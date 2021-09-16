The Worldwide In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Industry is Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market, by Source (Plasma, Whole Blood, Urine), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics), Manufacturer (Third-party, OEM), End Users (Hospitals, Lab) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IVD quality control market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. IVD testing plays a significant role in clinical decision-making.

The product & service segment holds the highest share of the total IVD quality control market during the forecast period

Based on product & service, the IVD quality control market is segmented into quality control products, data management solutions, and quality assurance services. The quality control products segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD quality control market in 2020.



The increasing number of accredited laboratories and mandates for the use of quality controls from regulatory bodies to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic test results are driving the growth of the IVD quality control products market.

Serum based controls drive the growth of the quality control products segment during the forecast period

Based on type, the IVD quality control products market is segmented into serum/plasma-based controls, whole blood-based controls, urine-based controls, and others. Serum/plasma-based controls are highly preferred by laboratories; this segment accounted for the largest share of the quality control products market in 2020.



The greater uptake of serum/plasma-based quality controls among laboratories and the wide application areas of these controls for various IVD tests are driving the market growth.

Molecular diagnostics segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the global IVD quality control market

Based on technology, the IVD quality control market is broadly segmented into clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, and other technologies. The molecular diagnostics segment has the highest CAGR for the forecast period.



With the increased non-communicable disease burden, molecular diagnostic tests have been used in the field of oncology widely. Technological advancement in the field of molecular diagnostics is another driver for the growth of this industry.

Third-party controls accounted for the highest share for the IVD quality control market

Based on manufacturer, the IVD quality control market is segmented into third-party controls and OEM controls. The third-party controls segment accounted for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market in 2020.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of third-party quality controls across the globe to verify the accuracy and reliability of tests.

Based on end users, hospitals accounted for the highest share of the global IVD quality control market during the forecast period

The key end users of IVD quality controls studied in this report include hospitals, clinical laboratories, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD quality control market in 2020, owing to the large volume of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals.

North America is expected to account for the highest share for players operating in the global IVD quality control market

Geographically, the global IVD quality control market studied in this report is divided into five major regions-North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market, followed by Europe.



The APAC region has the highest CAGR of the global IVD quality control market. The Asia Pacific is considered the most lucrative market for IVD quality controls, owing to the region's large patient population and rising healthcare needs.



Market players are focusing on improving laboratory test quality in emerging APAC countries by working with local government bodies, agencies, and academic societies to offer external QC for standardizing laboratory testing procedures and ensure accuracy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 IVD Quality Control Market Overview

4.2 APAC: IVD Quality Control Market, by Technology and Country (2020)

4.3 IVD Quality Control Market: Geographic Mix

4.4 IVD Quality Control Market: Developed vs Developing Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories

5.1.1.2 Growing adoption of third-party quality controls

5.1.1.3 Rising demand for external quality assessment support

5.1.1.4 Rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

5.1.1.5 Increasing adoption of Poc instruments in developed regions

5.1.2 Market Restraints

5.1.2.1 Additional costs and budget constraints in hospitals and laboratories

5.1.2.2 Unfavorable reimbursement scenario for IVD tests

5.1.3 Market Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Rising demand for multi-analyte controls

5.1.4 Market Challenges

5.1.4.1 Stringent product approval process

5.1.4.2 Lack of regulations for clinical laboratory accreditation in several emerging countries

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Lyophilized/Freeze-Dried Controls

5.2.2 Trends On Analyte Source: Human Vs. Animal Origin

5.2.3 Consolidation of Laboratories

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Market Map

5.6 Porter's Five forces Analysis

5.7 Regulatory Analysis

5.8 Impact of COVID-19 On the IVD Quality Control Market

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 Patent Publication Trends for IVD Quality Controls

5.9.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

6 IVD Quality Control Market, by Product and Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Quality Control Products

6.2.1 Serum/Plasma-Based Controls

6.2.1.1 Greater stability and accuracy of diagnostic test results to increase the demand for serum/plasma-based controls

6.2.2 Whole Blood-Based Controls

6.2.2.1 Rising need to ensure high-quality clinical test results to drive the whole blood-based controls market

6.2.3 Urine-Based Controls

6.2.3.1 The growing incidence of kidney diseases increase the need for urine-based controls

6.2.4 Other Controls

6.3 Data Management Solutions

6.3.1 Rising Focus On Improving the Analytical Performance of Clinical Laboratories To Support Market Growth

6.4 Quality Assurance Services

6.4.1 Growing Need for Performance Assessment of Clinical Laboratories To Increase the Demand for Quality Assurance Services

7 IVD Quality Control Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Immunochemistry

7.2.1 Focus On Monitoring the Precision of Immunoassay Tests To Drive the Adoption of Immunoassay Controls

7.3 Clinical Chemistry

7.3.1 Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases To Provide Opportunities for Market Growth

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.4.1 Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases To Drive the Demand for Molecular Diagnostic Controls

7.5 Microbiology

7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Automated Clinical Microbiology Testing Instruments To Support Market Growth

7.6 Hematology

7.6.1 Need for Accuracy In Hematological Test Results To Drive Reliance On Hematology Quality Controls

7.7 Coagulation & Hemostasis

7.7.1 Growing Number of Cardiovascular Surgeries To Drive the Need for Coagulation & Hemostasis Testing

7.8 Other Technologies

8 IVD Quality Control Market, by Manufacturer

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Third-Party Controls

8.2.1 Independent Controls

8.2.1.1 Increased preference for independent controls to fuel market growth

8.2.2 Instrument-Specific Controls

8.2.2.1 Usage limitations to subdue market growth rate in favor of independent controls

8.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer Controls

8.3.1 OEM Controls To Witness Lower Adoption As they Are Less Sensitive To Qc-Related Issues

9 IVD Quality Control Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Huge Volume of IVD Procedures Performed In Hospitals To Drive Market Growth

9.3 Clinical Laboratories

9.3.1 Growing Number of Accredited Laboratories To Drive the Market

9.4 Academic and Research Institutes

9.4.1 Rising Focus On Accurate Research Results To Drive Market Growth

9.5 Other End Users

10 IVD Quality Control Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies

11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 R&D Expenditure

11.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Start-Ups

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Dynamic Companies

11.7.3 Starting Blocks

11.7.4 Responsive Companies

11.8 Company Product Footprint

11.9 Geographic Footprint of the Major Players In the IVD Quality Control Market

11.10 Competitive Scenario

11.10.1 Product Launches

11.10.2 Deals

11.10.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.1.3 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

12.1.4 LGC Limited

12.1.5 Roche Diagnostics

12.1.6 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.7 Siemens Healthineers

12.1.8 Quidel Corporation

12.1.9 Danaher Corporation

12.1.10 Sysmex Corporation

12.1.11 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

12.1.12 Bio-Techne Corporation

12.1.13 Seegene Inc.

12.1.14 Qnostics

12.1.15 Microbiologics, Inc.

12.1.16 Zeptometrix Corporation

12.1.17 Fortress Diagnostics

12.1.18 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

12.1.19 Grifols, S.A.

12.1.20 Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc.

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Helena Laboratories Corporation

12.2.2 Streck, Inc.

12.2.3 Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc. (MMQCI)

12.2.4 Sun Diagnostics, Llc

12.2.5 Sero AS

13 Appendix

