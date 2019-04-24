The Worldwide Market for Aircraft Gearboxes (2017-2026): Includes Company Profiling with Detailed Strategies, Financials and Recent Developments

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Gearbox - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Aircraft Gearbox market accounted for $2.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing demand for new aircraft, current superiority of geared turbofan engines and increasing demand for lighter aircraft engines. However, Limitations of aircraft using turboprop engines at high altitudes is restricting the market growth.

Based on the gearbox type, the accessory gearbox segment has a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for new aircraft from the airlines. AGB's are used in each kind of medium and large aircraft, therefore with increasing demand for commercial air travel globally and increasing defense budgets of famous economies, the demand for accessory gearbox is likely to increase.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period, due to growing air passenger traffic and recovering economic conditions in the region.

Some of the key players in global aircraft gearbox market are Northstar Aerospace, Triumph, United Technologies, Liebherr, CEF Industries, Safran, SKF, Aero Gear, Avion, PBS Velk Bte and Aero Gearbox International.

Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Gearbox Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Auxilary Power Unit Gearbox

5.3 Accessory Gearbox (AGB)

5.4 Actuation Gearbox

5.5 Tail Rotor Gearbox

5.6 Reduction Gearbox (RGB)

5.7 Other Gearbox Types



6 Global Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Aircraft Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Military Aircraft

6.3 Civil Aircraft



7 Global Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Fit

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retrofit

7.3 Linefit



8 Global Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Airframe

8.3 Engine



9 Global Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Northstar Aerospace

11.2 Triumph

11.3 United Technologies

11.4 Liebherr

11.5 CEF Industries

11.6 Safran

11.7 SKF

11.8 Aero Gear

11.9 Avion

11.10 PBS Velk Bte

11.11 Aero Gearbox International



