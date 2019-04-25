The Worldwide Market for Cold-pressed Juices is Projected to Record a CAGR of Approx 8% by 2023

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cold-pressed Juices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cold-pressed juices market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.



The higher health benefits of cold-pressed juice from traditional juice is one of the key factors that will drive the growth of the global cold-pressed juices market. Cold-pressed juices contain nutrients fighting toxins which helps in detoxifying and boosting immunity and health. Moreover, traditional juices are subjected to heat during preparation, resultant in loss of nutrients.



Cold-pressed juices are also used for body cleaning because liquid nutrients from the raw ingredients get absorbed by the cells quicker. Therefore, the several health benefits of cold-pressed juice from traditional juice will drive the growth of the global cold-pressed juices market during the forecast period.



New product launches



One of the growth drivers of the global cold-pressed juices market is the rise in the number of product launches. It helps in increasing the revenue and market share of the players and also help to retain customer interest.



The short shelf life of cold-pressed juices



One of the challenges in the growth of the market is the short shelf life of cold-pressed juices. Due to the short shelf life of cold-pressed juices, the unsold stock of cold-pressed juices results in decreased profitability or loss for the vendors which will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. To increase the sales of the products, many producers have started focusing on the clean-label trend and their market presence.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Hain Celestial

MOJU Ltd.

PepsiCo

Starbucks Coffee Company

Suja Life LLC

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Organic cold-pressed juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Conventional cold-pressed juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Cold-pressed fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cold-pressed fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cold-pressed vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions

Rising popularity of cold-pressed juice shots

Growing preference for clean-labeled cold-pressed juices

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Hain Celestial

MOJU Ltd.

PepsiCo

Starbucks Coffee Company

Suja Life LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8vw6c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

