The Worldwide Low strength Proppants Industry is Predicted to Advance at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low strength Proppants Market Research Report: By End Use (Shale Gas, Crude Oil, Coal-Bed Methane) - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major factors propelling the growth of the global low strength proppants market are the increasing exploration and production (E&P) activities in the North American nations and the soaring technological advancements being made in the crude oil recovery process. Due to these factors, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2030 and generate a revenue of $5,294.8 million by 2030. Low strength proppants are extensively used in oil and gas E&P activities as they have the ability to drastically increase the flow of oil and gas.



Depending on end-use, the low strength proppants market is divided into coal-bed methane, shale gas, crude oil, and others. Out of these categories, the crude oil division is predicted to exhibit the fastest market growth in the coming years. This is ascribed to the fact that there are over 400 billion recoverable shale oil barrels across the U.S., the U.K., Russia, and Saudi Arabia, and the low strength proppants are widely required for exploring these reserves.



The oil and gas explorers in the U.S. are increasingly focusing on the extraction of shale gas. As per a report published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the total shale gas production in the country was found to be 75% of the total natural gas production across the country in 2019. Hence, with the ballooning production of shale gas in the country, the usage of low strength proppants will increase in shale gas exploration in the future years.



Globally, the North American low strength proppants market is predicted to demonstrate the highest growth in the upcoming years, mainly on account of the increasing investments being made by the major market players in the region. Additionally, the soaring natural gas and crude oil exports are tremendously boosting the utilization of low-density proppants in the region.



The major market players are rapidly expanding their operations across the globe in order to gain a foothold in the market. For example, in August 2018, Black Mountain Sand LLC, a leading market player, announced its plans of expanding its operations in Western Oklahoma's Mid Continent, that will have a production capacity of 3 million tons every year. The addition of this mine will increase the annual capacity of the company to more than 19 million tons, making it the largest in-basin sand providing organization in the U.S.



Similarly, Alpine Silica, another key market player, set up two new production plants in Van Horn, Texas and Fay, Oklahoma in June 2018. These new facilities increased the company's presence in the Permian basin. The company supplies frac sand to the oil and gas sector. This material is required in the oil and gas sector for enhancing the recovery rates. Due to these factors, the usage of low-density proppants will increase sharply in the U.S. in the forthcoming years.



Black Mountain Sand LLC, Hi-Crush Inc., Superior Silica Sands LLC (a subsidiary of Emerge Energy Services LP), Atlas Sand Company LLC, and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. are some of the leading players in the low strength proppants market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by End Use

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.3 Analysis Period

1.3.4 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.4.1 Volume

1.3.4.2 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1 Paid

2.1.2 Unpaid

2.1.3 Publisher Database

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

2.7 Notes & Caveats



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Global Market Summary

3.2 North America Market Summary

3.3 Europe Market Summary

3.4 APAC Market Summary

3.5 LATAM Market Summary

3.6 MEA Market Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

4.2 Definition of Market Segments

4.2.1 By End Use

4.2.1.1 Shale gas

4.2.1.2 Crude oil

4.2.1.3 Coal-bed methane

4.2.1.4 Others

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1 List of Low-Strength Proppant Exporters of India

4.4 Distribution Channel Analysis

4.5 Pricing Analysis

4.6 List of Potential Customers

4.7 Market Dynamics

4.7.1 Drivers

4.7.1.1 Increasing E&P activities in North America

4.7.1.2 Increasing technological advancements for crude oil recovery

4.7.1.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.7.2 Restraints

4.7.2.1 Increasing concerns for fast paced depletion in fossil fuel reserves

4.7.2.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.7.3 Opportunities

4.7.3.1 Unexplored natural gas reserves in APAC

4.8 Impact of Covid-19 on Global Low-Strength Proppant Market



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By End Use

5.2 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By End Use

6.2 By Country



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By End Use

7.2 By Country



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By End Use

8.2 By Country



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By End Use

9.2 By Country



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By End Use

10.2 By Country



Chapter 11. Major Markets: Segment Analysis

11.1 U.S. Market, By End Use

11.2 Canada Market, By End Use

11.3 Saudi Arabia Market, By End Use

11.4 China Market, By End Use

11.5 Russia Market, By End Use



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.2 Strategic Developments

12.3 List of Other Key Players



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.1.3 Key Financial Summary

13.2 Superior Silica Sands LLC

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3.3 Key Financial Summary

13.4 CARBO Ceramics Inc.

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.4.3 Key Financial Summary

13.5 Badger Mining Corporation

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.6 Preferred Sands

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.7 Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc.

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.8 JSC "Borovichi Refractories Plant"

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.9 Black Mountain Sand LLC

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.10 Hi-Crush Inc.

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.10.3 Key Financial Summary

13.11 Atlas Sand Company LLC

13.11.1 Business Overview

13.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.12 Wisconsin Proppants LLC

13.12.1 Business Overview

13.12.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.13 Gongyi Tianxiang Refractory Materials Co. Ltd.

13.13.1 Business Overview

13.13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.14 TEXAS SILICA

13.14.1 Business Overview

13.14.2 Product and Service Offerings



Chapter 14. Appendix

14.1 Abbreviations

14.2 Sources and References

14.3 Related Reports



