulin pumps aids in effective absorption of insulin. The implantable insulin pumps are projected to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes disease and also gives a constructive solution for accurately effective artificial pancreas. There are two types of implantable insulin pump such as closed-loop insulin pump and open-loop insulin pump. It is a next generation insulin that automatically responds to changing blood glucose levels. Moreover, it is a painless mode of delivering insulin compared to injectable insulin, minimizing the risk of skin irritation caused due to needles.



The growth of the implantable insulin pump market is driven by rise in prevalence of diabetes across the globe, increase in demand for implantable insulin pump, and accuracy in dosage delivery of insulin by implantable insulin pump. In addition, awareness about insulin treatment by healthcare professionals, technological advancements in implantable insulin pump, rise in patient emphasis on effective & early diabetes disease treatment, and increase in investment in R&D for insulin pumps are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, high market growth potential in emerging markets is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



The implantable insulin pump market is segmented on the basis of type, disease, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into closed-loop insulin pump and open-loop insulin pump. By disease, the market is divided into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and home care. The hospitals segment is further segmented into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. The home care segment is further segmented into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in prevalence of diabetes worldwide

3.5.1.2. Sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle pattern

3.5.1.3. Increase in government expenditure on healthcare

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Stringent government regulations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. High market growth potential in emerging markets

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. Covid-19 Impact analysis on implantable insulin pump market



CHAPTER 4: IMPLANTABLE INSULIN PUMP MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Closed-loop insulin pump

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Open-loop insulin pump

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: IMPLANTABLE INSULIN PUMP MARKET, BY DISEASE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Type 1 diabetes

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Type 2 diabetes

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: IMPLANTABLE INSULIN PUMP MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by disease

6.3. Home care

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by disease



CHAPTER 7: IMPLANTABLE INSULIN PUMP MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Apex Medical

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. CVS Health (Aetna Inc.)

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.3. Diabeloop SACA

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. DIAMESCO CO., LTD.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.5. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Insulet Corporation

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Johnson & Johnson

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.8. Medtronic PLC.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Sooil Developments Co. Ltd.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8d6xx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

