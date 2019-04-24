The Worldwide Market for Aircraft Gearboxes (2017-2026): Includes Company Profiling with Detailed Strategies, Financials and Recent Developments
DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Gearbox - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Aircraft Gearbox market accounted for $2.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing demand for new aircraft, current superiority of geared turbofan engines and increasing demand for lighter aircraft engines. However, Limitations of aircraft using turboprop engines at high altitudes is restricting the market growth.
Based on the gearbox type, the accessory gearbox segment has a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for new aircraft from the airlines. AGB's are used in each kind of medium and large aircraft, therefore with increasing demand for commercial air travel globally and increasing defense budgets of famous economies, the demand for accessory gearbox is likely to increase.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period, due to growing air passenger traffic and recovering economic conditions in the region.
Some of the key players in global aircraft gearbox market are Northstar Aerospace, Triumph, United Technologies, Liebherr, CEF Industries, Safran, SKF, Aero Gear, Avion, PBS Velk Bte and Aero Gearbox International.
