The Worldwide Liquid Process Analyzer Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% Between 2021 to 2029

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Process Analyzer Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the liquid process analyzer market was valued at US$ 1.85 Bn in 2020 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

The growth of the market is driven by the rising need to monitor and analyze the critical liquid streams to maintain the quality of the industrial process. The process of liquid analyzer instruments constantly monitor the liquid streams and assist users in enhancing the performance of the process and increase productivity. These instruments also protect the process of equipment and tools from the reparation and unprepared shutdown. Furthermore, the growing demands among the liquid process analyzers among the wastewater treatment plants. As the pollution across the globe is increasing, the need for the treatment of the contaminated water also rising. As a result, the government authorities and private institutes are leveraging on the liquid process analytics tools to reduce the contaminants in the water.



Water & Wastewater Industry Is Projected To Attain Substantial Growth During The Forecast Period

The process liquid analyzer market is characterized based on the end-use into petrochemical, oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, power generation, pulp & paper, semiconductor processing, and metal & mining. The water and wastewater treatment sector is estimated to account for more than 15% share in the market in 2019. The stringent government regulations across the globe to reduce water pollution and treatment of wastewater treatment plants are accelerating the market growth. Furthermore, the scarcity of freshwater resources is driving the adoption of the liquid process analytics tools among the water and wastewater treatment plants.



North America Is Leading The Liquid Process Analyzer Market

North America led the liquid process analyzer market with over 33.0% share in the revenue in 2019. The growth of the market is attributed to the large scale production of shale gas in the United States. The increasing investment in the food and beverages industry along with the pharmaceuticals and petrochemical is also acting as a major force driving the market growth. Due to exponentially growing water pollution in India and China, Asia Pacific is projected to demonstrate the highest growth rate in the market over the forecast period. In addition, regulations requiring effective wastewater processing in the industrial sector is another major factor supporting regional market growth.



The key vendors in the liquid process analyzer market are Hach Lange GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, The Emerson Electric Company, GE Analytical Instruments, Honeywell International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., ABB Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

