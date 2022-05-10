The Worldwide Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Industry is Expected to Grow to $11.3 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market: Analysis By IGBT type, By Application, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IGBT market was valued at US$6.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to US$11.32 billion by 2026.

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) is a bipolar transistor with an insulated gate terminal. IGBTs are suitable for high-voltage, high-current applications and need a minimum voltage on the gate to keep a system functioning. The IGBT combines the main features of both BJT (Bipolar Junction Transistor) and MOSFET (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors) into a single device.

The main advantages of IGBT over other types of transistor devices are: Fast switching speed and combined with zero gate drive current, ease of drive, high pulse current tolerance, high input impedance, high voltage capability Due to various factors such as rising adoption of EVs, renewable energy generation, home appliances consumption, etc., the market would see notable growth. The IGBT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% over the forecast period of 2022-2026.



Global IGBT Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as rising wind power generation, rising solar power generation, rising household appliances consumption, escalating industrial activities, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and growing use of IGBT in railways, etc. The consumption of household appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, inverters, microwave ovens, etc. is rapidly increasing. IGBTs are commonly used in household appliances as voltage resonance power converters. Rising sales of household appliances indicate the increasing demand for IGBT.

Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, latch up the issues in IGBT, availability of alternatives, etc. Alternatives like silicon carbide-based MOSFET can replace traditional Si-based IGBTs. The main challenge for IGBT is the Latch-up issue which is considered a serious problem in IGBT. Latch-Up is a functional chip failure associated with excessive current going through the chip and this is mainly caused by weak design.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as the rising adoption of silicon carbide (SiC), new generation IGBTs, etc. Since SiC occupies a very small area of the chip and has a high current density, its ability to withstand short circuits that can cause thermal breaks tends to be lower than that of silicon-based devices. The demand for these newly introduced modern technologies has increased as people become more concerned about energy consumption. The shift towards renewable energy is also acting as a most important trend in the IGBT market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward

The global impact of COVID-19 has been unexpected and staggering, with insulated gate bipolar transistors witnessing a negative impact on demand across all regions. Insulated gate bipolar transistor manufacturing has been extremely disturbed in the first quarter of 2020, due to the lack of components available.

Moreover, the unavailability of the total workforce affected the insulated gate bipolar transistor production capacity and market growth. Due to the imposed lockdown, the automakers around the world cut the orders as vehicle sales plummeted. This was an important factor that had a detrimental impact on the market of insulated gate bipolar transistors. Thus, in the year 2020, the market experienced a slow growth rate as compared to the pre-pandemic level. As lockdown restrictions were normalized in the second half of 2020, demand for power semiconductors was returned to the pre-pandemic level.



Competitive Landscape

The global IGBT market is dominated by the presence of a few major players. The top three players occupied more than 50% share of the market.



The key players in the global IGBT market are:

Infineon Technology,

Mitsubishi Electric

ABB Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Fuji Electric

Hitachi, Ltd.

ROHM Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Vincotech

Semikron

Danfoss Group

StarPower Semiconductor

Infineon is more diverse in terms of types of IGBT it provides and the company is present in all the regions. In China's IGBT market, global players took most market share. Infineon took most of the shares of China's IGBT market. Among domestic players, Starpower acquired the highest share. It is expected that StarPower to gain further market share over the next few years on the back of the positive outlook for the China IGBT market, and China's semiconductor localization trend.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT): An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor

2.2 Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Insulate Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global IGBT Market by Value

3.1.2 Global IGBT Market by Type (IGBT Module, Discrete IGBT, Intelligent Power Module)

3.1.3 Global IGBT Market by Application (Automotive, Home Appliances, Industrial, Power Grid, and Railway)

3.1.4 Global IGBT Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, RoW)

3.2 Global Insulate Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global IGBT Module Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Discrete IGBT Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market by Value

3.3 Global Insulate Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Automotive IGBT Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Home Appliances IGBT Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Industrial IGBT Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Power Grid & Railway IGBT Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Renewable Energy IGBT Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific IGBT Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific IGBT Market by Region (China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.3 China IGBT Market by Value

4.1.4 China IGBT Market by Application (Automotive, Home Appliances, Industrial, Power Grid and Railway)

4.1.5 China Automotive IGBT Market by Value

4.1.6 China Home Appliances IGBT Market by Value

4.1.7 China Industrial IGBT Market by Value

4.1.8 China Power Grid & Railway IGBT Market by Value

4.1.9 China Renewable Energy IGBT Market by Value

4.1.10 Japan IGBT Market by Value

4.1.11 Rest of Asia Pacific IGBT Market by Value

4.2 Europe Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe IGBT Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe IGBT Market by Region (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

4.2.3 UK IGBT Market by Value

4.2.4 Germany IGBT Market by Value

4.2.5 France IGBT Market by Value

4.2.6 Italy IGBT Market by Value

4.2.7 Rest of Europe IGBT Market by Value

4.3 North America Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America IGBT Market by Value

4.3.2 North America IGBT Market by Region (The US, Rest of North America)

4.3.3 The US IGBT Market by Value

4.3.4 Rest of North America IGBT Market by Value

4.4 RoW Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 RoW IGBT Market by Value



5. Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on IGBT Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Wind Power generation

6.1.2 Increasing Solar Power generation

6.1.3 Escalating Industrial Activities

6.1.4 Rising Household Appliances Consumption

6.1.5 Increasing Adoption Of Electric Vehicles

6.1.6 Growing Use of IGBT in Railways

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Latch Up Issue in IGBT

6.2.2 Availability of Alternatives

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising Adoption of SiC

6.3.2 New Generation IGBTs



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global IGBT Market Players: Key Comparison

7.2 Global IGBT Module Players by Market Share

7.3 Global Discrete IGBT Players by Market Share

7.4 Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Players by Market Share

7.5 China IGBT Market Players: Key Comparison

7.6 China IGBT Players by Market Share

7.7 China NEV IGBT Players by Market Share



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Infineon Technology

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Business Segments

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Mitsubishi Electric

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Business Segments

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 ABB Ltd

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Business Segments

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Toshiba Corporation

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Business Segments

8.4.3 Business Strategy

8.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Business Segments

8.5.3 Business Strategy

8.6 ST Microelectronics N.V.

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Business Segments

8.6.3 Business Strategy

8.7 Fuji Electric

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Business Segments

8.7.3 Business Strategy

8.8 Hitachi, Ltd.

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Business Segments

8.8.3 Business Strategy

8.9 ROHM Semiconductor

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Business Segments

8.9.3 Business Strategy

8.10 NXP Semiconductor N.V.

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Business Segments

8.10.3 Business Strategy

8.11 Vincotech

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Business Strategy

8.12 Semikron

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Business Strategy

8.13 Danfoss Group

8.13.1 Business Overview

8.13.2 Business Strategy

8.14 StarPower Semiconductor

8.14.1 Business Overview

8.14.2 Business Strategy

