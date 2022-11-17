The Worldwide IoT in Retail Industry is Estimated to Reach $177.9 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in Retail Market By Offering, By Application, By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the IoT in retail market was valued at $28.14 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $177.90 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Internet of Things (IoT) describes the network of physical objects that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet. These devices range from ordinary household objects to sophisticated industrial tools.

Over the past few years, IoT has become one of the most important technologies across the globe. IoT devices share the data that is collected by IoT sensors or other edge devices where data is sent to cloud server to be analyzed. These devices further communicate with other related devices and act on the information they get from one another. These devices do most of their work without human intervention, although people can interact with these devices.

Use of IoT in the retail industry is closely related to GPS and RFID technologies that help brands track products throughout the entire supply chain process. It gives retailers visibility they need to track product movement, conditions, and track location, as well as predict an exact delivery time.

Factors such as effective store space monitoring, inventory management, supply chain management, and customer behavior monitoring drive demand for internet of things (IoT) in the retail market. Moreover, optimizing and automating the supply chain is one of the main factors for IoT adoption among retailers. Connectivity technologies, including digital signage, top-of-the-shelf displays, beacons, and price displays, provide opportunities for a brand to access large volumes of data on customer activity during in-store shopping.

However, data security & privacy concerns and high implementation & maintenance cost of IoT devices restrain growth of the market globally. On the contrary, reduction in cost of connected devices and IoT traction among SMEs is expected to create lucrative opportunities for expansion of the IoT in retail market globally.

The IoT in retail market is segmented on the basis of offering, organization size, deployment, application, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Depending on solutions, the market is segmented into hardware and platforms. Depending on platforms, the market is segmented into device management, application management, and connectivity management.

According to organization size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Depending on application, the market is segregated into supply chain operations management, customer management, sales & customer management, asset management, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The IoT in retail market is dominated by key players such as Cisco System, Inc., International Business Machine Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, PTC, Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Amazon Web Service (AWS), SAP SE, Software AG, Bosch.IO GmbH, Google LLC., NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, AT&T Intellectual Property, Vodafone Idea limited, and Happiest Minds.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the iot in retail market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing iot in retail market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the iot in retail market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global iot in retail market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: IOT IN RETAIL MARKET, BY OFFERING

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Service

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: IOT IN RETAIL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Supply Chain Operations Management

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Customer Management

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Sales and Customer Management

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Asset Management

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: IOT IN RETAIL MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 On-premise

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Cloud

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: IOT IN RETAIL MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Large Enterprise

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 SMEs

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: IOT IN RETAIL MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 PTC

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Huawei technologies Co. Ltd.

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Amazon Web Service (AWS)

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 SAP SE

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Software AG

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Bosch.IO GmbH

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Google LLC

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 NEC Corporation

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Oracle Corporation

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 AT&T Intellectual Property

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Vodafone Idea Limited

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Cisco System, Inc.

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 International Business Machine Corporation

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Intel Corporation

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Microsoft Corporation

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 Happiest Minds

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfyj7n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets