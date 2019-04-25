The Worldwide Market for Cold-pressed Juices is Projected to Record a CAGR of Approx 8% by 2023
Apr 25, 2019, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cold-pressed Juices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cold-pressed juices market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.
The higher health benefits of cold-pressed juice from traditional juice is one of the key factors that will drive the growth of the global cold-pressed juices market. Cold-pressed juices contain nutrients fighting toxins which helps in detoxifying and boosting immunity and health. Moreover, traditional juices are subjected to heat during preparation, resultant in loss of nutrients.
Cold-pressed juices are also used for body cleaning because liquid nutrients from the raw ingredients get absorbed by the cells quicker. Therefore, the several health benefits of cold-pressed juice from traditional juice will drive the growth of the global cold-pressed juices market during the forecast period.
New product launches
One of the growth drivers of the global cold-pressed juices market is the rise in the number of product launches. It helps in increasing the revenue and market share of the players and also help to retain customer interest.
The short shelf life of cold-pressed juices
One of the challenges in the growth of the market is the short shelf life of cold-pressed juices. Due to the short shelf life of cold-pressed juices, the unsold stock of cold-pressed juices results in decreased profitability or loss for the vendors which will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. To increase the sales of the products, many producers have started focusing on the clean-label trend and their market presence.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Hain Celestial
- MOJU Ltd.
- PepsiCo
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- Suja Life LLC
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Organic cold-pressed juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Conventional cold-pressed juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Cold-pressed fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cold-pressed fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cold-pressed vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions
- Rising popularity of cold-pressed juice shots
- Growing preference for clean-labeled cold-pressed juices
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Hain Celestial
- MOJU Ltd.
- PepsiCo
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- Suja Life LLC
