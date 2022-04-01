The Worldwide Life Science Filtration Industry is Expected to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Science Filtration Global Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The life science filtration global market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028 to reach $23,684.5 million by 2028.

The factors such as growing demand for biologics, increasing investment in research and development (R&D) and expansion of manufacturing facilities, demand for generic pharmaceuticals, rapid growth of medtech industry with increasing disease population, are driving the market, Whereas increasing utilization single use technologies and advancements in filtration technologies such as development of high capacity membrane filters, changes in pleated geometry, development of advanced pumps and ultrasonic sensor, advancement in membrane technologies and TFF process technologies are providing immense growth opportunities to the market. The high cost of filtration devices, complications associated with filtration and stringent regulations associated with pharma manufacturing and medical device industry are hindering the market growth.



The market for life science filtration is segmented based on products, application, end-user and geography. Based on the products, the market is segmented into filtration systems, consumables and accessories. Among products, filtration consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The consumables is further segmented based on filter type and based on filter usage. Based On filter type, the consumables market is segmented into and depth filters. Among the filter type, membrane filters segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The membrane filters is further segmented based on technology into microfiltration, ultrafiltration and others. Among these, ultrafiltration segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Microfiltration is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on Filter Usage, Consumables are further segmented into reusable filtration and single use filtration.

Among these, reusable filtration is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Single-Use filtration is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The filtration systems global market is further segmented into Direct Flow System (DFF), Tangential Flow System (TFF) and others. Among these, Direct Flow System (DFF) segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Tangential Flow System (TFF) is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Based on applications the life science filtration global market is divided into drug discovery, development and manufacturing, final processing, medical device and others. Among the applications, drug discovery, development and manufacturing, accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Drug discovery, development and manufacturing segment is further segmented based on molecule into small molecule filtration and large molecule filtration. Among these, large molecule filtration segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Based on end users, life science filtration market is segmented into Pharma, Biotech and CMO's, Hospitals, Diagnostic labs & Dialysis Centers and Others. Among these, Pharma, Biotech and CMO's segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



By geography, the life science filtration global market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC) and the Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The factors such as increasing health care expenditure, growing pharma R&D expenditure, increasing development of new drugs over the time, growing biopharmaceutical drugs pipelines, presence of number of API manufacturing facilities for all regulated drug products, government support to expand the domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities increasing generics drug approvals, growing medical device industry, rising chronic kidney disease population with increasing dialysis procedures, and adoption of advanced single use technologies by the filtration companies are driving the life science filtration market in the region.



Factors such as increasing generic pharmaceuticals and vaccines production, number of pharma companies with a strong network of manufacturing facilities, increasing outsourcing with number of CMO's and expanding manufacturing facilities , increasing development of new pharma and biopharma drugs, growing biotech R&D investment, presence of number of innovative biotech startups, presence of dedicated departments to support biotechnology research, increasing government investment to support the pharma and biotech industry, increasing end-stage kidney disease population with demand for dialysis procedures and raising investment by the filtration company to expand their capabilities are driving the life science filtration market in the region.



The life science filtration global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in adopting advanced technologies in life science filtration to expand their product portfolio and maintain their market shares.



The key players in the life science filtration global market include 3M Company (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), and Sartorius (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Biologics

3.3.1.2 Increasing Investment in Research and Development (R&D) and Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities

3.3.1.3 Demand for Generic Pharmaceuticals

3.3.1.4 Growing Medtech Industry With Increasing Disease Population

3.3.1.5 Increasing Use of Single-Use Technologies

3.3.1.6 Advancements in Filtration Technologies

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel

3.3.2.2 Contamination Related Issues and High Cost Associated With Filtration Device

3.3.2.3 Compliance With Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 United States

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Japan

3.4.4 China

3.4.5 India

3.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.8 Technological Advancements

3.8.1 Introduction

3.8.2 Advancement in Pleated Designs of Filter

3.8.3 Advancement in Tangential Flow Filtration Process or Technology

3.8.4 Advancement Membrane Technology

3.9 Impact of Covid-19 on Life Science Filtration Market

3.1 Market Share Analysis by Major Players



4 Life Science Filtration Global Market, Based on Products

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Filtration Systems

4.2.1 Direct Flow System (Dff)

4.2.2 Tangential Flow System (Tff)

4.2.3 Others

4.3 Filtration Consumables

4.3.1 Based on Filter Type

4.3.1.1 Membrane Filters

4.3.1.1.1 Microfiltration

4.3.1.1.2 Ultrafiltration

4.3.1.1.3 Others

4.3.1.2 Depth Filters

4.3.2 Based on Filter Usage

4.3.2.1 Reusable Filtration

4.3.2.2 Single Use Filtration

4.4 Accessories



5 Life Science Filtration Global Market, Based on Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing

5.2.1 Small Molecule Filtration

5.2.2 Large Molecule Filtration

5.3 Final Processing

5.4 Medical Devices

5.5 Others



6 Life Science Filtration Global Market, by End-Users

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharma, Biotech and Cmos

6.3 Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs & Dialysis Centers

6.4 Others



7 Regional Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Rest of North America

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Apac

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Rest of Apac

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Rest of Latin America

7.5.3 Middle East and Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Expansions

8.3 Acquisitions

8.4 New Product Launch

8.5 Approval



9 Major Companies

9.1 3M Company

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Financials

9.1.3 Product Portfolio

9.1.4 Key Developments

9.1.5 Business Strategy

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Financials

9.2.3 Product Portfolio

9.2.4 Key Developments

9.2.5 Business Strategy

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Baxter International Inc.

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Financials

9.3.3 Product Portfolio

9.3.4 Key Developments

9.3.5 Business Strategy

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Danaher Corporation

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Financials

9.4.3 Product Portfolio

9.4.4 Key Developments

9.4.5 Business Strategy

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Financials

9.5.3 Product Portfolio

9.5.4 Key Developments

9.5.5 Business Strategy

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Merck Kgaa

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Financials

9.6.3 Product Portfolio

9.6.4 Key Developments

9.6.5 Business Strategy

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Nipro Corporation

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Financials

9.7.3 Product Portfolio

9.7.4 Key Developments

9.7.5 Business Strategy

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Financials

9.8.3 Product Portfolio

9.8.4 Key Developments

9.8.5 Business Strategy

9.8.6 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Repligen Corporation

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Financials

9.9.3 Product Portfolio

9.9.4 Key Developments

9.9.5 Business Strategy

9.9.6 SWOT Analysis

9.10 Sartorius

9.10.1 Overview

9.10.2 Financials

9.10.3 Product Portfolio

9.10.4 Key Developments

9.10.5 Business Strategy

9.10.6 SWOT Analysis

